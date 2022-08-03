Swine flu cases connected with county fair investigated

Read on www.wsaz.com
Related
WSAZ
Adjusting to hearing aids with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Learning to live with hearing aids can be a major adjustment. Dr. Rebecca Brashears stopped by First Look at Four to walk us through the process. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with Barboursville purse snatching
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a purse snatching at a Barboursville grocery store on July 15 has been arrested. Deputies say Merson Weh stole a car in Ashland County, Ohio before traveling to Barboursville and stealing the purse. From there, deputies say he then went...
WSAZ
PSC wants answers from Frontier about extended outages
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The WSAZ newsroom has been fielding Frontier complaint calls for months. Disconnected and dissatisfied customers have been contacting the station about service outages they say linger for days, weeks and in some cases - even months. Now, according to a document from the Public...
WSAZ
City takes another step in expanding Paul Ambrose Trail for Health
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington has taken another step toward designing and building a connection between segments of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health. On Monday night, City Council passed an ordinance authorizing Mayor Steve Williams to enter into an agreement with the West Virginia Division of Highways.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Deputies seize hundreds of grams of drugs during traffic stop
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A traffic stop in Putnam County Tuesday ended with hundreds of grams of drugs being confiscated by law enforcement, according to deputies. They say the drugs include 162 grams of fentanyl and 103 grams of marijuana, both packaged for delivery. An arrest has not yet...
WSAZ
Charleston begins West Side light revitalization project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether it is breweries, restaurants or boutiques, more small businesses are starting to call Elk City on Charleston’s West Side home. Gayle Manchin with the Appalachian Regional Commission said their organization has been helping with a project to bring Elk City’s public space to life.
WSAZ
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting investigation
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting early Friday morning. The Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office says Sammy Vongsouthy was arrested in Franklin County, Ohio. According to witnesses, Vongsouthy fired multiple shots, two of them hitting the victim. That...
WSAZ
Structure fire closes part of MacCorkle Avenue South East
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of MacCorkle Avenue South East is closed Tuesday morning as crews battle a structure fire, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say they received a call at 9:44 a.m. for a working fire in the 5000 block of Macorkle Avenue. They believe the structure is abandoned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died after a shooting along 6th Street and Hunt Avenue in Charleston on Friday. Officers with the Charleston Police Department say they responded to a shooting call just after 2 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they say they located James Hambrick, 42, of...
WSAZ
Teenager sentenced to 15 years in connection with shooting death
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A teenager who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter will spend 15 years behind bars. Eli Nelson, 17, will stay in a juvenile facility until he turns 18. At age 18, Nelson will be sent to an adult facility to finish his sentencing. Nelson’s charges...
WSAZ
Woman injured in shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Police are investigating a shooting that happened along a busy road in Charleston, West Virginia. It happened just after 7 o’clock Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Washington Street West. Charleston Police said one female was shot with a BB gun. CPD said the victim...
WSAZ
Local girl scout earns highest award
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nola Todd joined Susan on Studio 3 to to talk about her Girl Scout Gold Award Project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
One lane of I-77 North reopens after crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One lane of I-77 North has reopened after a crash at the split with I-64 East in Charleston. Kanawha County Dispatchers say the first crash involved a KRT bus that hit the wall at the I-64/I-77 split. They say no passengers were on board and the...
WSAZ
Boil water advisory still in effect for some residents after weekend water main break
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Days after a water main break Saturday night in Milton, several residents said they were still without water Monday morning. As of Monday afternoon, with most water restored, many said their water was now dirty. Stacie Issa had been taken matters into her own hands...
WSAZ
Water main break shuts down road
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Portions of a busy road in Huntington are shut down after a water main break in the area. West Virginia American Water says 20th Street near 9th Avenue will be closed most of Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson for West Virginia American water told WSAZ crews are working...
WSAZ
I-77 South reopens after four vehicle accident
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving four vehicles has closed parts of I-77 South in Sissonville this morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say at least one person has been taken to the hospital. The call came in just after 10 a.m. It happened near the 105 mile...
WSAZ
Marshall has 2nd practice of 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall University football team held its’ second practice of fall camp and opened it up for the media on Saturday. Here’s more from what aired on WSAZ Sports Saturday evening.
WSAZ
Players tee off for good cause at Fruth Golf Tournament
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Golfers had a chance to tee off in a tournament for a good cause. About 120 golfers participated Monday in the 5th annual Fruth Golf Tournament in Hurricane. All of the participants paid to get a chance to play, and all of that money raised goes...
Comments / 0