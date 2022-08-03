'None of these children deserved any of this' | Parents, daycare owner at odds over who to blame for abuse at facility

Read on www.11alive.com
Hall Co SO searches for suspects in counterfeiting case
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects accused of passing at least one counterfeit $100 bill at a convenience store in Hall County. Deputies are trying to find one woman and three men. They say it happened late last month. From the Hall Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook...
Atlanta police working to find person of interest in deadly Rosa L. Burney Park shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta investigators released photos Monday of a person of interest who they'd like to speak with in regards to a deadly park shooting that left a child critically hurt. Officers hope the public can assist in identifying person. Six people were shot after an argument about a...
Atlanta Police's claim on homicides decreasing since April needs context
ATLANTA — The first week of August just wrapped up and Atlanta Police Department detectives are investigating at least seven homicide cases. Last week, Atlanta's interim police chief Darin Schierbaum said the city's homicide rate has declined since April. "When you look at the homicide trends, they've been decreasing...
Hall Co murder suspect confesses
A suspect confesses to a murder in Hall County: 49 year-old Timothy Krueger is behind bars in Gwinnett County, charged in the murder of 19 year-old Sarai Gomez, the teenager whose body was found earlier this summer near Lake Lanier. Police say she was stabbed to death. Gomez was from Ecuador. Investigators in Hall and Gwinnett counties say she might have been a victim of human trafficking.
Atlanta Police officer shoots armed man during dispute in Reynoldstown, authorities say
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the Atlanta Police Department requested them to step in Tuesday after an officer shot a man, leaving him critically hurt in the hospital. Atlanta Police said they were called to the area near Gibson Street and Memorial Drive Tuesday at 12:41...
Atlanta father, 2-year-old removed from plane after airline says they violated federal law
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta man is back home with his daughter after they were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight, Channel 2′s Candace McCowan has learned. This father says he purchased tickets on three airlines this past weekend for a quick trip to Orlando. On each of those flights, his daughter was sitting on his lap.
4-year-old killed after finding gun in car, shoots self along I-85 in metro Atlanta, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl was found shot and killed inside a car on the highway in Atlanta, police said on Sunday. Officers said they received a call that someone was shot at 7:38 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound at North Druid Hills Road. A girl was found dead in the back seat of a car with a single gunshot wound, the department said.
Man stabbed with box cutter at Atlanta gas station, in critical condition
ATLANTA — A man is fighting for his life, according to police, after being stabbed with a box cutter at an Atlanta gas station. It happened Monday night in a parking lot on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Atlanta Police said the suspect was drunk, and was beaten and knocked...
Decriminalization of marijuana proposed for this DeKalb County city
STONECREST, Ga. — City council in Stonecrest could decide whether or not to decriminalize marijuana in the DeKalb County city. A new proposed ordinance would make possession of less than an ounce of the drug punishable by a simple citation. Other local governments recently moved to decriminalize marijuana themselves.
Loaded gun found in box of supplies at Gwinnett elementary school, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County principal sent a letter home to parents last week letting them know about a loaded gun found on campus. Britt Elementary School principal Melissa Madsen said a teacher found the...
6-year-old critical, 1 dead, 4 others hurt in shooting at southwest Atlanta park, police say
ATLANTA — Six people were shot after an argument during a game turned deadly at a southwest Atlanta park Sunday, police said. Atlanta police responded to a person shot around 7 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park. They said a man in his 30s was transported to the hospital, but later died, a 6-year-old is in critical condition at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and four others are "stable."
'I want to just be able to live my own life' | UGA-bound freshman says state hasn't delivered funds for disability accommodations
ATLANTA — Jake Branan is three days away from moving into college but he can't do it alone -- he needs a 24-hour personal care aid. Branan uses a wheelchair to get around due to a physical disability he's had since birth. He was accepted to attend the University of Georgia in the fall but the experience comes with the caveat of his accommodations.
Parents, daycare owner at odds over who to blame for abuse at facility
A Jefferson daycare teacher, who molested at least five children, is serving life in prison. But, many parents argue he is not the only one who should be punished.
Mailman pleads guilty to organizing postal carrier drug delivery system
ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – Prosecutors say he organized a drug delivery system among his fellow mail carriers. And now Robert Elliott Sheppard has pleaded guilty to the scheme. He is a former mail carrier himself, who was on disability leave. Prosecutors say he delivered illegal drugs on his route.
5 arrested for stealing $10K in diesel fuel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. -- Five Georgia residents are charged with stealing around $10,000 in diesel from an Alabama gas station. Pelham Police say these five suspects were arrested Friday on third degree theft charges:. Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, Conyers, GA. Brandon Michael Tyson, 23, Atlanta, GA. Makai Michael Anthony Brown, 22,...
Family of missing 24-year-old believe she was abducted
ATLANTA — Family and friends of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir braved the heat Sunday to hand flyers near where she was last seen. The young woman has been missing since July 30th. According to Atlanta Police, Lenoir was last seen at an apartment complex at 1660 Peachtree St NE in...
Breaking: Walton County couple arrested on aggravated child molestation charges
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 4, 2022) Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced that two men were arrested last week and have charges pending for aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children. In the early morning hours of Thursday, July 28, the couple, Z. Jacoby Zulock and W. Dale Zulock, were arrested and booked into the Walton County jail on these charges.
Traffic Alert | Major Gwinnett road to close for accident investigation that killed Buford man
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police will shut down a busy road in the northern part of the county Monday to reconstruct an accident that happened last month that killed a Buford man. On July 31, police said Jeffrey Smith, 50, was killed in the crash on Braselton Highway...
Police searching for these cars after toddler was shot after leaving Atlanta barbershop
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are looking to identify who was involved in a shooting that left a 2-year-old injured Wednesday afternoon. Detectives with APD's Aggravated Assault Unit are seeking the public's help to identify two vehicles, pictured below. The primary suspect's vehicle is a dark-colored Kia Cadenza....
Man arrested in deadly DeKalb gas station shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police Department detectives have arrested a second person in a deadly gas station shooting near Stone Mountain. The 23-year-old is facing a murder charge alongside a teen. Police booked Justin Stafford into jail Wednesday, saying he was involved in the death of a...
