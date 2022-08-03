Predicting the new Premier League season: Awards, cups, Ronaldo’s future, Pulisic’s stats

Read on soccer.nbcsports.com
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy with his team's performance in the 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League and you can watch what he had to say in his post-match press conference here.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal. Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away...
Chelsea couldn’t help but sneak in a little dig at Brighton when announcing the signing of Marc Cucurella on Friday. The Spanish defender moved from Brighton to Chelsea in a deal worth up to £62 million. The transfer had been reported to be in the works for some time and on Wednesday, several media outlets confirmed that the move had been agreed. Brighton, though, took umbrage with those reports and issued a strongly worded statement that began, as all serious statements do, with an all-caps “CLUB STATEMENT.” CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement...
Jurgen Klopp blamed the "dry" pitch for Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage this lunchtime. The Carabao and FA Cup winners struggled against Marco Silva's newly-promoted side and fell 1-0 behind to a header from Aleksandar Mitrovic in the first half. £85 million record signing Darwin Nunez came...
Cristiano Ronaldo has declared himself ready for Manchester United's opener against Brighton on Sunday, forcing Erik ten Hag in a major decision on whether to play the Portuguese star. The 37-year-old has spent the summer trying to engineer a move away from Old Trafford and missed United's pre-season tour of...
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
CRISTIANO RONALDO arrived at training this morning in line for a possible start on Sunday. The Manchester United star's future has dominated headlines this summer, as he desperately seeks an Old Trafford exit. But with no transfer having yet materialised, he could find himself in the team on Sunday against...
As United States international Brenden Aaronson struck a surprise winner for FC Salzburg in a friendly against Barcelona in Austria on Aug. 4, 2021, Barca president Joan Laporta's activity on his phone alerted the other members of the club's travelling delegation to an issue. Less than 24 hours later, the nature of Laporta's frenzied calls became clear as the Catalan club made the announcement that rocked football: Lionel Messi was leaving.
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
While the UEFA Europa League (UEL) may not be as prestigious as the UEFA Champions League (UCL), it is still a competitive tournament. Playing in and ultimately winning the competition is no mean feat. So clubs that didn’t qualify for the UCL, or go beyond its group stages, still look...
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that "nobody wants to touch" the club's No. 9 shirt amid fears it may be cursed. The number is vacant after Romelu Lukaku re-joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan, fuelling speculation it was being left for a possible new signing as the club continues to search for a forward with Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Red Bull Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko under consideration.
Follow live coverage as Borussia Dortmund take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga today.Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
In addition to a frantic search for players to reinforce the squad and help close the gap to the top of the Premier League, Chelsea have also spent considerable efforts (and funds) in acquiring top young talent who could help the team in the near future. (Ed.note: analogous, in a way, to stocking the minor league farm system of an MLB team, for example.)
Chelsea forward Timo Werner is on the verge of joining RB Leipzig on a permanent deal, according to reports. The German was not part of the Chelsea matchday squad to face Everton on Saturday, with the Blues coming out 1-0 victors at Goodison Park. After suffering an injury in the...
View from the enemy: Everton expect this year will be better than the last
Chelsea and Everton are about to kick off at Goodison Park in the first game of the new Premier League season for them. Both teams will be hoping to get off to a good start after finishing at opposite ends of the table last season. For a bit of pre-match reading, we sat down with Trent Nelson of Royal Blue Mersey to chat about the expectations for the next 90 minutes and next 9 months ahead. Be sure to check out the reverse version of this Q&A, where we talk about all the drama of Chelsea Football Club.
WHEN Roman Abramovich packed his bags, many wondered how Chelsea were going cope in the transfer market. New American owner Todd Boehly has no experience of European football. And some argued his position was weakened when Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech also departed Stamford Bridge. But Boehly wanted his first...
Barcelona face a race against time to be able to register all of their new signings for the start of LaLiga next weekend, sources have told ESPN. LaLiga informed Barca this week they will need to pull a fourth financial lever if they want to have everyone available to face Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou on Aug. 13.
Erik Ten Hag has responded to the links and rumours surrounding the possible arrival of Frenkie De Jong at Manchester United in his first Premier League press conference as boss.
