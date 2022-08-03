Read on www.newstalk987.com
TWRA Searching for a Missing Fisherman on Watts Bar Lake
The Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency is searching for a fisherman who is missing in Watts Bar Lake after an overturned boat was reported near the City of Loudon. Search and rescue crews from Loudon County began searching for the person last night after receiving reports of the overturned boat.
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is Investigating after Bodies are Found in Home During Welfare Check
A welfare check leads to the discovery of four bodies in a LaFollette home. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office went to the home on Log Home Lane yesterday (Wednesday). The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes. Deputies had to forcibly enter the home, where they found the four people dead. Officials believe it’s an apparent murder-suicide.
