Electronics

The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
Apartment Therapy

I Finally Found a Dupe for the Hotel Pillows That Gave Me the Best Sleep of My Life (and They’re on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Back in April, I made a trip to Boston for a week-long visit with family. Because I had to work most of the time and needed a spot to conduct Zoom meetings, I booked a hotel room instead of staying in the spare bedroom like I usually do. When I arrived, the room was perfect — spacious, bright, and the bed looked so inviting: king-sized and covered with lots of pillows. After a few hours of work, I had dinner, watched TV, and called it an early night. Placing one pillow on top of the other, I went to bed and immediately drifted off into a blissful, uninterrupted sleep.
SPY

It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
ZDNet

The 5 best refrigerators: Just chill

A refrigerator is an appliance that's critical to your household, so you might as well make it the best. However, in many cases, a fridge is no longer just a fridge. Freezers typically are included in refrigerators, as are ice machines, water dispensers, and even a built-in Keurig. Where does one even begin the search for a new refrigerator?
Digital Trends

Amazon cut the price of the 2021 iPad to $300

It’s hard to remember what life was like before tablets were part of our daily workflow, and just like laptops and smartphones, they need to be updated every now and then to keep up with current tech, which is why we always keep an eye out for the best iPad deals. Right now just so happens to be one of those times, as Amazon is offering a 2021 10.2-inch iPad for $300, saving you $29, or 9% off the original retail price of $329. Apple deals are rare, so if you’re thinking about upgrading your iPad or buying one for the first time, click the Buy Now below to grab one at a great price.
POPSUGAR

My Apple AirTags Gave Me Peace of Mind Throughout My European Vacation

If you've been online recently, you've likely heard about all the turmoil going on at airports all across the globe. From staffing shortages to flight delays and cancellations, traveling this summer has been turbulent, to say the least. I recently went on vacation in Europe, and though I'm typically a carry-on-only type of traveler (last summer I went around the US for three weeks with just a carry-on suitcase), there were too many events, destinations, and climates on this trip, so a checked bag was required. Though we didn't have any issues getting to Europe from the US, it was impossible not to notice the swarms of people and mountains of bags piled up at the airport while we waited at baggage claim. On the way home, I panicked, and ordered Apple AirTags ($29) for my whole family. They made our experience getting home so much less stressful, and I'd recommend them to anyone traveling right now.
ZDNet

The 5 best TV antennas: Watch live TV without a subscription

As more people cut the cord with cable and satellite providers, they're turning to TV antennas to watch local news, sports, and entertainment channels for free. You can easily pick up either an indoor or outdoor model in various designs to blend into your decor or mount on your roof for clear reception.
CNET

Pre-Travel Pro Tips: 19 Things to Do Before You Leave on Vacation This Summer

In the days before you set out on a summer trip, you might find your excitement is overshadowed by stress. After you arrange your time out of office, you'll have to prepare your home for your absence and make sure it's secure. Then there's figuring out what to pack, not to mention fitting it all into your suitcase.
ZDNet

Get all the great features of an iPad Pro at over 60% off on this refurbished model

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. With the cost of living skyrocketing, many people are re-evaluating their priorities, which is particularly helpful when deciding precisely what you need from your electronic devices. You can do a lot on your phone, but if you're looking for ways to become more productive with less stress or train for a new career, a larger screen can make a world of difference. Yet, no one wants to drag a laptop around everywhere, and powerful tablets can be pricey when new.
Engadget

Apple's iPad drops to $299, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Now's a great time to pick up Apple's iPad ahead of the upcoming school year. The base, 10.2-inch tablet is $30 off right now and down to $299, which is the best price we've seen it. It may not have all the bells and whistles that the iPad Air does, but it's a solid, budget-friendly tablet that will likely be able to handle anything you throw at it. Elsewhere online, you can pick up the Chromecast with Google TV for only $40 and the Beats Studio Buds for $100. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.
ZDNet

End your connection worries with $10 off this 13-port docking station

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Some days, it seems like we're truly living in the golden age of wireless tech that companies like Apple keep promising us. Other days, you come home to your PC setup or charging station and see that there are still an awful lot of wires hanging around.
Complex

What to Watch: ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies,’ ‘Prey’ and More

This week is stacked with exciting new releases both in theaters and on streaming. Bullet Train is speeding into theaters on Friday, Aug. 5, while Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is getting a soft launch in select cities on the same day. So far, critics are not too fond of the Brad Pitt-led action flick, but that’s not stopping people from heading to the movies to watch this on the big screen—and to also watch Bad Bunny in his feature film debut. It’s an adventure that will for sure stress you out but keep you thoroughly entertained. Critics and viewers alike are already enjoying the A24 flick, though, and that will be in theaters everywhere next Friday.
wegotthiscovered.com

A ferociously inaccurate sci-fi bomb digs deep on the Netflix charts

The overwhelming majority of sci-fi blockbusters don’t give a damn about such things as factual and scientific accuracy, plausibility, or believability, but the jury still remains out on whether The Core fully realized quite how stupid it actually was. Don’t get us wrong, there’s definitely a tongue planted firmly...
