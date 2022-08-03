Read on portlandobserver.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Portland abruptly slams door on 'Friends of Trees'
Friends of Trees began its work in Woodstock -- and grew to plant thousands of trees across Portland. But now what?Reed neighborhood and former Woodstock resident Sherry Hall acquired a love of trees and the natural environment at an early age. Her parents lived near S.E. 119th and Division Street where then there were open spaces, cherry trees, and vacant lots. "I loved climbing trees, picking cherries and sitting in the lots, hunting for 4 leaf clovers." She also went camping frequently with her family. Her parents later moved to a 20-acre farm in Oregon City,...
Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend
A Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend.
vegoutmag.com
Popular Portland Restaurant SxNW to Permanently Close
The vegan community in Portland was dealt another heavy blow on Wednesday of this week. Popular vegan restaurant South by Northwest announced its permanent closure. Portland Vegan Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure. South by Northwest (SxNW) has been a valued piece of the Portland vegan community since they opened their doors...
kptv.com
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A beloved store in Northwest Portland may have to find a new home after nearly 35 years. That’s because the land from Northwest Overton Street to Northwest Pettygrove Street is now for sale. The land is owned by Legacy Health Good Samaritan Hospital. The lease...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
anash.org
Portland Chabad School Purchases New Building
The Maimonides Chabad School of Portland partnered with Chabad of Northeast Portland to purchase an 8,700-square-foot building that will serve both organizations. Portland’s eastside will finally have a Jewish day school and a new preschool when Maimonides Jewish Day School opens in its new home Sept. 6. Maimonides has...
Eater
Filipino Dessert Pop-Up Shop Halo Halo Will Open a Bakery in Southeast Portland
Just a few decades ago, Filipino restaurants were a relative rarity in Portland proper — as well as other areas around the country. Within recent years, that has started to change: Filipino chefs have opened more restaurants, food carts, and other food businesses around the city, from star food cart Baon Kainan to lauded chef Carlo Lamagna’s Magna Kusina. But baker Geleen Abenoja — the woman behind Filipino pastry pop-up Shop Halo Halo — wants to diversify and explore the other facets of Pinoy dining and culture she sees as underrepresented.
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Aug. 5-7
PORTLAND, Ore. — We're looking at another hot weekend in the Portland area, but there are too many great things going on to simply shun the outdoors! Experience other cultures, see some sweet sneaks, immerse yourself in music — just remember your sunscreen and keep water within reach.
luxury-houses.net
Elegant Landmark Estate Exuding Luxurious Finishes and Details in Lake Oswego Listed at $3.95 Million
The Estate in Lake Oswego is a luxurious home featured in Better Homes & Gardens Magazine now available for sale. This home located at 3119 Douglas Cir, Lake Oswego, Oregon; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,086 square feet of living spaces. Call Peggy Hoag – Hoag Real Estate (Phone: 503 906-1370) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Lake Oswego.
RELATED PEOPLE
opb.org
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
pdxmonthly.com
Six Portland Spa Treatments You’ve Never Heard Of (But Might Need)
Look, the classic back massage is a tough one to beat—but that isn’t stopping the ever-evolving wellness industry in Portland from trying. A CBD medicinal soak or an hour in a salt cave won’t fix everything that’s wrong with the world, but at least it can clear some space in your head for solving the next big problem.
KGW
Historic part of Portland's African American community looks to rebuild with grant
PORTLAND, Ore. — An African American landmark in the city of Portland's Albina neighborhood just got some financial help from a prestigious grant. Billy Webb Elks Lodge received $140,000 from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. A fire destroyed the building in 2021, and leaders are still trying...
WWEEK
Pacific Crust Pizza Company Has Packed Up Its Downtown Location
The ground-floor pizzeria that held outdoors-themed Pacific Crust Pizza Company is once again in need of a tenant. Pacific Crust has quietly departed the space at 400 SW Broadway a little less than a year after it began slinging dough. The business, which is part of the Independent Restaurant Concepts family (Paddy’s, Produce Row, North 45), is not calling it quits, however. Its website says that Pacific Crust is searching for a new glampsite, and may even have a temporary pop-up in the meantime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Son mourned after falling off paddleboard, drowning in Columbia River
This summer, the Portland metro area has witnessed many fatal drownings, including one that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jason Karr at Frenchman’s Bar Park in Vancouver.
‘I couldn’t flight so I fought’: Teen chases out SE Portland home intruder
A Portland family says they're lucky their teen is okay after a close call with someone who broke into their home Wednesday night near SE 12th and Hawthorne. The 15-year-old was relaxing at home as her dad went out to get dinner, but says she never expected minutes later to be in a 'fight or fight' situation in her house.
WWEEK
How a Former Portland Radio Host Debunked a 1970s Bestseller About Teenage Acid Trips
Rick Emerson was 14 when he happened upon a copy of Go Ask Alice on the return shelf of his Kennewick, Wash., school library. Such an encounter was common in 1987—the book had sold 3 million copies since its 1971 publication—and also a little lucky: Three years later, the American Library Association would list Go Ask Alice among the most frequently banned books in the country.
Eater
Where to Find Fantastic Fish Tacos in Portland and Beyond
One reason Portlanders specifically love tacos is because of their versatility. They can be meat-heavy or vegan, dairy-free or layered with melty cheese, gluten-free with house-nixtamalized corn tortillas or barbecue-stuffed with lard-bolstered flour ones. The city’s fish tacos, similarly, are varied and adaptable: tacos arrive filled with shrimp or rockfish, local or flown in fresh, grilled or fried. Many local restaurants and food carts let the quality of the fish or their dutiful preparation shine through, opting for simple accompaniments — pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, avocado — while others add extra flare with fun cremas, house-made tortillas, or out-of-the-box salsas. However they’re prepared, they are often a vehicle to showcase the West Coast’s love affair with seafood. Behold: A list of places in Portland that are worth a visit during your next fish taco craving. For a wider swath of tacos, try this map.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tumwater Vineyard reveals alcohol economy's 'dirty little secret'
Oregon City Brewing, 12 Bridge Ciderworks provide further insights at forum on Clackamas County businesses.Oregon City Business Alliance's latest monthly forum, held in the Grand Ballroom of the Abernethy Center, focused on the "Economics of Alcohol" by giving spotlight to three businesses in Clackamas County. Rather than produce alcohol for sale by a large corporate entity, which has been the predominant alcohol-brewing economic model for hundreds of years, these Clackamas County businesses use a small-scale, relationship-focused model that provides access to the production facility and sells directly to consumers. Gordon Root, a partner at Tumwater Vineyard's winery, tasting room...
KXL
Portland’s Leadership Must Be High Over New Pot Program
Breaking news! Portland declares a pot emergency! Commissioners shovel out piles of cash to shore up sinking stores. Well, that’s the press spin that went out from City Hall this week as it gifted millions as part of its brand new “Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund”. What’s the...
Kohr Explores: New bakery rolls out unique cinnamon rolls
A new bakery in Portland's Pearl District is taking cinnamon rolls to the next level.
kptv.com
Portland recovery program has spent over $20k removing illegally dumped trash
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A southeast Portland drug treatment center is battling to stay open despite being bombarded by thieves, vandals and people who are illegally dumping trash. Teen Challenge’s Resale and Donation Center at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Raymond Court is a thrift store that supports a drug treatment...
Comments / 0