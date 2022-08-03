ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Free hygiene kits to be given away Thursday at the Concho Valley Community Action Agency

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
saisd.org

San Angelo ISD Celebrated New SAISD Difference Makers with Welcome, Tailgate-Style Event

San Angelo ISD, students and community partners welcomed approximately 130 new educators and staff Tuesday morning with cheers, drumline music and fun at a tailgate-style, celebratory event held outside SAISD’s San Angelo Stadium. SAISD is proud to welcome the new SAISD Difference Makers to the team with the fun event kicking off three days of professional learning support and development.
SAN ANGELO, TX
West Texas shaved ice truck owner delivers smiles to children in the Uvalde community

SAN ANGELO, Texas — When tragedy grips a small community, every little bit of help is absolutely crucial, especially from the surrounding areas. Emotional and financial support are obviously the first two items on that very long list, but everything can help, even if it’s a just a small reminder to the affected community that a world does still exist outside of an all-consuming grief, that although life may never be “normal” the way it was normal before; and the grief never goes away entirely, it does eventually stop consuming all, and life is still waiting to be built upon again.
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo ISD Announces New Principals and District Leadership

San Angelo Independent School District is pleased to announce the following new principals and district leadership for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Mrs. Ginger Luther is the new Principal at Bonham Elementary. Mrs. Luther previously served for 16 years as principal at Holiman Elementary, Goliad Elementary and Lincoln Middle School. Mrs. Luther has over 24 years of experience in Education.
SAN ANGELO, TX
History behind the infamous sheep of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you ever noticed unique sheep across San Angelo? Well there is a special history behind them many aren’t aware of. These sheep came about when the promotions committee of Downtown San Angelo Inc. needed a fundraising idea for the organization. They then came up with the idea to have fiberglass sheep be displayed in front of organizations to signify the San Angelo heritage. Now it’s known as the Sheep Spectacular Project.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo's New Kohl's Store is Now Hiring

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo is about to get a new Kohl's department store and officials have now announced it is now hiring local employees. According to Kohl's Senior Public Relations Coordinator Meghan Bower, starting Aug. 3, Kohl's in San Angelo is looking to hire staff. Currently the store is attempting to hire over 50 people.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Tax Free Weekend Could Help Biden Inflation Strapped Families

SAN ANGELO – With inflation at over 9% for the first time in over 40 years under Biden Administration economic policies, Texas families could see some relief with the annual back-to-school Tax Free Weekend starting Friday. The Comptroller encourages all taxpayers to support Texas businesses while saving money on...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Charter Review Committee Says San Angelo Is ONLY Texas City Left That Elects a Police Chief

SAN ANGELO – The newly formed San Angelo City Charter Review Committee whose sole function is to recommend direction to the City Council on the issue of an electing vs. appointing the Police Chief asked for more time during the regular council meeting Tuesday morning.   Committee Chairman and former long time municipal Judge Allen Gilbert told the city council that their research showed San Angelo is now the only city in Texas to still elect a Chief of Police.   The elected vs. appointed Police Chief issue is a hot button issue for voters in San Angelo.  Voters have been asked on several…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Water Levels- above drought conditions for now

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Hearing the words water and conservation in tandem is nothing new in San Angelo. We have been in a state of needing to conserve water for as long as we can remember.  Director of Water Utilities for the City San Angelo Allison Strube says that currently “we are at 52 months […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
ASU announces flight program partnership with Southwest Airlines

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University held a ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the Houston Harte University Center to announce its partnership with Southwest Airlines. The "Destination 225" pilot recruitment program will provide ASU commercial aviation students a pathway to competitively qualify for community opportunities with Southwest Airlines.
SAN ANGELO, TX
