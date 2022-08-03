Read on www.firstcoastnews.com
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry man arrested for threatening another man with a machete
ALACHUA, Fla. – Earthy Donell Mobley, 40, of Newberry, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly threatening another man with a machete in Alachua. Mobley and another man were reportedly involved in a verbal disagreement inside Hitchcock’s in Alachua, where Mobley works. Mobley left in his vehicle, and the other man followed him; Mobley then reportedly returned to Hitchcock’s, and when he tried to get out of his vehicle, the other man reportedly blocked him from getting out, yelling at him and threatening to hurt him. Mobley reportedly felt threatened and grabbed a machete that was inside his vehicle, then pushed the other man out of the way with his hands and got out of his vehicle.
alachuachronicle.com
Man recently released from prison arrested for attempting to steal a riding mower and tree climbing equipment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joseph Ander Holder, 30, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with burglary and grand theft after allegedly trying to steal a zero-turn riding mower and tree-climbing equipment from a tree service company. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on SE Hawthorne Road at about...
Florida Sheriff’s Association Offering Reward In Brutal Double Murder
The Florida Sheriffs’ Association (FSA) Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program (CAAP) has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 REWARD to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the brutal murders of
WCTV
Perry Man arrested for setting school on fire days before new school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man in Perry has been arrested after allegedly setting a school on fire just days before the new school year. An administrator for the school said the offices were destroyed and will have to be rebuilt. 34-year-old Joshua James Gipson, of Perry, was arrested Thursday...
alachuachronicle.com
Archer man arrested after allegedly snatching purse, running into woods in northeast Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Antonio Dewayne Price, 37, was arrested yesterday morning after allegedly snatching a purse in the Cedar Grove area of northeast Gainesville, then running into the woods to avoid capture. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a report of an armed robbery; the caller reportedly said...
mycbs4.com
Suwannee Valley Unsolved: Investigate unsolved homicides
Become an investigator for the night at Suwannee Valley Unsolved, taking a dive into four unsolved homicide cases in the Suwanee Valley Region. Creator of Suwannee Valley Unsolved, Jason Futch, says the Suwannee River Regional Library will be hosting the event from 6pm to 8pm at the library's Live Oak branch.
Police looking for person in connection to car theft on Monument Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a person in relation to a reported car theft in the area of Monument Road. JSO says on Monday, just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 1000 Monument Road in reference to a reported auto theft.
First Coast News
JSO looking to identify person in attempted credit card fraud attempt
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a person allegedly connected to an attempted credit card fraud attempt. JSO says the investigation revealed a victim’s credit card was stolen during an auto theft. Following the auto theft, police say the pictured suspect below attempted to use the credit card at a local business.
WCJB
Semi-truck, car crash leaves one woman dead in Bradford County
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and a child is hurt after a car was hit by a semi-truck at an intersection on State Road 16 on Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car stopped on County Road 225 at the stop light at the intersection of State Road 16 around 11:30 a.m.
fox35orlando.com
Baker County murder: Reward offered in 'execution-style' killings of 2 men, deputies say
MACCLENNY, Fla. - A $5,000 reward is being offered in the "execution-style" killings of two men found dead at a home in a small, northeast Florida community, the Baker County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday in a social media post. During a news conference, Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said its deputies were...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after driving at high speed in stolen car, damaging two other vehicles
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Quentin Neatedrick Black, 22, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly driving at high speeds along SW Williston Road in a stolen car. The stolen car crashed into two other cars, and the three occupants got out of the car and ran; Black was reportedly found hiding under a truck parked nearby.
Attempted bank robbery reported in Orange Park, deputies looking for tips
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help identifying a person wanted for attempted robbery at the Bank of America Wednesday. Deputies say the incident happened at 29 Blanding Blvd. CCSO says the alleged suspect entered the bank around 4:43 p.m. Deputies say...
News4Jax.com
38-year-old killed when car T-boned by semi in Bradford County: FHP
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman was killed Friday morning in a crash with a semi on State Road 16 in Bradford County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 8-year-old girl in her car suffered minor injuries, troopers said. Both are from Jacksonville. According to the report,...
WCJB
Alachua County man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested Quentin Black, 22, Wednesday night. Black was seen driving recklessly in a stolen Mercedes on Southwest Williston Road. When deputies tried pulling over the vehicle Black sped off. The vehicle crashed into two other vehicles near 3300 Southwest Williston Road. Three...
Lanes open on Beach Boulevard near I-295 after police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lanes are now open on Beach Boulevard near N I-295 after being closed for several hours, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. First Coast News has learned from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that the incident that closed all lanes for several hours was a suicide.
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect
Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.
First Coast News
Deputies are looking for suspect in Springfield shooting
The shooting happened near 19th and Main Streets. The victim was shot several times.
alachuachronicle.com
GHS student arrested for car theft after high-speed chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tahj S Green, 18, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft auto and attempting to elude a police officer after a high-speed chase, during which he allegedly ran multiple red lights, causing other drivers to slam on their brakes to avoid an accident, according to the arresting officer.
Man killed in Northside area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside a home on Jacksonville's Northside on Wednesday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death inside a residence on Sandle Drive around 11:30 p.m.. There were multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including children and teenagers, JSO said.
Man formally charged in death of James Branner
A man who allegedly was involved in a cold case more than 25 years ago has been formally charged.
First Coast News
