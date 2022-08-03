ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Newberry man arrested for threatening another man with a machete

ALACHUA, Fla. – Earthy Donell Mobley, 40, of Newberry, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly threatening another man with a machete in Alachua. Mobley and another man were reportedly involved in a verbal disagreement inside Hitchcock’s in Alachua, where Mobley works. Mobley left in his vehicle, and the other man followed him; Mobley then reportedly returned to Hitchcock’s, and when he tried to get out of his vehicle, the other man reportedly blocked him from getting out, yelling at him and threatening to hurt him. Mobley reportedly felt threatened and grabbed a machete that was inside his vehicle, then pushed the other man out of the way with his hands and got out of his vehicle.
NEWBERRY, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Columbia County, FL
Columbia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
mycbs4.com

Suwannee Valley Unsolved: Investigate unsolved homicides

Become an investigator for the night at Suwannee Valley Unsolved, taking a dive into four unsolved homicide cases in the Suwanee Valley Region. Creator of Suwannee Valley Unsolved, Jason Futch, says the Suwannee River Regional Library will be hosting the event from 6pm to 8pm at the library's Live Oak branch.
LIVE OAK, FL
First Coast News

JSO looking to identify person in attempted credit card fraud attempt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a person allegedly connected to an attempted credit card fraud attempt. JSO says the investigation revealed a victim’s credit card was stolen during an auto theft. Following the auto theft, police say the pictured suspect below attempted to use the credit card at a local business.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested Quentin Black, 22, Wednesday night. Black was seen driving recklessly in a stolen Mercedes on Southwest Williston Road. When deputies tried pulling over the vehicle Black sped off. The vehicle crashed into two other vehicles near 3300 Southwest Williston Road. Three...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect

Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.
ORANGE PARK, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GHS student arrested for car theft after high-speed chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tahj S Green, 18, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft auto and attempting to elude a police officer after a high-speed chase, during which he allegedly ran multiple red lights, causing other drivers to slam on their brakes to avoid an accident, according to the arresting officer.
First Coast News

Man killed in Northside area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside a home on Jacksonville's Northside on Wednesday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death inside a residence on Sandle Drive around 11:30 p.m.. There were multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including children and teenagers, JSO said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Community Policy