Pulled Apart By Horses unveil details of new album, ‘Reality Cheques’

Read on www.nme.com
Related
NME
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – The Libertines’ Gary Powell
Which Beatles song did angry Sex Pistols fans sing at The Libertines when you supported the band in 2002?. WRONG. They were singing ‘Yellow Submarine’, because of your matching red jackets. “All I remember was some Nazi-esque Sex Pistols fans giving me Swastika salutes whilst we were playing,...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Every Word Was Once an Animal review – this is head-spinning theatre
This is not the start of the review. The start will come later. This bit is to grab your attention. It is to make you intrigued about Every Word Was Once an Animal and to wonder why it was cancelled on 5 April. Was it cancelled on 5 April? You shouldn’t believe everything you read. Lots of shows have been cancelled over the past couple of years. Maybe it was one of them. Anyway it is happening now.
NME
Watch Travis Scott perform his first major headline show since Astroworld in London
Last night (August 6) saw Travis Scott give his first major headline performance since last year’s Astroworld tragedy. Performing the first of two sold-out headline shows at London’s O2 Arena – the second coming tonight (August 7) – Scott kicked off the proceedings with a performance of ‘Hold That Heat’. Pyrotechnics framed Scott as he entered on a podium, with much of his set – which included ‘Butterfly Effect’, ‘Way Back’, ‘MAFIA’ and ‘Sicko Mode’ among the 23-song setlist (which you can see in full below) – captured by fans and quickly shared to social media.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Jewel’s tour bus caught on fire this week: “How about this bullshit?”
Jewel revealed that her tour bus caught on fire earlier this week, however nobody was harmed as the blaze occurred during one of her off days. The ‘Foolish Games’ singer updated fans on the incident in a video shared to her TikTok account, where she explained that her bus caught fire while it was parked at a hotel, and it was quickly attended to by the fire department.
NME
Calvin Harris – ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ review: an all-star grab-bag of sun-drenched sounds
Five years ago, Calvin Harris released ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’. A hook-laden, nostalgic collection filled with big-name guests, tropical production – and, as the title would suggest – a hefty dose of funk. It was an ideal soundtrack to the summer months, marking the transformation of the Dumfries artist, born as Adam Wiles, from EDM hero making chart-topping belters to trendy super-producer with a penchant for laidback nu-disco.
NME
The Weeknd shares remix of ‘Dawn FM’ song ‘Best Friends’ featuring Summer Walker
The Weeknd has released a remix of his ‘Dawn FM‘ song ‘Best Friends’, which features Summer Walker – listen below. It’s the latest track from his fifth album to get the remix treatment following Kaytranada’s rework of ‘Out Of Time’, Oneohtrix Point Never’s ‘Dawn FM’, Swedish House Mafia’s ‘Sacrifice’ and more.
NME
Panic! At The Disco share upbeat new single, ‘Local God’
Panic! At The Disco have shared an upbeat new single called ‘Local God’ – check it out below. The song is the final single to be shared from their upcoming new album, ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ after the title track was previously shared and last single, ‘Middle Of A Breakup‘.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Listen to The Killers’ anthemic new song, ‘Boy’
The Killers have today (August 5) released a new song, ‘Boy’ – check it out below. READ MORE: The Killers on the cover: “There are a lot of young people unsure of their place in this world”. It’s the first new music from the band since...
NME
Soundtrack Of My Life: Vernon Kay
C. W. McCall – ‘Convoy’. “It’s the theme to Convoy, the film with Kris Kristofferson and Ali McGraw. I was obsessed by that movie. [I got it] on VHS as soon as we had a VHS video recorder and it was just played constantly. It’s an old country and western classic – and I remember my dad, who’s a lorry driver, buying it on 7-inch. My mum was into Motown so we had a lot of Diana Ross and the Supremes, but that ‘Convoy’ track is the one that really sticks with me.”
