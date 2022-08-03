El Paso County finishes vote recount, no change in election outcome

Read on www.nbc11news.com
pagosadailypost.com
Tina Peters’ Election Challenge Nets Three Additional Votes
This story by Quentin Young appeared on Colorado Newsline on August 4, 2022. No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of state did not appear to have gained any ground beyond single-digit votes, out of thousands.
Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes
A Colorado city considers Colorado's first-ever nonfunctional grass ban for new development
The city of Aurora hopes to be the first municipality in Colorado to put the skids on nonfunctional grass with an ordinance that will get its first review from Aurora City Council on Monday. The ordinance would restrict the use of "cool weather turf" in new development, redevelopment and for...
Recount is over; Tina Peters' primary loss stands
DENVER — A recount confirmed what Colorado already knew: Tina Peters lost in the Republican Secretary of State primary race. All 64 counties finished their recount by the deadline, Aug. 4. The Colorado Secretary of State's Office released official numbers Thursday afternoon. Peters gained 13 votes in the recount...
coloradopolitics.com
Unsuccessful legislative candidate in Colorado more than triples fundraising for recount
After losing the Republican primary election in June, legislative candidate Lynda Zamora Wilson raised more than three times her previous fundraising total to help fund a recount. Zamora Wilson, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, challenged incumbent state Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, for his seat representing Senate District 9 in...
coloradonewsline.com
Republican recount candidates in second lawsuit want Denver judge to halt process
A group of Republican candidates for state and local offices, including Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost their Colorado primary elections in June are asking a court to halt a ballot recount process that they paid to initiate. The group, members of the Colorado Recount Coalition, filed a lawsuit...
coloradopols.com
Republican Recount Requests Reach New Low
This is all very confusing, which is fitting since the original logic behind these recount requests never made much sense in the first place. We’ll do our best to explain all of the bizarre angles involved in this pointless process. First up, as Quentin Young reports for Colorado Newsline:
Stop recount, Tina Peters, others ask Denver court, claiming 'unreliable' Dominion voting machines
A group of Republican candidates who sought a recount after losing their primary races went to Denver court on Tuesday to stop the recount and compel the Secretary of State's Office to conduct it instead, alleging the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner.”. Specifically,...
Colorado man indicted, accused of threatening members of Congress
A Colorado man was arrested Wednesday after he was indicted on 12 federal counts for allegedly threatening members of Congress and their family members between last November and January.
KRDO
Report: Colorado Springs has 3rd largest gender homeownership gap in the U.S.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to a new report by Porch, Colorado Springs has the third largest gender homeownership gap out of all midsize metros in the U.S. Because of combined financial resources, married couples tend to have higher rates of homeownership and can afford more expensive homes. For singles though, the U.S. sees a gap between homeownership rates by gender.
KKTV
New red-light camera added to Colorado Springs active starting today
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Today, a new red-light camera added to the intersection of Fillmore Street and Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs has gone live. For the next 30 days, motorists captured by the camera running a red-light at the intersection will be issued a written warning by mail. After this warning period, it will be a $75 fine for those who run the red-light, but no driving points will be assessed.
Construction of fiber optic network underway in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — Metronet announced on Monday that construction of their new high speed fiber optic network has officially begun. Metronet’s fully funded $130 million investment in Colorado Springs will provide residents and businesses throughout the city with access to Metronet’s 100% fiber optic internet. Once the two-year construction process is complete, Colorado Springs will join […]
UCCS closes due to unsubstantiated threat among community colleges
UPDATE: UCCS says the Denver FBI determined there is no threat. Campus will remain closed and reopen on Aug. 6 at 6 a.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — The University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) says they will close due to an unsubstantiated threat among many colleges in the Colorado Community College System. As a result of […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs residents push back against proposed west side apartment complex
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- West side Colorado Springs homeowners are pushing back against a newly proposed apartment complex near Old Colorado City. If approved, it would bring more than 50 units to a primarily residential neighborhood. The project, called Uintah Street Apartments, is currently being reviewed by the Colorado...
CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Official broke ground Wednesday on a major safety improvement project on Highway 115, a road that partly parallels Fort Carson south of the city and continues into Fremont County. KRDO The project will cover around 11 miles, from Rock Creek Canyon Road to the Fremont County line. KRDO The Colorado The post CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
coloradosprings.com
Historic Antlers hotel headed toward a possible transformation in downtown Colorado Springs
The end of an era could be at hand for an iconic piece of Colorado Springs' history. The downtown Antlers hotel, built by city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer nearly 140 years ago and which was destroyed by fire, rebuilt, and demolished and rebuilt again in the 1960s, would be converted into apartments, according to a proposal submitted to city government planners by a Denver-area investment and development group.
KRDO
Multiple Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensary locations shut down for unpaid taxes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state has shut down three Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries. According to a warrant for distraint notices on the front door of one of the businesses, the owners owe thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes. Thursday, 13 Investigates learned that Tweedleaf was shut down...
KRDO
Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs could turn into apartments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs has been around for more than 100 years. The hotel, however, could soon be shut down and turned into apartments. While the building was torn down and rebuilt in 1967, the Antlers Hotel has remained in the same...
csbj.com
Hotel building boom ups ante in Cripple Creek
Two years ago, Paul Harris never imagined he’d be seeing three cranes towering over Cripple Creek. “We took a tremendous hit in 2020 when the casinos closed for three-plus months,” said Harris, Cripple Creek’s finance director. “When they reopened, we saw them have to do social distancing, follow protocols and guidelines. They ended up removing devices like slot machines and tables from the floor.”
mountainjackpot.com
Woodland Park Moving Ahead With Sterner Rules For Handling Vacation Home Boom
City Officials Mull New Regulations For STR Properties. The issue of whether or not to impose restrictions, taxes, and code enforcement changes on the growing trend of short-term rentals (STRs) in Colorado is now front and center in Woodland Park politics. At a recent city council meeting, the panel of...
