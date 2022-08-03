'Safe School Commission' preparing to make recommendations for Harris County schools

Read on www.khou.com
Here's what Houston-area school districts are doing to keep students safe this year
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman is assuring parents that student safety is at the top of his department's mind as the school year is set to begin. On Monday, Herman and school district police chiefs inside Precinct 4 got together to let parents...
'Keep our kids safe' | Klein ISD police chief on what's being done to keep students safe
SPRING, Texas — With many Houston-area schools headed back to class, school safety is at top of mind for many. Among the districts returning to school on Wednesday is Klein ISD. District officials said they've taken several measures to keep students safe this school year, including upgrading locks and cameras and improving perimeter fencing.
New Santa Fe ISD teachers required to undergo active shooter training course
SANTA FE, Texas — Parents have shared with KHOU 11 that school safety is top of mind. A new school year can come with a lot of anxiety. No one knows that better than perhaps the City of Santa Fe, a community healing from a mass shooting four years ago.
Humble ISD superintendent says she's confident police officers are well-equipped to keep schools safe
HUMBLE, Texas — Tuesday was the first day of school for kids in Humble ISD. KHOU 11 News was there bright and early as school buses rolled out. The bus barn was busy before sunrise. Each bus was heading to Humble ISD neighborhoods to pick up students who woke up early for their first day back.
KHOU 11 back-to-school special
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is your education station and we're getting you ready for the start of the new school year. First, thank you to everyone who’s filled out our back-to-school survey. You shared your questions, which helps us get you answers. You can still fill it out if you haven't already.
2 new Alief ISD campuses offer unique hands-on experiences for students
HOUSTON — Monday morning was back-to-school for Alief ISD students!. Some of the district's youngest kiddos will attend two of the district's newest campuses dedicated to pre-K students. One of those schools is the Martinez Early Learning Center. You won't find desks or worksheets there. Instead, pre-K students will...
'It's concerning' | Teachers, parents react to HISD not being prepared for active shooter
HOUSTON — With only 17 days left until HISD students and teachers return to the classroom, the superintendent's announcement that HISD police are not currently prepared for an active shooter is fueling more worries among teachers and parents. "It's concerning," said Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of...
Anxious about returning to campus? Here’s how Spring ISD is supporting staff, students’ mental health
In the wake of Uvalde, some parents, students and staff are anxious about going back to school. Superintendent Dr. Lupita Hinojosa says they have support in place.
Who is Nicole Linton? Houston nurse had 13 prior crashes, 'profound mental health issues,' attorneys say
LOS ANGELES — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash near Los Angeles that killed five people -- including a pregnant woman, her baby and her unborn baby -- has been charged with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, also was charged...
KHOU
Houston Mayor Turner beefs up security around mosques as officials look for car connected to 4 Muslim killings in New Mexico
HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said there will be more security around mosques in the city after a string of killings of Muslims in Albuquerque, NM. Authorities investigating whether the killings of four Muslim men are connected said that they need help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the deaths.
'Our police department is not prepared' | HISD superintendent, police chief raise security concerns
HOUSTON — With just a couple of weeks left until Houston ISD returns, the superintendent said the police department is not prepared. During a board meeting Thursday night, both the superintendent and police chief were honest. The school year is fast approaching and, as your Education Station, KHOU 11...
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s ridiculous:’ Family says they came home to rental home boarded up and locked with pets still inside
HOUSTON – After nearly four years of Anthony Hudson renting a row house on Alabama in Third Ward, he and Angela Jackson who also stays there, say their living conditions recently started deteriorating because of the landlord failing to maintain the property. “It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous,” Jackson said....
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST
8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Names of victims of Galveston crash released, woman says slain suspect obsessed over daughter
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Authorities release names of victims of deadly Galveston crash. We now know the names of the family members killed by a suspected drunk driver when he crashed into a golf cart in Galveston over the weekend.
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand Man
Mayor Sylvester Turner and his top aide, William-Paul Thomas are frequent visitors of the historic Turkey Leg Hut.Facebook Page. This is not a good look for "Sly" as Mayor Sylvester Turner is affectionately referred to in some parts of Houston, Texas. But he's not called "Sly" for nothing. Why do people call Mayor Sylvester Turner "Sly" in these parts? Well, it's not because his name is Sylvester. According to the dictionary, sly means that a person has a cunning and deceitful nature about them. And this definition fits our crooked, lying, and conniving mayor perfectly. What does conniving mean? Well, when someone pretends to be ignorant on a matter that they are fully aware of like Mayor Sylvester oftentimes does, they are typically labeled as a conniving individual. So, is it possible that Mayor Sylvester Turner's right-hand man (William-Paul Thomas) was able to somehow plead guilty to federal public corruption charges, and Mayor Sylvester Turner does not know anything about it -- like he proclaimed yesterday, at City Hall, in downtown?
Food insecurity leads to 30% jump in demand at Houston Food Bank
HOUSTON — The largest food bank in the country is dealing with demand that’s up more than 30% from June 2021 to June 2022. Houston Food Bank services 18 Southeast Texas counties, but the problem is nationwide. The line of people ran down the block at a recent...
'Time for a serious upgrade' | Harris County to put $1.2 billion bond referendum on November ballot
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Residents in Harris County will get to vote on a $1.2 billion bond referendum this November. If approved by voters, the money would go towards roads, parks and police. "Now is the time to let them decide," Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis said. Ellis was...
Houston nurse charged with six counts of murder following fiery California wreck
LOS ANGELES — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, was charged Monday with murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office. One murder charge was filed for the pregnant woman's unborn child.
White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus
HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Arrest Shoplifter at a Spring Academy Sports Store
SPRING, TX -- On August 7, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's responded to the Academy Sports located in the 21650 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arriving, the suspect was located and identified as Kallie Kastis. Further investigation revealed she was in possession of over...
