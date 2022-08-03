Pulled Apart By Horses unveil details of new album, ‘Reality Cheques’

This is not the start of the review. The start will come later. This bit is to grab your attention. It is to make you intrigued about Every Word Was Once an Animal and to wonder why it was cancelled on 5 April. Was it cancelled on 5 April? You shouldn’t believe everything you read. Lots of shows have been cancelled over the past couple of years. Maybe it was one of them. Anyway it is happening now.

MOVIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO