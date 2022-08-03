Black Clover's Final Arc Kicks Off With Major Asta Confession

Read on comicbook.com
ComicBook
Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Secre Swallowtail
Black Clover is back in high gear with the final arc of the series, and one awesome cosplay is magically tapping in with Secre Swallowtail! Secre was first introduced to the series as a mysterious anti-magic bird named Nero that happened to stick around Asta since the two of them met. It was then teased that there was more to Nero than expected as the bird not only displayed a good range of intelligence, but was also aware of the magic stone hunt Asta and the others were on. It was then revealed that Nero was actually a girl from centuries in the past who once worked with the original Wizard King.
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Opening Features a Very Clever Cameo
It has been a long wait, but Mob Psycho 100 fans will get a sweet update from the anime starting this fall. Once October rolls in, the series will return for season three, and all eyes are on the big comeback. To hold fans over, the team at Studio Bones did just release the opening for season three as a little gift, and it turns out the theme includes a little cameo that fans will love.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Says Season 3 Is "Off the Chain"
In the time since Season 2 of The Mandalorian concluded on Disney+, Star Wars fans have seen figures from that series appearing in other live-action shows, though we've been left to wonder about what came next for Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon. While we don't know quite yet what to expect from him in Season 3, Esposito recently shared his enthusiasm for the new season, saying it was "off the chain" and that audiences will be amazed by it. With the new season not expected to land on Disney+ until early next year, fans are happy to take whatever updates on the new episodes we can get.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Artist Releases New Bakugo Art Following Stunning Cliffhanger
If you have been on the Internet in the last few days, you will have most likely seen My Hero Academia trending. The hugely popular series took social media by storm with its latest chapter, after all. The emotional and surprising entry left everyone with their jaws on the floor. Even the most uninterested of fans are now clinging to the series to see how the manga's recent cliffhanger plays out, and as such, one of its artists is tiding fans over with some special artwork of Bakugo.
ComicBook
Tower of God Creator Breaks Silence on Season 2
Tower of God has been out of sight for some time now, but the anime was not going to keep fans hanging forever. After season one wrapped in June 2020, all eyes were on its future, but no word was ever given on the topic. That changed this month when Webtoon and Crunchyroll confirmed season two was in the works, and now the series creator is opening up about the big project.
ComicBook
Echo Set Photos Tease Kingpin's Fan-Favorite Look
While Marvel Studios has already confirmed the return of Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) in Daredevil: Born Again in 2024, the long-time Marvel villain will return to your screen much sooner than that. Tuesday, photos from the set of Echo showed D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk is his traditional comic-accurate suit. This time around,...
ComicBook
Mission: Impossible Director Chris McQuarrie Reveals Meaning Behind Dead Reckoning Titles
Fans are a little less than a year away from the highly-anticipated seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film wrapped production last September, and the cast and crew are already filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Franchise star Tom Cruise revealed the titles for the films earlier this year during CinemaCon's Paramount Pictures panel. While the first four movies in the franchise all had different directors, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie will be tackling the next two installments. During a recent chat with Light the Fuse, a Mission: Impossible podcast, McQuarrie teased the meaning behind the Dead Reckoning title.
ComicBook
PREY Star Dane DiLiegro Discusses Working on Recent Marvel and Lucasfilm Projects
Since debuting on Hulu last week, PREY has commanded headlines across the entertainment industry. The fifth installment in the Predator franchise is the #1 premiere on Hulu, which includes all film and television series debuts. PREY's success goes international as well, as it is the most-watched film premiere on Star+ in Latin America. Much of that success is attributed to star Dane DiLiegro, who brings this iteration of the Predator to life.
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Outs a Very Surprising Bounty
One Piece fans are no strangers to bounties, and in recent months, the World Government has thrown even more money at its enemies. Characters like Luffy and Zoro are now wanted for outrageous rewards, but they aren't the first to tout high bounties. For years, fans were sure Shanks beat them to it, and the most recent One Piece movie confirms as much.
ComicBook
Former AEW Star Teases WWE Return
Lio Rush took to Instagram on Monday and uploaded a highlight reel from his time in WWE. The young star first joined WWE in 2017, working in NXT and 205 Live and as a manager for Bobby Lashley on the main roster before going on hiatus in 2019 over backstage issues. He'd return to NXT late that year and held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship before being let go in April 2020 due to budget cuts.
WWE・
ComicBook
Isle of the Dead Producer Previews Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spinoff
Maggie and Negan's rivalry lives on in Isle of the Dead, AMC's New York-set series spinning out of The Walking Dead. In March, the network announced it had greenlit the Cohan and Morgan co-led spinoff as the fifth series set within the Walker Apocalypse of AMC's Walking Dead Universe. Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on multiple seasons of the flagship show ending this year, created Isle as part of an overall deal with AMC Studios and will serve as showrunner. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple is overseeing the series and serving as executive producer alongside Jorné, Cohan, and Morgan.
