Panthers' Horn returns, has chance to be a 'special player'

A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
NFL Analysis Network
Here’s What To Expect From Baker Mayfield With Panthers In 2022
The Carolina Panthers have been on the search for a new starting quarterback the last few seasons. Last year, they acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets and were hopeful that they had found their quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, that was not the case. Darnold regressed after a...
College Football World Reacts To The Costco Photo
SEC fans are so passionate about college football that one school is selling tickets at a local Costco. And no, we're not kidding. On Wednesday night, Scott Eisberg of WCIV posted a photo from a Costco in Charleston, South Carolina on his Twitter account. The picture that Eisberg shared immediately...
Where is Clemson in this national outlet's preseason rankings?
This week, a national outlet published its preseason ranking of every FBS team. CBS Sports released the Preseason CBS Sports 131 rankings, and Clemson checks in at No. 5. College Football Playoff runner-up (...)
Baker Mayfield Takes Big Step In Panthers' Quarterback Competition
It appears Baker Mayfield is beginning to take control of the Carolina Panthers' quarterback competition. This Friday morning, Mayfield worked with the No. 1 offense during team drills, surpassing both Sam Darnold and Matt Corral on the depth chart. This was always the expected result. However, Matt Rhule kept the...
It's decision day for Oluwatosin Babalade
On the day that South Carolina holds its first football practice of preseason camp, the Gamecocks could get big news on the recruiting trail as well. Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha Catholic class of 2023 On3Consensus four-star offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade is set to reveal his college decision at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
CJ Henderson misses Panthers training camp after rolling ankle
Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson missed Saturday’s training camp after rolling his ankle during Friday’s practice, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reports Saturday. Rhule said that the injury isn’t anything too serious, and expects his starting cornerback back in the lineup by the end of next week.
NFL・
Swinney asked about his communication with Watson
Dabo Swinney met with the media Friday afternoon as the Tigers opened fall camp. Clemson's head coach was asked about Deshaun Watson and whether Swinney has been able to talk to or counsel the former Clemson (...)
Former Bulldog Richard Seymour Officially Inducted into NFL Hall of Fame
Former Georgia Bulldog and New England Patriot, Richard Seymour, has officially been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
WR Hykeem Williams Updates Commitment Plans
Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class
Top Palmetto State DB: Receiving Clemson offer ‘would be accomplishing a childhood dream’
One of the Palmetto State’s top-ranked prospects in the class of 2024, who is drawing interest from Clemson, returned to Tiger Town for camp this summer. West Florence High School (Florence, S.C.) safety (...)
Felton takes over as T-Breds girls' basketball coach
Russell Felton has been a familiar figure around the local high school basketball scene for years, and that won't change for this upcoming season. He'll just be wearing different colors and standing on a different sideline. Felton is trading in his Aiken High green and gold for South Aiken's garnet...
The University Of South Carolina Is Now Selling Football Tickets… Through Costco?
I don’t know if this is genius, or if I’ve entered the twilight zone. Most of us have all printed off tickets, scalped ’em outside of stadiums, or bought them online for football games. Of course, if your favorite college or NFL team is really good, it...
Panthers Not Rushing to Add a Pass Rusher
Carolina is actively searching for pass rush help but won't panic if no deals come about.
NFL
Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan
It was a full-speed Friday for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints. CMC is appreciative of the approach as he enters the season looking to avoid the...
Panthers Over/Under Wins Total Betting Breakdown
The Panthers have won five games in each of the last three seasons, and their over/under wins total at SI Sportsbook is 5.5 wins with the odds heavily juiced to the over.
Yardbarker
TE Albert Okwuegbunam Addresses his Blocking, Mismatch Abilities
It was a big blow to the Denver Broncos offense when wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with an injury. This leaves GM George Paton and head coach Nathaniel Hackett in a pinch as they work to find someone to step in. The mantra in football is next man up,...
Successful Midlands high school baseball coach leaving for college job
Banks Faulkner led Blythewood to a school-record 30 victories and a trip to the 5A Upper State finals this year.
