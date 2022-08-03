ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saving money? 6 ways to workout for less

We all want to feel fit – and the benefits of daily exercise are well-storied.And for many, going to the gym or fitness studio is as much a social call as a workout – it boosts our self-esteem, improves our wellbeing and happiness, reduces stress levels, and it’s a great way to make new friends.On the flip side, gym memberships come at a price and when you’re having to cut back in a cost-of-living crisis, little luxuries tend to fall by the wayside. View this post on Instagram ...
MedPage Today

Addressing the Current Challenges in Lung Cancer Care

In this video, Karen Kelly, MD, CEO of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), outlines current challenges in lung cancer care, and what the IASLC can do to help. Kelly also is professor emeritus at the University of California Davis in Sacramento. The following is a...
MedPage Today

CDC: More Clots, Kidney Failure in Kids After COVID

A wide range of symptoms and conditions cropped up in children and adolescents in the year after a COVID-19 infection, though they were seemingly spared from mental and breathing issues, a CDC study reported. Compared with peers not diagnosed with COVID-19, young people ages 0-17 years with laboratory-confirmed illness were...
MedPage Today

Alzheimer's Researchers Delve Into Data From Failed Crenezumab Trial

Nearly 2 months after it was first reported that investigational crenezumab missed its primary endpoints in an Alzheimer's disease prevention trial, researchers released details about the findings. In the Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative Autosomal Dominant Alzheimer's Disease (API ADAD) trial, crenezumab failed to slow or prevent decline over 5 to 8...
MedPage Today

Persistent Olfactory Loss After COVID Predicts Cognitive Impairment

Persistent smell loss after SARS-CoV-2 infection predicted cognitive impairment in older adults, a longitudinal study in Argentina showed. One year after acute infection, anosmia was more strongly associated with cognitive impairment than severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection, reported Gabriela Gonzalez-Aleman, MSc, PhD, of Pontificia Universidad Católica Argentina in Buenos Aires, at the 2022 Alzheimer's Association International Conference.
MedPage Today

Young Adults With NSCLC More Apt to Get Advanced Disease Diagnosis

VIENNA -- Younger adults (ages under 50) with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) were significantly more likely than older adults to be diagnosed with advanced disease, a researcher said here. In 2018, 5 years after the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended low-dose CT lung cancer screening (LCS) for people...
MedPage Today

Black, Hispanic Dementia Patients Less Likely to Choose Hospice at End of Life

Black and Hispanic patients with dementia were less likely to use hospice care at the end of life, but more likely to use emergency department (ED) and inpatient services, according to a cohort study of Medicare beneficiaries. Among over 5,000 decedents, 38.2% of Black patients and 42.9% of Hispanic patients...
MedPage Today

Two Sides of Endosalpingiosis: Benign Growth or Harbinger of Cancer?

The ectopic endothelial abnormality endosalpingiosis doubled the likelihood of concurrent gynecologic malignancy as compared with endometriosis and conferred worse overall survival (OS), a retrospective case-control study showed. Among 515 patients with endosalpingiosis, 40.1% had concurrent cancer as compared with 18% of patients who had endometriosis. The significant association between endosalpingiosis...
MedPage Today

No Worsening Cardiac Dysfunction in Long COVID

In Norway, COVID survivors did not show progressive changes in cardiac structure and function that would explain persistent symptoms months later, a cohort study showed. From 3 to 12 months after hospitalization, echocardiography in 182 patients revealed no significant overall changes in any measures of left ventricular (LV) or right ventricular structure and function. This was despite over half of patients reporting dyspnea at 3 months, which largely persisted through 12 months.
