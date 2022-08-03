As wells run dry, Hualapai tribe urges Senate to pass proposed Colorado River water plan

Read on www.knau.org
Sinema's support for the tax and climate bill could hinge on drought funding for the Southwest
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is asking for $5 billion to help the Southwest deal with its multi-year drought, Democratic senators tell CNN.
Hoover dam explosion: here’s what just happened at the iconic landmark
A transformer blew earlier today at the Hoover Dam, which sits on the Arizona-Nevada border. In a tweet, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam, reported that "the A5 transformer" caught fire at approximately 10 a.m. local time. No injuries were reported, and the power supply was apparently uninterrupted.
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead in matter of months amid severe drought
More human remains were uncovered in Lake Mead, just two months after authorities found two bodies decomposing in the quickly exposing drought-afflicted reservoir.The National Park Service released a statement on Monday reporting that the skeletal remains of a body were found at Swim Beach Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada at around 4.30 p.m.The remains were sent to Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where experts will seek to determine a cause of death and will also help to provide an age estimate for the remains, which wasn’t released by authorities on Monday.“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is...
The Verge
What record-low water levels at the Hoover Dam reservoir look like from space
The US’s largest water reservoir, Lake Mead at the Hoover Dam, is in very, very bad shape. How bad is it? New satellite images from NASA show just how much the reservoir’s footprint has shrunk over the past two decades — and the difference between July 2000 and July 2022 is stark.
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Mysterious explosion rocks Hoover Dam
A mysterious explosion rocked the Hoover Dam around 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday morning and the fiery plume was caught on bystander video. Officials confirmed the fire was extinguished approximately 30 minutes after the explosion took place. Twitter user Kristy Hairston first posted the video that began circulating Twitter. “Touring...
The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why
While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out. Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.
WATCH: Man Rescues Bighorn Sheep From Lake Mead, But His Dog Steals the Show
A man in the Nevada area of Lake Mead rescued a bighorn sheep recently, and all anyone could talk about in the comments of the Facebook post was his annoying dog. The lake has been receding recently because of severe drought in the Western United States, and the bighorn had its legs stuck in a deep patch of mud.
US News and World Report
Drought, Irrigation Expected to Drain 2 Colorado Reservoirs
DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
New Mexico governor declares state of emergency as one city's drinking water supply is threatened by ash and debris from wildfire
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday declared a state of emergency for the northeastern New Mexico city of Las Vegas due to flooding of a wildfire burn scar that is threatening the area's drinking water supply.
eenews.net
Documents show BLM wild horses sold to slaughter, advocates say
There’s more trouble on the horizon for the Bureau of Land Management’s embattled wild horse and burro adoption incentive program. The American Wild Horse Campaign today released a report the group says shows that since 2019 at least 840 animals removed from federal rangelands, placed into holding pens and corrals, and adopted into private care were later sold at livestock auctions that included known buyers from slaughterhouses in Canada and Mexico.
natureworldnews.com
"The Lake is In Trouble" - Experts Worried as Utah's Great Salt Lake Hits Historic Low
New drone footage reveals the Great Salt Lake's deplorable condition. Water levels at the renowned Utah lake reached an all-time low this week, and drone footage demonstrates why one official said, "it's evident the lake is in trouble." Hitting an All-Time Low. On Sunday, Utah's Great Salt Lake water reached...
Lake Mead Drought Shown In Dramatic New NASA Images
NASA pictures of Lake Mead taken from space show the dramatic drop in water levels since 2000. The photographs, taken by geographical monitoring satellites Landsat 7 and Landsat 8, show how far the shoreline of Lake Mead has crept inwards over the past two decades, with large portions of the lake's northern section having completely dried up.
deseret.com
Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now
Wildfires burned over 2 million acres throughout the U.S. in June, the most ever during that month, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where seven fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and are less than 80% contained. In total, there are currently 18 uncontained large fires in the country, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center.
Federal government suspends new drilling and fracking leases on public lands in Central California
California has reached a settlement with the federal government to halt new oil and gas leases on public lands in Central California.
Remembering the 1933 Castlewood Canyon Dam flood
Hikers walk near the Castlewood Canyon Dam remains.Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Franktown, Colo.) When the Castlewood Canyon Dam burst 89 years ago, the water traveled over 40 miles into Denver, submerging the city in four feet of water.
More human remains found in Lake Mead
July 26 (UPI) -- Officials said more human remains have been found in Nevada's Lake Mead as it experiences historically low water levels. The National Park Service said in a statement the remains were found at Swim Beach at around 4:30 p.m. Monday after rangers received a witness report. "Park...
Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose'
Gov. Jared Polis is defending his branding of TABOR refunds as Colorado Cash Back."A rose is a rose," Polis said at a press conference Wednesday where he announced the checks were in mail. Polis is using TABOR refunds to his benefit in an election year even though he's railed against TABOR for years and pushed to pass Proposition CC, which would have eliminated the spending caps, right after he was elected governor. "The press is calling it Colorado Cash Back," Polis said at the event, where the press called him out for his duplicity. "You're caught up on accounting procedures when...
Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage
The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
Make pooping outside easier and cleaner with PACT Outdoors Bathroom Kit
The Bathroom Kit made by PACT Outdoors increases sustainability and cleanliness for outdoor poopers.(Photo by PACT Outdoors.) Have you ever been enjoying or working outdoors, running, hiking, or camping, and suddenly needed to go to the bathroom—but you didn't have any of the necessary tools to answer nature's call?
eenews.net
Nev. landowners say they’ve begun razing wildlife refuge dam
Fish and Wildlife Service officials failed Saturday to dissuade Nevada landowners from their planned demolition of an earthen dam at the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge but did not intervene to stop initial work. Ministerio Roca Solida founder Victor Fuentes revealed Tuesday that he began dredging a channel across public...
