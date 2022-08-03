ALACHUA, Fla. – Earthy Donell Mobley, 40, of Newberry, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly threatening another man with a machete in Alachua. Mobley and another man were reportedly involved in a verbal disagreement inside Hitchcock’s in Alachua, where Mobley works. Mobley left in his vehicle, and the other man followed him; Mobley then reportedly returned to Hitchcock’s, and when he tried to get out of his vehicle, the other man reportedly blocked him from getting out, yelling at him and threatening to hurt him. Mobley reportedly felt threatened and grabbed a machete that was inside his vehicle, then pushed the other man out of the way with his hands and got out of his vehicle.

NEWBERRY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO