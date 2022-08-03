Read on brooklyneagle.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. Ware
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
New York University Scientist Explores Link Between Religion & ScienceBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
travellemming.com
15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)
Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1104 Bedford Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1104 Bedford Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos, the structure yields ten residences and 519 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $50,160 to $156,130.
How Adams' pals — and a favorite dining spot — link him to one of the state's top tax delinquents
A series of restaurants are owned by a tax-tardy Brooklyn attorney who has employed two of the mayor's close friends.
Large Queens Boulevard Building Sells for More Than $60 Million
A large 8-story building that spans half a block on Queens Boulevard in Long Island City has been sold for more than $60 million, according to Queens Post sources. Mana Products, a major cosmetics manufacturer, has sold its 32-02 Queens Blvd. property for $61 million to Related Fund Management, a Manhattan-based real estate investment firm.
TAKE 5 $19K Top-Prize Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for the August...
The New Luxury Senior Living Community in Manhattan Is Like Living in a 5-Star Hotel
Click here to read the full article. Senior living homes are known for being stale and uncomfortable, but several developers and designers are working together to elevate senior living communities for those accustomed to a certain lifestyle. The Apsley is the latest luxury senior living development in Manhattan that appeals to individuals who don’t want to compromise on a luxury lifestyle as they age. It also ensures family members that their loved ones are receiving the best-in-class care. Developed by Hines, Welltower and Sunrise Senior Living, The Apsley is the team’s second luxury senior community in Manhattan, following their first project...
Eater
Discount Grocery Chain Lidl Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has been on an expansion tear this past year, announcing plans to expand on its two dozen New York grocery stores with new locations in Manhattan and Queens. This week, Brooklyn gets its turn. The popular German grocery store, known for its discounted prices and generous employee benefits, announced plans to open a 25,000-square-foot supermarket in a Park Slope property formerly occupied by Key Foods, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports. The store at 120 Fifth Avenue, at Baltic Street, is expected to open in 2024 in tandem with a residential development planned for the same address.
Thrillist
Here's a Preview of NYC's Soon-to-Be-Finished Grand Central Madison LIRR Station
By the end of this year, Long Island Railroad commuters will finally have a new option besides the famously dingy Penn Station thanks to the new Grand Central Madison LIRR Station. Located just beneath Grand Central Terminal and Madison Avenue from 43rd to 48th Street, the new LIRR station will...
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Best Restaurants In SoHo NYC | (Updated for 2022)
In addition to SoHo’s beautiful boutiques and architecture, the area is home to a plethora of wonderful restaurants. It was difficult to narrow my list down to 5 as I have tried so many wonderful places throughout my time living here. However, the restaurants mentioned below are definitely the ones you should check out first before exploring any others.
New York’s Public Housing May Be On The Verge Of A Climate Breakthrough
In the 1990s, the nation’s largest public housing authority helped popularize energy-efficient refrigerators. Now it’s ready to do the same for heat pumps.
A Cup of Jo
Where New Yorkers Eat in New York
New York City! So many places to eat, so many moments of paralysis deciding where to go. To help, we’ve enlisted a panel of New York food pros and asked them where they pick up bagels, grab brunch with the kids, and meet for date nights. Or just, you know, what neighborhood spot they crave on nights when they don’t feel like cooking. Not surprisingly, they had some very New York-style opinions on the matter.
texasmetronews.com
Major Brooklyn intersection to be renamed for Haitian American killed by NYPD
BROOKLYN — Every time Sheina Banatte walks by the intersection of Utica Avenue and Eastern Parkway, she will remember her cousin Eudes Pierre. It’s close to where police officers shot the 26-year-old dead, five days before Christmas last year. But the tragedy isn’t all that will trigger the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
I’m a student climate activist in NYC. The fight is local, and it’s personal.
A summer storm in New York City again proved how unprepared our neighborhoods are for intense rainfall and other climate-induced extreme weather. In Washington Heights, where I live, there were pools of water at crosswalks with nowhere to drain. When I finished work on July 18 and returned to our basement apartment at around 5 p.m., my mother was emptying the water seeping into our entrance. She’d been at it for almost three hours.
10 places New York City residents have moved to the most in recent years, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Thinking of leaving New York City, but not sure where to move?. Perhaps considering cities where other New Yorkers have headed in recent years would be a good place to start. A new report by data journalism website Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau...
therealdeal.com
Extell sues Landsea Homes for skullduggery at 540 Sixth Avenue
Gary Barnett’s Extell Development accused the developer behind one of Manhattan’s priciest condominiums of plotting to swindle Extell out of a $21 million lease and steal away a retail tenant. Attorneys representing the development firm filed a lawsuit Monday in Manhattan accusing Landsea Homes of breaching its contract...
84-year-old swimmer drowns at Brighton Beach in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A man drowned Thursday after swimming in a closed-off section of a Brooklyn beach.Police say 84-year-old Aronov Femyon was unconscious when on-duty lifeguards at Brighton Beach pulled him from the water around 3:45 p.m. and performed CPR.He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Officials say Femyon was in a section of the beach that was closed to swimming and marked off with red flags.The New York City parks department released a statement saying in part, "This unfortunate incident is a painful reminder that New Yorkers should never enter the water in closed sections of our shoreline where lifeguards are not present."
queenoftheclick.com
New Trash Containers on 5th Avenue – Bay Ridge
The Bay Ridge BID shared that the Avenue has received some new trash containers from the pilot program by NYC. This is supposed to help with the rodent problem that has been happening citywide. It’s good that they are larger because the small cans don’t always cut it. Sometimes you...
Brooklyn brothers launch hacker house for young Black tech entrepreneurs
Rusty and River Fields, two brothers born and raised in Brooklyn, have started the first hacker house for young Black tech entrepreneurs.
rtands.com
Important changes to New York City Subway and Long Island Rail Road service
The MTA will definitely be working on the railroad this weekend. The agency will be performing structural work, track maintenance, equipment installation, concrete and track replacement, and construction on the LIRR Expansion Project. MTA reports that this weekend work take place Aug. 5 through Aug. 8. While this work is...
queenoftheclick.com
You Zhou Chen is Missing From Brooklyn
You Zhou Chen is 84 years old nd missing from Cropsey Avenue and Bay 34th Street in Brooklyn. Hopefully he is found soon.
