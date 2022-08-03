Wreaths across America program to partner with Shelby's Oakland Cemetery Association

Read on www.ashlandsource.com
J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service
COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
Minding the money behind Melanie Miller's successful primary bid
ASHLAND — State Rep. candidate Melanie Miller received over $116,000 in donations from 136 donors since she announced her campaign in January, campaign finance records show. Local philanthropist Rob Archer and Grandpa's Cheesebarn owners Richard and Ronda Poorbaugh donated the most at $13,000 each. Also donating a significant amount was William Chandler of Chandler Systems, Inc. who donated $12,500.
The camaraderie & sensations of flying in a UH-1 Huey are everlasting
ASHLAND— It's a lot like flying in a plane. Well, except you take off vertically, you're open to the air, you can see the pilots, and there are no in-flight meals. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.
Flxible neon sign to be raffled off in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville is raffling a custom-made neon sign to raise funds for historic preservation. The sign, featuring the former Flxible Corporation’s logo, features a vibrant blue oval with white script lettering inside. The sign measures 31 inches long by 13 inches...
Would an innovative approach to child care work in Knox County?
MOUNT VERNON — Last fall, residents told Knox Pages that the lack of child care is a serious concern for working parents. The Area Development Foundation sees the lack of child care as an economic problem for employers and employees. Earlier this year, an ADF survey documented the effect lack of child care has on the local workforce:
Greenwich, Galion men killed in Friday crash in Ashland County
JACKSON TOWNSHIP -- A Galion man and a Greenwich man were both killed, and a Mansfield individual was seriously injured in a two-vehicle Ashland County crash on Friday night in Jackson Township. Todd Brown II, 35, of Galion, and Steven Kubyako, 34, of Greenwich were pronounced deceased at the scene....
Cardington-Lincoln responds to adversity to stop Worthington Christian
Cardington-Lincoln slipped behind early but found its footing to get tread and sped past Worthington Christian 49-14 during this Ohio football game. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Worthington Christian faced off on August 7, 2021 at Worthington Christian High School. For a full recap, click here. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting...
