COVID-19 transmission is still high in Arizona

KOLD-TV
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Permanent injunction issued against COVID testing company with locations in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has obtained a consent judgment against the Center for COVID Control, LLC and its owners. The Illinois-based company offered free COVID testing and had six independently owned sites in Arizona, including one off of Speedway Boulevard in Tucson. On...
kunm.org
Eight counties at high COVID levels where CDC recommends indoor masking.
New Mexico now has eight counties at the highest levels of COVID-19, three less than last week, according to the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. Still populous counties like Bernalillo and Sandoval are red and the CDC and state health officials recommend that anyone in such counties wear N95 masks indoors in public settings.
Hobbs, Lake take different paths in their race for Arizona governor
There were two very different scenes Friday as Arizona's candidates for governor embarked on their campaigns.
KTAR.com
Arizona health official: Fully vaccinated are 10 times less likely to die from COVID
PHOENIX — Amid a highly-contagious subvariant of COVID-19 becoming the dominant strain in Arizona, the state’s health department said recent data showed fully vaccinated individuals were 10 times less likely to die from the virus. The data comes from the Arizona Department of Health Services’ monthly study of...
beckersspine.com
5 fast facts on The CORE Institute
Here are five things to know about The CORE Institute, based in Phoenix:. 1. The CORE Institute started as a three-physician practice in 2005. 2. The company has more than 20 locations across Arizona and Michigan, according to its website. 3. The CORE Institute supports the MORE Foundation, a nonprofit...
Insomnia Cookies Looking to Build Third Arizona Location in Phoenix
The late-night cookie company has plans to expand into downtown.
Arizona couple faces $18K colonoscopy bill under Health Ministry Coverage
PHOENIX — As the cost of medical care rises, many Arizonans have turned to Christian healthcare ministries instead of traditional health insurance. Members who share a similar faith make monthly contributions and submit medical bills for reimbursement. But unlike insurance companies, health share ministries largely regulate themselves. An East...
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
‘Keep your guard up’: New COVID-19 subvariant arrives in Central Florida
Fla. — A new subvariant of the COVID-19 virus is making its way through the United States. Local Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Rajiv Bahl says he’s already seeing cases of it in Central Florida. “Keep your guard up. COVID-19 isn’t gone as of yet,” Dr. Bahl said....
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona school districts relying on substitutes as school year begins
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the school year kicks off, many school districts have unfilled spots in their classrooms. The national teacher shortage is forcing schools here in Southern Arizona to rely on substitutes. “You have a teacher vacancy issue which is about 2,500 across the state and...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Gov. Ducey calls for unification of Republicans heading into General Election
PHOENIX - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said in a series of tweets on Saturday that Republicans must unite behind the newly named GOP nominees heading into the November election to "ensure Arizona remains a beacon of freedom and prosperity." "The votes are counted, the races are settled, and the Arizona...
7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month
While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably....
gilaherald.com
How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?
Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
kjzz.org
Q&AZ: Why does vote counting take so long in Arizona?
Every two years, Arizonans cast their votes in primary and general elections. And every two years, critics complain it takes too many days for all the votes to be counted. Through KJZZ’s Q&AZ project, a listener asked: Why does the vote counting process take so long?. Election workers follow...
'We can't tell how much is manufactured': How much fentanyl is not getting seized in Arizona?
PHOENIX — The cost is thousands upon thousands of lives. Fentanyl is the deadliest drug in the country, and Arizona is a shipment hub. "We have seized drugs that were intended to supply every state in the United States," said Cheri Oz, special agent in charge at the Phoenix DEA.
Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Elections: As Arizona governor candidates hit campaign trail, focus turns to independent voters
PHOENIX - With the primary election now in the rearview mirror, the potential nominees to replace Doug Ducey as Arizona's governor are starting their general election campaigns. On Aug. 4, the Associated Press projected Kari Lake as the winner of the Republican Party gubernatorial primary. The news organization has also...
fox10phoenix.com
This is how much money you need to make and how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Arizona
PHOENIX - As the cost of rent continues to skyrocket across the country, a new report is shedding some light on just how unaffordable it can be to live in the Grand Canyon State. The Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows the gap between...
