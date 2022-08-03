Troubleshooters: Auto insurance disparities on where you live vs. what you pay

Read on www.wave3.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
drugstorenews.com
Kroger debuts new spoke facility in Louisville, Ky.
Kroger is offering delivery of fresh products to more customers by opening a new spoke location in Louisville, Ky. The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility will collaborate with the customer fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio and serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers in the Greater Louisville area.
Wave 3
Disabled drivers seek greater enforcement of accessible parking laws
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are regulations and penalties for not following the rules when it comes to accessible parking. But rules being broken comes as no surprise to drivers with disabilities. “It means I’m excluded, and I’ll tell you, it feels rotten being excluded, being left out,” Elizabeth Fust,...
TARC adds three bus routes aimed at serving commuting workers
The goal of the additions is to improve job access, with all of the new routes traveling through business parks and other areas of employment.
Wave 3
Lottery ticket sold in Louisville has prize of $25,000 a year for life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lottery officials said a lottery ticket sold in Louisville for Thursday night’s Lucky For Life drawing won big. The ticket matched the five white ball numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life, the release said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
50,000 doses of fentanyl intercepted in Louisville raises concerns for several
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal officials say they seized a shipment coming through Louisville with enough fentanyl pills to kill more than 50,000 people. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the shipment was coming through UPS Worldport at Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport Thursday morning. The shipment originated in India and was bound for a home in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.
myq104.com
Urologic care business in Louisville pays $60K fine for violating ADA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The largest provider of urologic care in the greater Louisville area has agreed to pay $60,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide individuals with mobility disabilities equal access to its services and facilities. According to...
More Kentucky drivers turning to motorcycles for transportation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pain at the gas pump is driving people in a different direction. Eric Fisher, a mechanic at Kentuckiana Motorsports, said cranking up a motorcycle is the cheapest option right now. "Why take a gas guzzling SUV that takes eight people and you're going by yourself?"...
Supermarket News
Kroger goes live with Ocado ‘spoke’ site in Kentucky
The Kroger Co. has expanded its Kroger Delivery network with the opening of an Ocado-automated “spoke” facility in Louisville, Ky. Kroger said Wednesday that the 50,000 square-foot facility will support its Ocado-powered customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Monroe, Ohio, serving as a last-mile cross-dock site for fresh food delivery and extending the reach of delivery service to more customers in the greater Louisville area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
TARC to operate 3 new routes starting Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting Sunday, public transit riders in Louisville will find three new routes in operation, including two that connect Louisville and Southern Indiana. Route 73, the West Louisville to River Ridge route, will start at the Nia Center at 2900 W. Broadway in Louisville. The route will...
wdrb.com
3 people shot at west Louisville fast-food restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were shot Friday night at a Long John Silver's restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Officers on scene around 8:30 p.m. were investigating inside the restaurant.
Someone in Louisville just won $25k a year for life; Here's the winning numbers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Someone in Louisville just won $25,000 a year for the rest of their life!. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, a ticket sold for last night's Lucky for Life drawing matched the five white ball numbers drawn, but not the Lucky Ball. The ticket holder won the...
WLKY.com
Street Rod National is rolling into town bringing with it an economic boost for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 30,000 hot rods have been rolling into Louisville over the past few days, but they're bringing more than just a fancy set of wheels with them. The city is expecting the National Street Rod show to generate over $17m in economic impact. "It's huge....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
WAVE 3:30 p.m. LIVE Kevin in Eastern Kentucky
Oldham County leaders are working to bolster mental health resources for residents. Community leaders in Oldham County are working together to strengthen the county’s mental health. Updated: 24 minutes ago. Students and staff of Wilkerson Elementary School will be moving to a temporary location while construction is completed. Street...
'I won't go in': Louisville issues order to vacate to Boone's Marathon Gas Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville gas station may soon have to leave the Portland neighborhood. The city gave Boone's Marathon Gas Station on North 22nd Street a notice to vacate by Monday; it deems the business a public nuisance because of several crimes on the property, including a murder that happened in June.
spectrumnews1.com
This Louisville bookstore will donate its Aug. 6 profits to eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Saturday, family-owned Carmichael’s Bookstore in Louisville is donating all of its in-store and online profits from sales to help two organizations in Eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating floods. Carmichael’s Bookstore has all the normal sections you would expect when you walk in a...
Wave 3
JCPS addressing staffing hurdles ahead of school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools begins a new school year on Wednesday. There are just over 300 open teaching jobs in the district and 70 uncovered bus routes. “We know the challenge around staffing is enormous,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. On Friday, Pollio said...
wdrb.com
Thousands of unique vehicles will be on display for the 53rd Annual Street Rod Nationals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 53rd annual Street Rod Nationals rolled in to Louisville. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at some of the classic cars at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the 28th time the show has been held in Louisville. The gathering features between 10,000 and 15,000 vintage...
Louisville.com
Laura’s Louisville (8.4.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.
wdrb.com
30 beagles arrive to KY Humane Society in Louisville after being rescued from Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of beagles were rescued from a massive breeding facility, and 30 of them are now being cared for at the Kentucky Humane Society. The 15 adults and 15 puppies arrived Thursday evening in Louisville. All of them are female. The 4,000 beagles come from a...
wdrb.com
JCPS bus drivers prepare for thousands of students, smooth rides when school begins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Jefferson County Public School students head back to school next week, and the district's transportation department is working to make sure everyone has a smooth ride to and from school. Kevin Martin, a veteran bus driver with JCPS took a peak at his equipment...
Comments / 0