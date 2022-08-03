Each year, a panel of self-proclaimed experts denies 800 very wealthy people the right to park their old cars on a lawn. They're denied entry to the nation's most exclusive car show, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For the rest of us, we might feel bad that we're scrolling instead of strolling the fabled lawn. It's true that a few of us from Car and Driver will be there to report back on all the action and the cars, because it's what we do. And again this year, we'll also be live-blogging the entire weekend here on our site.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO