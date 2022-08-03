Political Punches and Campaign Chatter in NY-23: Name calling, finances and endorsements divide candidates

Read on www.mytwintiers.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shapiro visits Central Pa as election nears
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Democratic nominee for Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro visited State College Saturday for a summer picnic for Democrat voters. Shapiro, along with Sharif Street, State Senator and PA Democratic Party Chair, Mike Molesbich, candidate for Congress CD 15, Representative Scott Conklin, candidate for reelection: District 77, Paul Takac, candidate for State Representative: District 82 and Robert Zeigler, candidate for State Representative: District 171, attended the picnic, at the Penn State Golf Course Pavillion.
This Week in Pennsylvania: Robert Gleason, Eugene DePasquale
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, James Crummel reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Crummel will talk about how the State’s Supreme Court ruled Pennsylvanians can vote by mail without a specific reason in November. He will also talk about how Dr. Oz was campaigning in Allegheny county.
Why only one US state celebrates Victory Day
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Monday is Rhode Island’s 74th annual Victory Day, continuing the state’s custom of being the only place in America that honors the end of World War II with a legal holiday. While the actual event that Victory Day commemorates happened on Aug. 14...
Possible reasons why gas is still above $4 in the Twin Tiers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The United States is feeling relief at the pump across many states, but in New York and Pennsylvania, the price for a gallon of gas is still just as high as it was back in March. According to AAA, the Southern Tier is starting off...
Three dozen impaired drivers taken off roads in July
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Police have reported that Troopers in Troop C removed 36 impaired drivers from the roadways in the seven-county region that they patrol. Troop “C” encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga, and Tompkins counties. According to the...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — The COVID pandemic, rising inflation, and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.
Diver plunges 400 feet to 1899 shipwreck off Michigan shoreline
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Lake Michigan is home to nearly 1,500 known shipwrecks. The majority of these underwater graveyards are in depths of 100 feet or less, making exploration more accessible to your everyday diver. But perhaps the lake’s most intact shipwreck, the John V. Moran, rests nearly 400...
Uncomfortable conditions, including a heat advisory, for Sunday
Waking up to a quiet and humid Sunday morning. Partly cloudy skies to start off the day with temperatures in the low 70’s. A heat advisory goes in effect for the Southern Tier later this morning with heat index values over 95 degrees expected. The advisory lasts until Monday at 8 PM. Residents are advised to limit time outdoors and drink plenty of water. A chance of isolated rain showers this afternoon, but a wash out is not expected. High temperatures reach the low 90’s. Overnight, partly cloudy skies with patchy fog likely as conditions remain humid. Lows in the upper 60’s.
Staying unsettled for the start of the workweek
Staying unsettled for the start of the workweek. Mostly cloudy Monday evening and overnight. Stray showers possible late, mainly in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes. Fog late and staying mild. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Cold front moves through Tuesday. Spotty showers around for the morning and...
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (8/7/22)
