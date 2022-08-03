ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford’s Habitat for Humanity accepting mortgage applications

By Jack Baudoin
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is a busy time for the Rockford area Habitat for Humanity, as the organization is now accepting mortgage applications.

To apply, residents must bring a copy of their current driver’s license or photo identification card, most recent tax return (2021 or 2020), most recent pay stubs covering at least a six week period, copy of children’s birth certificate or proof of guardianship of children who will be living in the home and copy of proof of receipt of any other income to be included.

Residents must also bring their calendar to show what days and times would work for an assessment of current housing.

Find a list of times and places to apply below:

  • Monday, August 8 at 5:30 p.m. @ Crusader Community Health, 1200 W. State St.
  • Saturday, August 13 starting at 10 a.m. @ RPL Nordlof Center, 118 N Main St.
  • Wednesday, August 17 starting at 10 a.m. @ Crusader Community Health, 1200 W. State St.
  • Saturday, August 27 starting at 10 a.m. @ RPL Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St.
Alicia Covarrubias
2d ago

I think that's a wonderful Organization. I truly would love to have a house built for me in the middle of a corn field the way is country is becoming ..😡

