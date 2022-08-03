Read on connecticut.news12.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County may build new health department building at old jail site
GOSHEN – The site of the former Orange County Jail, adjacent to the County Government Center in the Village of Goshen has been sitting unused for years since the new jail was constructed and the old one was leveled. The county legislature, Thursday, approved $100,000 for a study of...
fox5ny.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in NYC
NEW YORK - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. As you would expect, things are even worse in New York City compared to most of the country. According to Out of Reach, in no state,...
State intervenes on Spring Valley affordable housing complex facing foreclosure
New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas announced the preservation of an affordable housing cooperative development in Rockland County that was in danger of foreclosure. According to a press release from James’ office, a two-year investigation into the property at...
Thrillist
This Hudson Valley City Just Enacted Upstate New York's First Rent Control Laws
As the pandemic ravaged New York City, some wealthier residents decamped permanently to surrounding areas, driving up housing prices in places like the Hudson Valley. Now, one city is trying to protect its residents by becoming the first upstate New York municipality to enact rent control laws. Kingston, a city...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster County to consider policy to prohibit housing inmates from outside the county
KINGSTON – Ulster County is considering an end to a policy of boarding incarcerated individuals transferred from facilities outside the county. The “no more incarceration for profit policy” was briefly discussed during the county legislature’s Law Enforcement and Public Safety Committee session Thursday evening, but no action was taken.
rocklandtimes.com
MTA Continues to Short Change Rockland Commuters
This week, in a surprise announcement, the MTA established its Central Business District (CBD) Tolling Program’s Traffic Mobility Review Board (TMRB). The Board will be tasked,. among other things, with recommending a plan for credits, discounts and/or exemptions for tolls paid the same day on bridges and tunnels. Unfortunately,...
nypressnews.com
New York Health Department says hundreds of people may be infected with polio virus
New York state health officials have found indications of additional cases of polio virus in wastewater samples from two different counties, leading them to warn that hundreds of people may be infected with the potentially serious virus. Just two weeks ago, the New York Health Department reported the nation’s first...
thehudsonindependent.com
Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear
There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of La Cantina Restaurant, just off the Saw Mill River Parkway, sipping a margarita and gazing out onto a bucolic lake nestled between the parkway and Ardsley’s V.E. Macy Park. La Cantina, accessible...
Polio surveillance uncovers new evidence of community spread in New York
Child with polio at Paris clinic that ran from 1948 to 1967. The virus was detected in wastewater samples taken from different parts of Orange County. [ more › ]
PIX11 poll: Half of Democratic voters in NY-12 disapprove of Mayor Adams
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nearly 50% of likely Democratic primary voters in a Manhattan congressional district disapprove of Mayor Eric Adams’ performance, while just over 25% say he’s doing a good job, according to a new poll released Friday by PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill. One-thousand people who said they were very likely to vote in […]
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $100M in Grants to Improve Emergency Communications
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a combined $100 million in state funding has been awarded to 57 counties and New York City to enhance emergency communications as part of the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant (SICG) program. These programs aid municipalities in enhancing their emergency response capabilities by investing in public safety communications networks across the state.
Mandatory water restrictions go into place in Kingston
The Board of Water Commissioners put volunteer restrictions into place on July 14 but say they are now force to put compulsory limits into effect.
Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York
Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples, the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.
Neversink – The Town in New York That Literally Sank
With a name like Neversink, one wouldn't think a town would have trouble living up to its name but that certainly isn't the case for this (former) New York town. Neversink Reservoir is located in the Catskills about 75 miles northwest of New York City and it acts as a water supply system but beneath the water lies a secret not many know - an entire town is submerged 200 feet below the surface.
NY AG: Real estate fraudster caught in Rockland County affordable housing scam
A property owner and manager are being punished for their roles in a real estate scam in Rockland County, according to the attorney general.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces State Police Continue to Increase Gun Seizures Statewide
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that State Police are reporting a 104 percent increase in gun seizures this year, statistics boosted by a months-long investigation that resulted in the recovery of a large cache of firearms and the arrest of multiple suspects who were involved in a gun trafficking ring. The successful investigation was conducted by the State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit. Governor Hochul secured $2.5 million to fund 14 GTIU positions in the FY 2023 Budget following the creation of the unit last summer. This substantial uptick in gun seizures is a direct result of these types of strategic investments to support law enforcement initiatives that crack down on illegal firearms.
Newburgh family struggles with rat infestation in apartment
The city of Newburgh and a housing agency say they’re trying to figure out what’s causing a sudden infestation of giant rats at an apartment building in the city.
Polio fears rise in New York, virus found in 7 different wastewater samples near NYC
New York state health officials have issued a more urgent call for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible "community spread" of the virus.
Hawthorne contractor claims bungled workers comp case cost $30M
A Hawthorne electrical contractor claims that a mishandled workers’ compensation claim has cost it $30 million. Candela Systems Corp. accused Keevily Spero-Whitelaw Inc. insurance services of breach of contract, in a July 26 complaint filed in Westchester Supreme Court. “But for the breach of the agreement between Candela and...
Rockland nursery must adjust to the heat
One Rockland businesses has to adjust how it operates when temperatures get as high as today's.
