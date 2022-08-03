El Paso County finishes vote recount, no change in election outcome

This story by Quentin Young appeared on Colorado Newsline on August 4, 2022. No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of state did not appear to have gained any ground beyond single-digit votes, out of thousands.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO