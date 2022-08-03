ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts lawmakers update gun restriction bill following Supreme Court Bruen decision

By Ellen Fleming
BOSTON (WWLP) – Early Monday morning, the House and Senate reached a compromise to bring Massachusetts into compliance with the Bruen decision while also strengthening existing gun laws. After New York’s need for “proper cause” to carry a concealed handgun was struck down by the nation’s highest court, Massachusetts law was brought into question.

Massachusetts bill aims to follow Supreme Court gun ruling

In June, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Second Amendment in the Bruen decision, striking down a clause in a New York gun law that required residents to provide a reason to carry a concealed firearm.

It is still illegal to carry a firearm without a license, however licensing authorities can no longer enforce the “good reason” part of the license to carry statute. Prior to the Bruen decision, applicants needed to identify a reason to obtain a license.

The Massachusetts bill passed Monday strikes down that language, while imposing new restrictions. The bill prohibits a person who has a harassment order against them from obtaining a license to carry. The bill also requires licensing authorities to deny applications or renewals if the applicant is determined to pose a risk to public safety.

Gun activists believe Massachusetts lawmakers are overstepping.

“You know, to have to keep going back and forth even though this landmark Supreme Court decision happened, that said things need to be this way, they’re still trying to keep their kind of hooks into things they probably shouldn’t anymore,” said Mike Harris, Director of Public Policy at Gun Owners’ Action League.

This gun legislation was tacked onto a $164 million borrowing bill meant to improve and modernize IT infrastructure in the state’s court system. The bill now sits on the Governor’s desk awaiting his signature.

