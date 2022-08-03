ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State Fair received an increase in the number of visitors, organizers say

By Megan Camponovo
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California State Fair & Food Festival saw an increase in the number of visitors this year compared to the last time it was held, after the two-year cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release from the California State Fair & Food Festival, “ During the 17-day event, 652,873 people came through the gates, increasing attendance by 8.9 percent over 2019.”

Thousands of people from across California came to enjoy concerts, rides, and food. According to the release, cooler weekends drew large crowds and parking lots were often completely full.

New childcare app available for Sacramento families

The fair had a number of special events, performers, and exhibits that captured California’s essence, such as the California Cannabis Exhibit, Save Mart California’s Kitchen and Wine Garden, Out at the Fair, Made in California Fashion Show, and Thoroughbred Racing.

“After two years of not having a fair because of the pandemic, our staff worked tirelessly to deliver a quality event for everyone,” Rick Pickering, Cal Expo General Manager and CEO, said. “We are thrilled that so many families came out to the fair for such a successful, fun, and safe event.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

