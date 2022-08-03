Residents can rest easy after arson arrest

Read on ktxs.com
Related
ktxs.com
Local officials asking public's help to identify individual suspected of burglaries
SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas — The Shackelford County Sheriff's Office and the Albany Police Department is asking the public's help to identify an individual who is suspected in multiple burglaries. According to officials, the individual is though to be involved in multiple vehicle burglaries that took place in Albany and...
UPDATED: Police surround Abilene home with guns and shields after man threatens to set fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police surrounded an Abilene home with guns and shields for protection after a disturbance that escalated when a man said he was going to set a fire. Officers responded to the home on the 3200 block of S 8th Street just after 11:00 a.m., and once they arrived, neighbors say they […]
Grand Jury List: 13/15 cases involving drugs in Taylor County were for meth
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 4. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Heather Lynn Wells – Possession of Methamphetamine Crystal Crawford – Possession of Methamphetamine Colten West – Assault Family Violence Colten West […]
Crime Reports: Multiple incidents of counterfeit money reported in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1200 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal MischiefTwo victims reported damage to their vehicle during […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indicted: Abilene man accused of kidnapping woman from bus station, beating and raping her at local motel
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of kidnapping a woman from a bus station then bringing her to a local motel, where she was beaten and raped repeatedly, has been indicted. Ricky Salgado was indicted Thursday on two counts of Aggravated Kidnapping and two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault in connection to the […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify women connected to hit-and-run
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two women connected to a hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened at a location on the 900 block of N Willis Street July 13. Surveillance video shows the two women enter a store, and when they leave, they back into another vehicle in the parking lot then drive […]
ktxs.com
Abilene house fire determined to be 'incendiary in nature'
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department battled the flames this morning at a residence in Abilene. According to a press release, fire crews were en route to the 3000 Block of South 8th Street in response to a house fire when they were advised by Abilene police to stage upon arrival due to an ongoing incident with the resident of the home.
Abilene man accused of pulling knife on convenience store workers, shooting at family all in same day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of pulling a knife on convenience store workers then shooting at a family all in the same day has been arrested. Jacob Arellano was taken into custody Wednesday on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection to the incidents, as well as unrelated […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Man shot in stomach during argument about finances in Santa Anna
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a man was shot in the stomach during an argument about finances in Santa Anna Tuesday night. The shooting happened at a home on the 800 block of S 8th Street around 8:10 p.m. Officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a shooting, and […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Ballinger Man Signs Plea Deal in Brutal Capital Murder at San Angelo Hotel
SAN ANGELO, TX – A Ballinger man signed a plea deal Wednesday afternoon in a brutal capital murder shooting death at a San Angelo hotel sentencing him to 40 years in a Texas prison. According to the court admonishments, published on Aug. 3, Cody Salazar, 32, of Ballinger, along...
Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
ktxs.com
Burn ban issued for Taylor County
ABILENE, Texas — Taylor County has renewed their burn ban, starting today. According to court documents, the ban comes after several weeks of dry conditions and heavy fuel accumulations in the unincorporated areas of the county. Any violation of this order is a Class C Misdemeanor and it will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Project to turn old Abilene Hotel into extended stay for veterans in jeopardy
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Progress is being stalled for one Abilene veteran’s project, and now there’s only a short time left to make the dream a reality. What’s considered an eye sore and a nuisance in the City of Abilene could be demolished unless a veterans non-profit organization can act in turning it around. During this week’s […]
TxDOT, Cisco talk relocating I-20 exit ramp due to large amount of wrecks
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At the request of the City of Cisco, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) held a community meeting at the Cisco High school cafeteria on Thursday to discuss the possibility of relocating the I-20 westbound exit ramp which crosses highway 183. “We just want to get the public’s pulse. whether there’s […]
ktxs.com
Shoppers look to save some dough for tax-free weekend
ABILENE, Texas — Tax-free Weekend often ties in with back-to-school shopping. According to Comptroller.Texas.gov, families can expect to save about $8 for every $100 spent. Many of those items include clothing and footwear, backpacks, and school supplies. Michael Moore, a Manager at Academy in Abilene, says parents who shop...
ktxs.com
Merkel ISD moving to a 4 day instructional week
MERKEL, Texas — Mondays are no more for students at Merkel ISD - the school board voted to move to a 4 day instructional week starting this coming 2022-2023 school year. According to Superintendent Joseph O'Malley, this decision came from looking at the big picture of what the state is dealing with - a teacher shortage.
15 Famous People From Abilene – Where Are They Now?
There have been quite a few Abilenians who've made the leap to stardom. In fact, I wrote an article that highlighted many of them. But, what are some of those famous folks doing these days?. First off, it's pretty cool to know that so many famous celebrities have these ties...
Comments / 0