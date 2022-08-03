Read on brooklyneagle.com
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
New York City Charged for Making Terroristic Threats on Voicemail at New Jersey Business
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A Jamaica, Queens woman has been arrested and charged for making...
NYPD Is Having a Nightmare Year for Lawsuit Settlements
The New York Police Department is set to shell out more money in court settlements than the city has seen in recent history, according to a crunch of city data by The Legal Aid Society. This year, New York cops have already paid more than $67 million in payouts—surpassing the whole of 2020 with four months still to go. One of the reasons police have paid big bucks to New Yorkers: a teen who was tackled by police, leaving him paralyzed. That suit settled for $12 million—and one of the officers involved had already paid out $50,000 to another New Yorker five years ago after he allegedly assaulted a parent at a little league game. “Everything we know about police misconduct points to this conclusion that culture is what drives this problem and that a small number of officers who commit repeated misconduct create a culture that spreads misconduct,” Legal Aid Society lawyer Corey Stoughton told Gothamist. Update: This story has been updated to accurately reflect the separate payout involving the officer in question in the teen’s lawsuit.Read it at Gothamist
Landlord Group Faces Penality For Forcing NYC Tenants Out
A New York City landlord group is being hit with a big penalty for illegal practices in order to get low income tenants to leave. State Attorney General Letitia James alleges Ink Property Group bought dozens of New York City rent stabilized units over the years in low income communities of color. She says the company used illegal practices to force tenants out and then offered the units at market rate.
Homemade bomb explodes in Queens, sparking investigation
A homemade explosive detonated on a Queens residential street, leaving neighbors rattled and cops heading up a search for the would-be bomb maker, the NYPD said Saturday. Cops were called to 60th St. near 50th Ave. in Woodside just before 9 p.m. Friday after neighbors heard a loud bang and called 911. When officers arrived, they found “a charred box with wires attached,” a police source said. ...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New NYPD Inspector General Faces Department Resistant to Recommended Reforms
A Brooklyn prosecutor and one-time lawyer for the Mollen Commission police corruption panel was named as the NYPD’s new inspector general Thursday, assuming oversight of a sprawling institution that has for years resisted recommendations for reform. Charles Guria, currently a senior trial assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, and the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
California man sentenced to 48 months in Brooklyn Federal Court for defrauding Amex of more than $4.7 million
On Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, Jasminder Singh, 45, of Freemont, Calif., was sentenced to 48 months’ imprisonment for bank fraud and money laundering in Brooklyn federal court. U.S. District Judge Bagley Amon presided over the sentencing following the conviction on April 27 by a federal jury. As revealed at...
Cops open fire on gunmen who shoot up Queens house party, NYPD says
Cops opened fire on four armed men during a wild gunfight that erupted at a Queens house party Friday night, leaving a 16-year-old boy and three men wounded. It was not immediately clear if the officers actually hit any of the victims, one of whom was in critical condition, police said. The detectives, members of the Queens Violent Crime Squad were in plain clothes monitoring a house party ...
Sirius XM DJ, Long Island postal worker arrested for drug trafficking scheme: DA
MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Sirius XM DJ from Queens and a U.S. Postal Service worker from Long Island were arrested for their alleged involvement in a narcotics trafficking scheme, the Nassau County District Attorney said Thursday. Lance Holmes, who is DJ Love Dinero on the Siriux XM hip hop station Shade 45, worked with […]
Boyfriend Charged for Shooting and Killing Girlfriend in Broad Daylight
QUEENS, NY – A man who shot and killed his girlfriend in broad daylight in...
D.A. Bragg: Immigration Lawyer Sentenced to 1-3 Years in State Prison
Carlos Moreno Defrauded Undocumented Immigrants Through Unlicensed Practice of Law and the “10-Year Green Card” Scam. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of New York City-based immigration lawyer, CARLOS MORENO, 61, for unlicensed practice of law, through which he collected thousands of dollars in legal fees from undocumented immigrants. Between September 2017 – when Moreno was suspended from the bar – and late September 2018, Moreno took on new clients, practiced law, and gave legal advice to scores of undocumented immigrants. In some instances, even predating his suspension, MORENO defrauded clients by falsely claiming that undocumented immigrants who have resided in the United States for over a decade could secure legal status, a fraud known as the “10-Year Green Card Scam.” As a result, some of his clients were unknowingly placed at risk of removal from the U.S. MORENO pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and Practice of Law by an Attorney who has been Disbarred, Suspended, or Convicted of a Felony. He was sentenced to 1-3 years in state prison.
NYPD ‘broken windows’ policy targets minority New Yorkers, report says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — During the first six months of Mayor Eric Adams’ tenure, minorities made up a significant majority of NYPD arrests, causing critics to say that the police department is still practicing the “broken windows” policy, according to a report released by the Police Reform Organizing Project. New Yorkers of color accounted for […]
Bus full of migrants from Texas arrives in New York City
A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams called on D.C. for help while blasting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
23 Traffic Tickets, Criminal Charges Follow NYC Driver Who Did 104MPH On PIP, Police Say
Tyler A. Laguerre may have sped off from Palisades Interstate Parkway police at over 100 miles an hour while recklessly weaving in and out of traffic on the Fourth of July. They eventually reeled him in, however -- both on criminal charges and so he could collect a whopping 23 traffic summonses, authorities said.
Man who pleaded guilty in caught-on-camera NYC subway shove gets 8 years in prison
Aditya Vemulapati was sentenced to eight years in prison, along with five years post release supervision.
Man charged with kidnapping after holding mother, child in home: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York man was charged with kidnapping after holding a mother and her child against their will Tuesday night, authorities said. The woman called authorities from an unknown address at around 11:19 p.m. but officers from the Ramapo Police Department were able to find the victims in a home in […]
Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police
An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
City employees uncomfortable with Adams' request for pictures of potential hires: report
Mayor Eric Adams’ office instructed city agencies to provide him with photographs of all potential hires during the interview process, a request that makes some city employees uncomfortable.
Diner Accused of Killing NYC Delivery Worker Over Duck Sauce Is Found Dead: Source
A New York City restaurant patron accused of killing a delivery worker after months of threatening the eatery because of a quarrel over a condiment was found dead Friday morning, a law enforcement source said. Glenn Hirsch, a 51-year-old who pleaded not guilty in June to murder, weapon possession, menacing...
NYC mayor asking for pictures of city job applicants in suspected push for more diversity
NEW YORK (TND) — New York City is looking to fill leadership positions ranging from assistant commissioner to departmental press secretary, and an order from Mayor Eric Adams instructing city agencies to present him with pictures of eligible candidates before any new hires are made is causing concern. Politico...
NYPD Investigating Armed Robbery at Manhattan Subway Station
NEW YORK, NY – A suspect armed with a knife approached a victim inside the...
