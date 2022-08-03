ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Power restored to CWLP customers in Springfield

foxillinois.com

New mural at Southeast High School courtyard

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Art Association, local students, and an artist are painting a mural in the Southeast High School courtyard. Danielle Mastrion is one of the commissioned artists for the Transportation Hub. She was joined by area students representing many of the high schools in Sangamon County.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

City council votes down Wyndham Hotel proposal again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — After a motion to discuss the hotel's future again, the city council rejected the proposal to convert the Wyndham Hotel into an apartment building for the second time. Good Homes Co. Developers want to transform the Wyndham Hotel into modern luxury apartments. It was voted...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

2 days of discounted carnival rides at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, August 16 all carnival rides at the Illinois State Fair will be $2. Tuesday is not the only day for $2 ride tickets. On August 11, the opening day of the fair, the tradition of $2 rides will continue. “We are always looking...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield woman dies in early morning crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield woman is dead after a crash early Friday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the 30-year-old woman died at 4:25 a.m. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2:37 a.m. in the 800 block of West Monroe. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield Walmart stores supporting local elementary schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — More than 30 Springfield students will get their back-to-school supplies free from Walmart. On Friday morning, local elementary school kids will get the most essential back-to-school supplies they need. The students from Black Hawk Elementary School, Harvard Park Elementary School, Feitshans Elementary School, and Enos...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Man found with crack cocaine and guns in Springfield, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man facing charges after police say they found crack cocaine and loaded guns at his home. Deonte Stewart, 25, was arrested Friday morning for armed violence, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm. His arrest came after the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Jelani Day's family launches foundation in his honor

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — The family of Jelani Day is officially launching a foundation in his honor. It is a non-profit foundation to promote social change, initiate missing person reform, and provide scholarships to students. An event called "An All White Affair" will kick-start the foundation's efforts. It is...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
foxillinois.com

Levitt AMP concert series wraps up for the year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The rain didn't stop people from catching one of the last concerts in the Capital City's Levitt AMPseries. Thursday's concert was moved indoors due to muddy conditions at the downtown Y-block. Despite temporary digs, people were happy to catch some of their favorite local artists.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Pana man arrested on meth charges

PANA, Ill. (WICS) — A 26-year-old Pana man is facing meth charges after a traffic stop early Thursday morning. It happened near Route 51 and 16 Junction, just west of 2500 East Road. Police say they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Dakoda L. Cantrell. Cantrell...
PANA, IL

