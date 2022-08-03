Sole survivor of wrong-way crash dies: 'Tom has gained his angel wings'

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The sole survivor of a head-on crash on the Jane Addams last weekend has died.

Thirty-two-year-old Tom Dobosz of Rolling Meadows becomes the eighth victim of the Sunday morning crash on I-90 in McHenry County. Killed in the accident were his wife, Lauren Dobosz, and their four children (Emma, Lucas, Nicky and Ella), as well as a 13-year-old friend, Katriona “Kat” Koziara.

Illinois State Police said Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville was going the wrong way on I-90 when she hit the van carrying the Dobosz family. Fernandez, 22, also was killed.

“Tom has gained his angel wings and is now with his amazing wife Lauren and precious children," writes the organizer of a GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $93,000 for the family’s funeral expenses.

On the Facebook page for the Oriole Park Falcons, for which Tom and Lauren Dobosz were active in cheerleading, one member writes: “May their souls all rest together in peace.”

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram