Brevard County, FL

WESH

41-year-old bicyclist dies following Cocoa Beach crash

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Cocoa Beach police say a bicyclist has died after a crash with a vehicle. The crash happened on the 4000 block of North Atlantic Avenue near Belt Road around 6:15 a.m. A bicyclist, identified as Erica Dildine, 41, may have been in a southbound outside...
COCOA BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Drunk Florida Woman Drove Her Golf Cart on I-95 in Brevard County

I-95 is Florida's busiest interstate highway, according to the Federal Highway Administration, so pro tip: I-95 is a horrible place to try Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire Whiskey for the first time. No seriously, a drunk woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in her bag was arrested for...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose

In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
PALM COAST, FL
