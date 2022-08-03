ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

'Safe School Commission' preparing to make recommendations for Harris County schools

KHOU
KHOU
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.khou.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Galena Park, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Harris County, TX
Education
Humble, TX
Education
Humble, TX
Government
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Humble, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
KHOU

KHOU 11 back-to-school special

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is your education station and we're getting you ready for the start of the new school year. First, thank you to everyone who’s filled out our back-to-school survey. You shared your questions, which helps us get you answers. You can still fill it out if you haven't already.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2 new Alief ISD campuses offer unique hands-on experiences for students

HOUSTON — Monday morning was back-to-school for Alief ISD students!. Some of the district's youngest kiddos will attend two of the district's newest campuses dedicated to pre-K students. One of those schools is the Martinez Early Learning Center. You won't find desks or worksheets there. Instead, pre-K students will...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ramsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Mental Health#School Board#Elementary Schools#Police#Safe School Commission#The Harris Co
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST

8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Aubrey R Taylor Reports©

William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand Man

Mayor Sylvester Turner and his top aide, William-Paul Thomas are frequent visitors of the historic Turkey Leg Hut.Facebook Page. This is not a good look for "Sly" as Mayor Sylvester Turner is affectionately referred to in some parts of Houston, Texas. But he's not called "Sly" for nothing. Why do people call Mayor Sylvester Turner "Sly" in these parts? Well, it's not because his name is Sylvester. According to the dictionary, sly means that a person has a cunning and deceitful nature about them. And this definition fits our crooked, lying, and conniving mayor perfectly. What does conniving mean? Well, when someone pretends to be ignorant on a matter that they are fully aware of like Mayor Sylvester oftentimes does, they are typically labeled as a conniving individual. So, is it possible that Mayor Sylvester Turner's right-hand man (William-Paul Thomas) was able to somehow plead guilty to federal public corruption charges, and Mayor Sylvester Turner does not know anything about it -- like he proclaimed yesterday, at City Hall, in downtown?
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KHOU

Houston nurse charged with six counts of murder following fiery California wreck

LOS ANGELES — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, was charged Monday with murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office. One murder charge was filed for the pregnant woman's unborn child.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus

HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Constables Arrest Shoplifter at a Spring Academy Sports Store

SPRING, TX -- On August 7, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's responded to the Academy Sports located in the 21650 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arriving, the suspect was located and identified as Kallie Kastis. Further investigation revealed she was in possession of over...
SPRING, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy