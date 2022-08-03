ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Political Punches and Campaign Chatter in NY-23: Name calling, finances and endorsements divide candidates

By Tara Lynch
WETM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM

Shapiro visits Central Pa as election nears

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Democratic nominee for Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro visited State College Saturday for a summer picnic for Democrat voters. Shapiro, along with Sharif Street, State Senator and PA Democratic Party Chair, Mike Molesbich, candidate for Congress CD 15, Representative Scott Conklin, candidate for reelection: District 77, Paul Takac, candidate for State Representative: District 82 and Robert Zeigler, candidate for State Representative: District 171, attended the picnic, at the Penn State Golf Course Pavillion.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM

This Week in Pennsylvania: Robert Gleason, Eugene DePasquale

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, James Crummel reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Crummel will talk about how the State’s Supreme Court ruled Pennsylvanians can vote by mail without a specific reason in November. He will also talk about how Dr. Oz was campaigning in Allegheny county.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM

Why only one US state celebrates Victory Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Monday is Rhode Island’s 74th annual Victory Day, continuing the state’s custom of being the only place in America that honors the end of World War II with a legal holiday. While the actual event that Victory Day commemorates happened on Aug. 14...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marilla, NY
City
Williamsville, NY
City
Elmira, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Elmira, NY
Government
WETM

Three dozen impaired drivers taken off roads in July

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Police have reported that Troopers in Troop C removed 36 impaired drivers from the roadways in the seven-county region that they patrol. Troop “C” encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga, and Tompkins counties. According to the...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM

Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — The COVID pandemic, rising inflation, and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.
POLITICS
WETM

Diver plunges 400 feet to 1899 shipwreck off Michigan shoreline

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Lake Michigan is home to nearly 1,500 known shipwrecks. The majority of these underwater graveyards are in depths of 100 feet or less, making exploration more accessible to your everyday diver. But perhaps the lake’s most intact shipwreck, the John V. Moran, rests nearly 400...
MUSKEGON, MI
WETM

Uncomfortable conditions, including a heat advisory, for Sunday

Waking up to a quiet and humid Sunday morning. Partly cloudy skies to start off the day with temperatures in the low 70’s. A heat advisory goes in effect for the Southern Tier later this morning with heat index values over 95 degrees expected. The advisory lasts until Monday at 8 PM. Residents are advised to limit time outdoors and drink plenty of water. A chance of isolated rain showers this afternoon, but a wash out is not expected. High temperatures reach the low 90’s. Overnight, partly cloudy skies with patchy fog likely as conditions remain humid. Lows in the upper 60’s.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Langworthy
Person
Carl Paladino
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Donald Trump
WETM

Staying unsettled for the start of the workweek

Staying unsettled for the start of the workweek. Mostly cloudy Monday evening and overnight. Stray showers possible late, mainly in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes. Fog late and staying mild. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Cold front moves through Tuesday. Spotty showers around for the morning and...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (8/7/22)

Waking up to a quiet and humid Sunday morning. Partly cloudy skies to start off the day with temperatures in the low 70’s. A heat advisory goes in effect for the Southern Tier later this morning with heat index values over 95 degrees expected. The advisory lasts until Monday at 8 PM. Residents are advised to limit time outdoors and drink plenty of water. A chance of isolated rain showers this afternoon, but a wash out is not expected. High temperatures reach the low 90’s. Overnight, partly cloudy skies with patchy fog likely as conditions remain humid. Lows in the upper 60’s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy