Free hygiene kits to be given away Thursday at the Concho Valley Community Action Agency

The Salvation Army of San Angelo to host free fan giveaway
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The West Texas heatwave isn't set to slow down anytime soon. In order to help "Beat the Summer Heat," The Salvation Army of San Angelo is hosting a free drive thru event to give away fans to the community. The distribution will take place from...
Parents taking advantage of tax-free weekend for back-to-school shopping
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Back-to-school is upon us and shopping for the new year has become a more difficult task, thanks to inflation. The National Retail Federation says parents will spend a total of 37 billion dollars on school supplies this year. One parent says no matter what, it’s a cost parents usually can’t escape.
San Angelo ISD Celebrated New SAISD Difference Makers with Welcome, Tailgate-Style Event
San Angelo ISD, students and community partners welcomed approximately 130 new educators and staff Tuesday morning with cheers, drumline music and fun at a tailgate-style, celebratory event held outside SAISD’s San Angelo Stadium. SAISD is proud to welcome the new SAISD Difference Makers to the team with the fun event kicking off three days of professional learning support and development.
West Texas shaved ice truck owner delivers smiles to children in the Uvalde community
SAN ANGELO, Texas — When tragedy grips a small community, every little bit of help is absolutely crucial, especially from the surrounding areas. Emotional and financial support are obviously the first two items on that very long list, but everything can help, even if it’s a just a small reminder to the affected community that a world does still exist outside of an all-consuming grief, that although life may never be “normal” the way it was normal before; and the grief never goes away entirely, it does eventually stop consuming all, and life is still waiting to be built upon again.
What to do in San Angelo: August 9th through 14th
Not sure what to do for your last week of summer? Check out these events taking place in San Angelo from the 9th through the 14th.
Pet owner scam occurring on local Facebook page
Be careful if you get a random text from someone saying they have your pet!
San Angelo ISD Announces New Principals and District Leadership
San Angelo Independent School District is pleased to announce the following new principals and district leadership for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Mrs. Ginger Luther is the new Principal at Bonham Elementary. Mrs. Luther previously served for 16 years as principal at Holiman Elementary, Goliad Elementary and Lincoln Middle School. Mrs. Luther has over 24 years of experience in Education.
Former San Angelo chief gets over 15 years in prison
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas: Former San Angelo Chief of Police Tim Vasquez has been sentenced to 15 ½ years for accepting bribes, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. A federal jury found Timothy […]
History behind the infamous sheep of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you ever noticed unique sheep across San Angelo? Well there is a special history behind them many aren’t aware of. These sheep came about when the promotions committee of Downtown San Angelo Inc. needed a fundraising idea for the organization. They then came up with the idea to have fiberglass sheep be displayed in front of organizations to signify the San Angelo heritage. Now it’s known as the Sheep Spectacular Project.
San Angelo PD warns public about social media scam
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department said Friday it has been made aware of an unknown person/scammer with a 210 area code who has been contacting pet owners on the "Help me Get Home" Facebook page. The SAPD said the scammer advised the pet owner they...
San Angelo's New Kohl's Store is Now Hiring
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo is about to get a new Kohl's department store and officials have now announced it is now hiring local employees. According to Kohl's Senior Public Relations Coordinator Meghan Bower, starting Aug. 3, Kohl's in San Angelo is looking to hire staff. Currently the store is attempting to hire over 50 people.
Gov. Greg Abbott visits San Angelo for West Texas Legislative Summit
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and many other Texas legislators attended the West Texas Legislative Summit at the Angelo State University campus Thursday. During his keynote speech, Abbott took time to praise San Angelo, Abilene and Lubbock for consistent economic developments and consistently prioritizing infrastructure. “They are...
Nine pounds of marijuana found in work zone traffic stop
The driver was pulled over for going 81 in a 60 with workers present in the work zone.
Texas Tax Free Weekend Could Help Biden Inflation Strapped Families
SAN ANGELO – With inflation at over 9% for the first time in over 40 years under Biden Administration economic policies, Texas families could see some relief with the annual back-to-school Tax Free Weekend starting Friday. The Comptroller encourages all taxpayers to support Texas businesses while saving money on...
Jason’s Deli holds ribbon cutting, set to open on August 4th
Who's ready to eat at Jason's Deli?
BREAKING: Charter Review Committee Says San Angelo Is ONLY Texas City Left That Elects a Police Chief
SAN ANGELO – The newly formed San Angelo City Charter Review Committee whose sole function is to recommend direction to the City Council on the issue of an electing vs. appointing the Police Chief asked for more time during the regular council meeting Tuesday morning. Committee Chairman and former long time municipal Judge Allen Gilbert told the city council that their research showed San Angelo is now the only city in Texas to still elect a Chief of Police. The elected vs. appointed Police Chief issue is a hot button issue for voters in San Angelo. Voters have been asked on several…
Former San Angelo police chief sentenced to 15 1/2 years in federal prison
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s former police chief has been sentenced to 15 1/2 years in federal prison, plus a $35,000 fine with one year of supervised release after serving the sentence. Timothy R. Vasquez was found guilty in March 2022 on one charge of bribery and...
Water Levels- above drought conditions for now
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Hearing the words water and conservation in tandem is nothing new in San Angelo. We have been in a state of needing to conserve water for as long as we can remember. Director of Water Utilities for the City San Angelo Allison Strube says that currently “we are at 52 months […]
ASU announces flight program partnership with Southwest Airlines
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University held a ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the Houston Harte University Center to announce its partnership with Southwest Airlines. The "Destination 225" pilot recruitment program will provide ASU commercial aviation students a pathway to competitively qualify for community opportunities with Southwest Airlines.
Manufacturing employee thankful that West Texas organization brought hope back to her life
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In a room full of machinery, employees work to help with the production of stationary products. Pens, highlighters, lanyards and many other essential office supplies are made at The West Texas Lighthouse for the Blind. A job at the manufacturing facility came to one employee...
