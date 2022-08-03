ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

TheDailyBeast

NYPD Is Having a Nightmare Year for Lawsuit Settlements

The New York Police Department is set to shell out more money in court settlements than the city has seen in recent history, according to a crunch of city data by The Legal Aid Society. This year, New York cops have already paid more than $67 million in payouts—surpassing the whole of 2020 with four months still to go. One of the reasons police have paid big bucks to New Yorkers: a teen who was tackled by police, leaving him paralyzed. That suit settled for $12 million—and one of the officers involved had already paid out $50,000 to another New Yorker five years ago after he allegedly assaulted a parent at a little league game. “Everything we know about police misconduct points to this conclusion that culture is what drives this problem and that a small number of officers who commit repeated misconduct create a culture that spreads misconduct,” Legal Aid Society lawyer Corey Stoughton told Gothamist. Update: This story has been updated to accurately reflect the separate payout involving the officer in question in the teen’s lawsuit.Read it at Gothamist
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbgo.org

Landlord Group Faces Penality For Forcing NYC Tenants Out

A New York City landlord group is being hit with a big penalty for illegal practices in order to get low income tenants to leave. State Attorney General Letitia James alleges Ink Property Group bought dozens of New York City rent stabilized units over the years in low income communities of color. She says the company used illegal practices to force tenants out and then offered the units at market rate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Homemade bomb explodes in Queens, sparking investigation

A homemade explosive detonated on a Queens residential street, leaving neighbors rattled and cops heading up a search for the would-be bomb maker, the NYPD said Saturday. Cops were called to 60th St. near 50th Ave. in Woodside just before 9 p.m. Friday after neighbors heard a loud bang and called 911. When officers arrived, they found “a charred box with wires attached,” a police source said. ...
QUEENS, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

New NYPD Inspector General Faces Department Resistant to Recommended Reforms

A Brooklyn prosecutor and one-time lawyer for the Mollen Commission police corruption panel was named as the NYPD’s new inspector general Thursday, assuming oversight of a sprawling institution that has for years resisted recommendations for reform. Charles Guria, currently a senior trial assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, and the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Cops open fire on gunmen who shoot up Queens house party, NYPD says

Cops opened fire on four armed men during a wild gunfight that erupted at a Queens house party Friday night, leaving a 16-year-old boy and three men wounded. It was not immediately clear if the officers actually hit any of the victims, one of whom was in critical condition, police said. The detectives, members of the Queens Violent Crime Squad were in plain clothes monitoring a house party ...
QUEENS, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg: Immigration Lawyer Sentenced to 1-3 Years in State Prison

Carlos Moreno Defrauded Undocumented Immigrants Through Unlicensed Practice of Law and the “10-Year Green Card” Scam. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of New York City-based immigration lawyer, CARLOS MORENO, 61, for unlicensed practice of law, through which he collected thousands of dollars in legal fees from undocumented immigrants. Between September 2017 – when Moreno was suspended from the bar – and late September 2018, Moreno took on new clients, practiced law, and gave legal advice to scores of undocumented immigrants. In some instances, even predating his suspension, MORENO defrauded clients by falsely claiming that undocumented immigrants who have resided in the United States for over a decade could secure legal status, a fraud known as the “10-Year Green Card Scam.” As a result, some of his clients were unknowingly placed at risk of removal from the U.S. MORENO pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and Practice of Law by an Attorney who has been Disbarred, Suspended, or Convicted of a Felony. He was sentenced to 1-3 years in state prison.
PIX11

Man charged with kidnapping after holding mother, child in home: police

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York man was charged with kidnapping after holding a mother and her child against their will Tuesday night, authorities said. The woman called authorities from an unknown address at around 11:19 p.m. but officers from the Ramapo Police Department were able to find the victims in a home in […]
RAMAPO, NY
Daily News

Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police

An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
MANHATTAN, NY

