If you've been online recently, you've likely heard about all the turmoil going on at airports all across the globe. From staffing shortages to flight delays and cancellations, traveling this summer has been turbulent, to say the least. I recently went on vacation in Europe, and though I'm typically a carry-on-only type of traveler (last summer I went around the US for three weeks with just a carry-on suitcase), there were too many events, destinations, and climates on this trip, so a checked bag was required. Though we didn't have any issues getting to Europe from the US, it was impossible not to notice the swarms of people and mountains of bags piled up at the airport while we waited at baggage claim. On the way home, I panicked, and ordered Apple AirTags ($29) for my whole family. They made our experience getting home so much less stressful, and I'd recommend them to anyone traveling right now.

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO