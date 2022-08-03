Three takeaways from Kentucky football Media Day

Three things from Kentucky football’s Media Day on Wednesday at Kroger Field:

1. Will Levis gets the Joe Burrow comparison

Here’s a quote from new UK offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello that grabbed my attention. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach was referencing the improvement current Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow made from his first year at LSU to his second when Burrow led the Tigers to the national championship and won the Heisman Trophy .

Of UK quarterback Will Levis, Scangarello said, “We’re hoping for that same kind of ascension.”

Obviously, Scangarello is not “expecting” Levis to win the Heisman or lead the Cats to victory in the College Football Playoff title game. (He’ll take it, of course.) The coach’s point was that Levis is in his second year at Kentucky, his second year as a starting quarterback and his second year in an NFL-style offense, if one slightly different from the one Liam Coen installed and ran in his one-and-done year on Stoops’ staff before returning to the Los Angeles Rams.

As has been widely documented, Levis has experienced a hot spotlight summer. NIL deals. Hype and debate over where he might project as an NFL quarterback and how early he might be chosen in next year’s draft. He chatted up Tim Tebow and played golf with Tim Couch. This time a year ago, most had never heard of much less seen Levis. They know him now.

And that’s OK with Scangarello. The OC said Tuesday that he might be worried about a player who encounters the hot lights so quickly. Not this time. “Will is very mature,” Scangarello said. “His decisions are very well thought-out.”

All that matters now is what happens on the field. After throwing for 24 touchdowns with 13 interceptions a year ago, Levis knows there is plenty of room for improvement. Scangarello knows he’s the coach in charge of executing Levis’ progression to the proverbial next step, which in turn would help the Cats take their next step.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats pose for the annual team picture during Media Day on Wednesday at Kroger Field. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

2. Praise for the tight end room

Sticking with Scangarello, the OC was asked if he had found his George Kittle yet. After all, every team would love a carbon copy of Kittle, the 49ers’ action figure of a tight end and focal point of Kyle Shanahan’s offense in San Francisco.

Without specifically making any Kittle-like comparisons, Scangarello was effusive in his praise of UK’s tight end depth.

“I am very, very excited about the tight end room,” he said. “I can’t imagine one better.”

Get this: Scangarello said he thought there were “three or four” in the room that will be playing on Sundays in the future.

Keaton Upshaw returns after missing last season with a bicep injury. Brenden Bates brings experience. After being moved to tight end last fall, Izayah Cummings had 14 catches a year ago. And redshirt freshman Jordan Dingle is joined by true freshman Josh Kattus.

And we all expect to see Scangarello use plenty of tight ends in his offensive sets.

“Rich likes to be multiple,” Stoops said.

3. Shoring up the secondary

One of the Cats’ biggest question marks coming out of spring practice was the secondary. Compounding key departures was a knee injury that will shelve junior Vito Tisdale for the 2022 season .

“I think there are fair questions on both sides of the ball with our skill (positions),” said Stoops on Wednesday, referring to wide receivers on offense and defensive backs on defense.

But then Stoops went out and used the transfer portal to pick up Keidron Smith, a four-year veteran from Ole Miss; Zion Childress, a transfer from Texas State and Londyn Craft, a transfer from Mississippi State.

So far, so good.

“I think we have depth there,” said defensive coordinator Brad White on Wednesday.

There is also some experience with Tyrell Ajian, Jalen Geiger, Carrington Valentine and Taj Dodson, but no doubt the secondary will be a position Stoops will be watching closely throughout camp.

But then who we are kidding? As a former secondary coach, Stoops always has an eye on that position group.

This Kentucky football wide receiver chose practice over U20 world track championships

Report: Former Kentucky QB Beau Allen has found a new football home in Texas

What I learned at SEC Football Media Days

See where Kentucky was picked to finish by voters at SEC Football Media Days

At SEC Football Media Days, Kentucky’s Will Levis takes the NFL debate in stride