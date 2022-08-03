ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrytown, NY

Orange County may build new health department building at old jail site

GOSHEN – The site of the former Orange County Jail, adjacent to the County Government Center in the Village of Goshen has been sitting unused for years since the new jail was constructed and the old one was leveled. The county legislature, Thursday, approved $100,000 for a study of...
GOSHEN, NY
MTA Continues to Short Change Rockland Commuters

This week, in a surprise announcement, the MTA established its Central Business District (CBD) Tolling Program’s Traffic Mobility Review Board (TMRB). The Board will be tasked,. among other things, with recommending a plan for credits, discounts and/or exemptions for tolls paid the same day on bridges and tunnels. Unfortunately,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear

There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of La Cantina Restaurant, just off the Saw Mill River Parkway, sipping a margarita and gazing out onto a bucolic lake nestled between the parkway and Ardsley’s V.E. Macy Park. La Cantina, accessible...
ARDSLEY, NY
PIX11 poll: Half of Democratic voters in NY-12 disapprove of Mayor Adams

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nearly 50% of likely Democratic primary voters in a Manhattan congressional district disapprove of Mayor Eric Adams’ performance, while just over 25% say he’s doing a good job, according to a new poll released Friday by PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill. One-thousand people who said they were very likely to vote in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $100M in Grants to Improve Emergency Communications

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a combined $100 million in state funding has been awarded to 57 counties and New York City to enhance emergency communications as part of the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant (SICG) program. These programs aid municipalities in enhancing their emergency response capabilities by investing in public safety communications networks across the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York

Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples, the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Neversink – The Town in New York That Literally Sank

With a name like Neversink, one wouldn't think a town would have trouble living up to its name but that certainly isn't the case for this (former) New York town. Neversink Reservoir is located in the Catskills about 75 miles northwest of New York City and it acts as a water supply system but beneath the water lies a secret not many know - an entire town is submerged 200 feet below the surface.
Governor Hochul Announces State Police Continue to Increase Gun Seizures Statewide

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that State Police are reporting a 104 percent increase in gun seizures this year, statistics boosted by a months-long investigation that resulted in the recovery of a large cache of firearms and the arrest of multiple suspects who were involved in a gun trafficking ring. The successful investigation was conducted by the State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit. Governor Hochul secured $2.5 million to fund 14 GTIU positions in the FY 2023 Budget following the creation of the unit last summer. This substantial uptick in gun seizures is a direct result of these types of strategic investments to support law enforcement initiatives that crack down on illegal firearms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hawthorne contractor claims bungled workers comp case cost $30M

A Hawthorne electrical contractor claims that a mishandled workers’ compensation claim has cost it $30 million. Candela Systems Corp. accused Keevily Spero-Whitelaw Inc. insurance services of breach of contract, in a July 26 complaint filed in Westchester Supreme Court. “But for the breach of the agreement between Candela and...
HAWTHORNE, NY