ComicBook
The Simpsons to Provide Explanation of How the Show Predicts the Future in Season 34
The Simpsons is an iconic show, and not just because it's been on the air Since 1989, making it the longest-running American animated series, longest-running American sitcom, and longest-running American scripted primetime television series. The series, which is set to head into its 34th season next month, also has developed a reputation for its uncanny ability to predict the future with an eerie accuracy. You name it, The Simpsons has predicted it including the election of President Donald Trump, the Disney-Fox merger, the pandemic and Murder Hornets, Virgin CEO Richard Branson's space flight, and even a moment that felt eerily ominous after the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. Now, it turns out that the series is going to address how it is seemingly clairvoyant in an episode of the upcoming season.
ComicBook
Smiling Friends Creators Reflect on Working With Gilbert Gottfried
One of the hugest surprising from Smiling Friends' debut season with Adult Swim was the cameo from late actor Gilbert Gottfried during a pivotal moment in the finale, and the creators behind the series reflected on working with the late star before his passing! Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's original Adult Swim animated series has been huge among fans of the network ever since the series premiered its entire first season during an unannounced evening, and part of the reason why were all of the notable voices that were involved with the production. This even lead to a pretty huge cameo during the finale.
ComicBook
New Superman Series Still Set for Cartoon Network Despite Warner Bros Cancellations
Despite Warner Bros. Discovery canceling a number of DC projects across HBO Max, a Superman animated series is still scheduled to debut on Cartoon Network next year. Warner Bros. announced My Adventures With Superman last year during a WarnerMedia Upfronts presentation alongside Batman: Caped Crusader, giving the streaming service and TV network new content featuring the World's Finest superheroes. However, after Warner Bros. shelved the Batgirl movie for HBO Max, several DC projects planned for the future have come under a microscope. Luckily, My Adventures With Superman appears to have been saved from the WB chopping block – at least for now.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Says Watching First Episode Was A "Religious Experience" For Dave Filoni
Star Wars: Ahsoka is currently in production and according to star Rosario Dawson there's at least one episode of the show that's fully cut together and completed. And, according to Dawson, showrunner Dave Filoni's first viewing of that Ahsoka episode was nothing short of a "religious experience." While appearing on a panel for the C2E2 convention in Chicago, Dawson said the following about where things currently stand with Star Wars: Ahsoka:
ComicBook
Star Wars: How Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker Helped Out With Andor
Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker didn't just help give that franchise a shot of life – she also helped Star Wars: Andor's crew get their sci-fi lingo right. A new interview with the Andor cast that's coming to Empire Magazine, Andor cast member Denise Gough (who plays Imperial officer Dedra Meero) confesses to leaning on her friend Jodie Whittaker for advice on how to pull off sci-fi space talk in a convincing fashion. So what advice did Jodie Whittaker share on how to give good Star Wars?
ComicBook
HBO Has a Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making in the Works
HBO has greenlit the pilot for The Franchise, a half-hour comedy about making superhero movies. The pilot comes from Veep and Avenue 5 creator Armando Iannucci and former James Bond director Sam Mendes. The premise for the pilot says, "It follows a hopeful crew trapped inside the dysfunctional, nonsensical, joyous hellscape of franchise superhero movie-making. If and when they finally make the day, the question they must face — is this Hollywood's new dawn or cinema's last stand? Is this a dream factory or a chemical plant?" Iannucci will be an executive producer on the series for his Dundee Productions banner. Mendes will also be an executive producer for his own company, Neal Street Productions.
ComicBook
South Park Creators Reveal Cancelled Donald Trump Movie
The creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, have revealed that in the days leading up to the original COVID-19 shutdown they were preparing to embark on making their first movie in almost two decades. Having not made a theatrical feature film since 2004's Team America: World Police, Parker and Stone confirmed in an interview with The Los Angeles Times that they were about to begin shooting a Donald Trump-centric movie using Deep Fake technology. Appropriately the two refer to it as Deep Fake: The Movie, though it's unclear if that was the official title.
ComicBook
Netflix Report Reveals Shocking Statistic About Its Games
Netflix's video game division is reportedly struggling to gain traction with its subscribers. Over the last year, Netflix has been working to bring video games to the service as a way to increase engagement and offer new experiences to its users. Although it hasn't had any major games like a Call of Duty or some other notable franchise, it has dabbled in mobile-esque experiences and indie games. It has even made an effort to find ways to create games for some of its most acclaimed TV shows, allowing fans to continue the stories of their favorite shows through a new medium. While it's not exactly Google Stadia or some other service that offers a select library of AAA games, it's an interesting add-on to Netflix.
ComicBook
X-Men Game Details Revealed
WizKids provided GenCon attendees with an early sneak peek of their upcoming X-Men board game. Expected to come out later this year, Marvel: Age of Heroes X-Men is a new game that involves sending team of X-Men to defeat various iconic villains. According to ICV2, players will spend their turn gathering resources and recruiting allies so they can deal damage to various villains. Each character will have different unique mutant abilities that can be used in the game, and players will be able play three distinct scenarios in the game. X-Men confirmed for Marvel: Age of Heroes includes Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Forge, Lockheed, Jubilee, Gambit, and Rogue, all of which are represented by plastic 2D stand-ins.
