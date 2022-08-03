ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Historic Woodlawn church suspends Latin mass, community worries for future

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Latin mass and other sacraments at Shrine of Christ the King in Woodlawn were suspended indefinitely on Monday.

The Archdiocese of Chicago said it was informed of the church’s decision on July 31 and noted, “It was their choice to do so.”

In January, Cardinal Blase Cupich sent instructions to parishes and shrines for continuation of the Latin Mass in a manner consistent with the decree of Pope Francis, known as Traditionis Custodes.

Shrine of Christ the King solely celebrates Latin Mass, and members of the Coalition to Save the Shrine told the Sun-Times there are new concerns over the future of the church, which is a historic landmark.

Jennifer Blackman told the paper the decision crosses the line of religious freedom. She also thinks it’s a move that builds on the Archdiocese’s plan in 2016 to demolish the church. It previously applied for a demolition permit after a significant fire in 2015 destroyed the roof.

The Coalition to Save the Shrine plans to speak in support of preserving the building at 64th Street and Woodlawn Avenue during the Commission on Chicago Landmarks meeting Thursday.

The building was landmarked in 2003 as St. Gelasius. It was constructed in 1927 as St. Clara Church.

