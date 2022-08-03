Read on spacecoastdaily.com
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
JULY 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
WESH
41-year-old bicyclist dies following Cocoa Beach crash
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Cocoa Beach police say a bicyclist has died after a crash with a vehicle. The crash happened on the 4000 block of North Atlantic Avenue near Belt Road around 6:15 a.m. A bicyclist, identified as Erica Dildine, 41, may have been in a southbound outside...
Brevard deputies search for gunmen after people in two cars shoot at each other
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are looking for gunmen after people in two cars were shooting at each other Friday afternoon. The shooting happened on Clearlake Road near Church Street Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A large police response was seen by...
iheart.com
Drunk Florida Woman Drove Her Golf Cart on I-95 in Brevard County
I-95 is Florida's busiest interstate highway, according to the Federal Highway Administration, so pro tip: I-95 is a horrible place to try Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire Whiskey for the first time. No seriously, a drunk woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in her bag was arrested for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spacecoastdaily.com
POLICE: 41-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Traffic Crash on North Atlantic Avenue in Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Erica Dildine, 41, a bicyclist who was involved in a traffic crash on Monday, died of her injuries Wednesday, according to Cocoa Beach Sergeant and Public Information Officer Jacki Hughes. According to Sgt. Hughes, the crash took place on the 4000...
spacecoastdaily.com
PLEASE HELP TITUSVILLE POLICE FIND LOLLY! Female Boston Terrier/Pug Missing After Vehicle Theft
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – The Titusville Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft that occurred at Walmart on July 15. When the car was stolen, a female Boston Terrier/Pug named “Lolly” was inside the vehicle. The car has since been recovered, but Lolly has...
Crash slows traffic along I-95 in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A crash along Interstate 95 near SR-520 in Brevard County caused major traffic delays Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol received a report of a crash on I-95 southbound near SR-520 just after 6 a.m. Read: FDOT suspends Northern Turnpike Extension project citing ‘significant concerns’
click orlando
‘Do the right thing:’ Family of driver killed in SR-408 shooting, crash seeks answers
ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of Tremain Hepburn is seeking answers and justice three weeks after he was killed during a shooting and crash along State Road 408. On Friday, Orlando Police released the incident report and 911 calls. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. “I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
flaglerlive.com
2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose
In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
click orlando
1 killed when SUV splits in half during crash on Colonial Drive in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A sport utility vehicle was split in half early Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orlando, according to police. The wreck happened around 3:15 a.m. on East Colonial Drive near Mills Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said two people were in...
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies following major crash along I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl involved in a serious crash in Seminole County Wednesday morning has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the child died at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando just after 11:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
click orlando
Tennessee Fire leads to Florida DUI: Woman drove golf cart on I-95, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who was driving a golf cart on Interstate 95 faces a DUI charge after troopers said they found an open bottle of liquor in her purse. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Diane Hawk, 58, on Saturday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Troopers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested for allegedly climbing through Orlando drive-thru window, stealing cash drawer
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly climbing into a Wendy’s drive-thru window and robbing a cash drawer at gunpoint. Randall T. Atwell is being charged with armed robbery with a firearm and robbery wearing a mask. WATCH: Man in straw hat climbs into Orlando...
Man dies after being shot multiple times, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man died after being shot multiple times near Rosemont, according to Orlando police. It happened Friday evening in the 4500 block of Lake Martin Lane. When North Patrol officers arrived on scene, they found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation is active....
He cut off a car on Florida's Turnpike. A fatal wreck followed. Now he faces a manslaughter charge.
BOCA RATON — A Greenacres man is facing criminal charges following his arrest more than a year after a multivehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a Central Florida teen. Daquan Smith, Jr., 17, of Apopka died in the April 6, 2021, wreck near the Glades Road exit west of Boca Raton. ...
Volusia County deputies search for missing 17-year-old girl
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies are trying to find a missing 17-year-old girl. Deputies said Eleanna Vargas disappeared from her home on Euclid Avenue in DeLand on Tuesday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said she could be in Miami with an unknown man.
fox35orlando.com
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
WESH
Loved ones of Osceola woman found dead in orange grove in 1992 still searching for answers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The loved ones of an Osceola County chiropractor who was found dead in an orange grove 30 years ago are still searching for answers. Just a couple of years ago, the Florida Sheriff’s Association added an additional $5,000 to the reward for information. The...
WFTV
‘He was getting his life back’: Brother of hit-and-run victim tells Channel 9
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — State troopers say a 22-year-old woman has been arrested in the hit-and-run crash that killed a man who was walking his dog in Seminole County. Investigators said the suspect also torched the SUV, trying to destroy evidence. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The...
Florida Traffickers Busted Selling Fentanyl Laced With Horse Tranquilizers And Cocaine
A total of 29 people have been arrested in a law enforcement operation, cracking down on Fentanyl traffickers, dubbed “Operation Fallen Star”. According to investigators, Andres ‘Roko’ Ubiles Ruiz, Alexander ‘Menor’ Rodriguez Carrion, and their 18 co-conspirators were part of a drug trafficking organization distributing
Comments / 0