NME
Yungblud releases fierce new song ‘The Emperor’ from upcoming deluxe bundle
Yungblud has shared ‘The Emperor’, a track from the recently announced deluxe bundle of his self-titled album that arrives next month. ‘The Emperor’ is a spirited new song that has been selected as the official 2022 anthem for ESPN’s College Football Season. It follows previous tracks...
NME
The Mars Volta announce first album in 10 years and share new single ‘Vigil’
The Mars Volta have shared details of their first album in a decade alongside the release of a new single called ‘Vigil’. The self-titled album, ‘The Mars Volta’, is released on September 16 via Cloud Hill and marks the band’s first record since 2012’s ‘Noctourniquet’.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Watch Tomorrow X Together’s iconic Lollapalooza 2022 set in its entirety
Tomorrow X Together’s (TXT) full set at this year’s Lollapalooza festival has been released in full – watch it below. On August 5, the 34-minute-long clip of the South Korean boyband’s performance at the festival was uploaded to their official YouTube channel. It features footage of all eight songs performed by the five-piece on July 30, including cuts from their most recent mini-album, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’, such as title track ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ and ‘Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go’.
NME
Watch Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi busk together on the streets of Dublin
During a casual trip to Ireland this week, Lewis Capaldi linked up with Niall Horan – a longtime friend and occasional tourmate – to busk on the streets of Dublin. The pair took to Grafton Street – one of the two main shopping lanes in Dublin’s city centre – yesterday afternoon (August 6), performing a short, unannounced set of acoustic jams with local busker Jacob Koopman. As Billboard pointed out, Koopman is well acquainted with Capaldi’s work, having covered ‘Before You Go’ (from Capaldi’s 2019 album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’) last July.
NME
See footage from Phoebe Bridgers’ secret acoustic show in California
Before kicking off the North American leg of her ‘Reunion’ tour in San Francisco, Phoebe Bridgers detoured through Sonoma County to perform an intimate and unplugged – and most notably, unannounced – gig for less than 100 curious fans. The free show – which took place...
NME
Whitesnake pull out of North American tour with Scorpions due to health issues
Whitesnake have removed themselves from a 24-date tour of North America, which they were scheduled to co-headline with Scorpions, due to frontman David Coverdale’s ongoing health issues. Coverdale broke the news in a statement shared to the band’s official Instagram yesterday (August 6). In it, he noted that he’s...
NME
Daft Punk VR event featuring ‘Random Access Memories’ is coming to LA
A Daft Punk inspired VR event featuring the Parisian duo’s 2013 album ‘Random Access Memories’ is set to be launched in Los Angeles tonight (August 4). Taking place at the 12,000-capacity VR venue the Wisdome, the show dubbed ‘CONTACT’ will feature a rotating cast of DJs performing tracks from the album accompanied by 360-degree visuals powered by a VR dome and live circus performers.
NME
Måneskin on “getting recognition” in the US and topping the charts with ‘Supermodel’
Måneskin spoke to NME backstage at Lollapalooza 2022 and told us how they feel about topping alternative charts, their favourite performance in the states, and how proud they are to receive recognition in the US. Watch our interview above. Just before taking the festival’s main stage and performing to...
NME
Listen to Slipknot’s thundering new single, ‘Yen’
Slipknot have today (August 5) shared a thundering new single called ‘Yen’. The latest single is taken from the band’s upcoming new album, ‘The End, So Far’, which is released on September 30 via Roadrunner Records, marking the band’s final record with the label after first signing with them in 1998. You can pre-order the album here.
NME
Gracie Abrams on working with The National’s Aaron Dessner and performing an unreleased track
Gracie Abrams spoke to NME backstage at Lollapalooza 2022 and told us her songwriting process, what it’s like to work with The National‘s Aaron Dessner, and the potential name of an unreleased track she just performed live. Watch our interview above. Watch: Five things we learned from our...
Comments / 0