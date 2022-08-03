ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

El Paso County finishes vote recount, no change in election outcome

By Kacie Sinton
nbc11news.com
 2 days ago
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
COLORADO STATE
