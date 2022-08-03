Read on pajaronian.com
A breakdown of the Santa Cruz high school system from a realtor’s perspective
“How are the schools?” As a Realtor, this is a question I get almost daily. Frankly, the answer isn’t all that clear. You could ask 100 different students at the school and get 100 different answers because our opinions are shaped by our own experiences. Asking Realtors would produce similar results.
Mountain lion spotted in San Jose park
A mountain lion was seen in Alum Rock Park in San Jose earlier this week, and anyone who is heading out to local parks this weekend should be aware, Santa Clara County officials said.
Aptos’ Gabe Gaeckle grinds it out during summer break
APTOS—To say that Aptos High senior Gabe Gaeckle has been busy this summer is a real understatement. The Mariners’ baseball standout recently played in Florida and Georgia with the Alpha Prime travel baseball team based out of California. “The weather was a little different but it’s always fun...
First ‘seltzery’ in California launched in Monterey County
PACIFIC GROVE — Bringing an effervescence to Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, the California Seltzer Co. has begun filling the space at 631 Ocean View Blvd. to become the first “seltzery” in California. Veronica Camp, one of the founders of the company, said that during the process...
City of Watsonville gears up for the long-awaited Strawberry Festival
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Come Friday, the annual Strawberry Festival in Watsonville will be returning. The 3-day festival celebrates the largest crop in the Pajaro Valley. On Thursday, the city started shutting down streets for crews to start gearing up. The festival first started back in 1994, but it was...
San Jose Community champion Joe Noonan dies at 48
San Jose lost one of its passionate advocates with the passing of Joe Noonan Aug 2. A tireless advocate for community organizations and projects, Joe most recently served in a leadership capacity with the Bay Area Furniture Bank, a non-profit that transports and donates surplus furniture to families in need. He was 48.
EATERS DIGEST: Tea at Vim, Burger in Aptos closes and Madson Wines opens Westside tasting room
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Welcome to the weekend! Here are this week’s...
One Fine Weekend in Moss Landing
Cars pass it each day, driving to and from Monterey on Highway 1. It’s the fishing village of Moss Landing, marked by two smokestacks from an off-line power plant. For fans of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, this is a region rich with marine life. Tucked behind a few shops in this tiny town (just 25 minutes north of Monterey and around a two-hour drive from the East Bay) is a mile-deep underwater chasm called Monterey Canyon that rivals the Grand Canyon in depth, a section of the Old Salinas River Channel, and the Elkhorn Slough.
Political Donor Network Is Pushing the Envelope on California Campaign Money
Sift through the campaign contributions to Robert Rivas, the Hollister Democrat angling to become the next speaker of the California Assembly, and one name keeps popping up: Govern For California. The organization’s statewide chapter gave the maximum $9,800 to Rivas in 2021. So did its Marin chapter, Hollywood chapter, Golden...
This Gilroy business is devoted to one of mankind’s most ancient skills
Predator’s Archery in Gilroy sits between two shopping malls that include a Big 5 Sporting Goods and Costco — usually big competition for niche brick-and-mortar businesses like Curtis Campisi’s shop. After all, why spend hundreds of dollars on a custom bow and arrow and in-person lessons when...
Over 6,800 people without power in Marina and Seaside
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said that 6,811 people are currently without power in the Seaside and Marina areas. The outages were first reported at 9:17 a.m., and there is no known cause yet. Power is estimated to be restored at 12:30 p.m., according to PG&E. This is a developing story. The post Over 6,800 people without power in Marina and Seaside appeared first on KION546.
WATCH: Multiple agencies take part in active shooter training at Presidio of Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Multiple agencies took part in active shooter training at the Presidio of Monterey. The goal was to have agencies work together so they can communicate with each other should a crisis happen here at home. Monterey Fire, Monterey Police and Pacific Grove Police all attended the training. The post WATCH: Multiple agencies take part in active shooter training at Presidio of Monterey appeared first on KION546.
When are Central Coast schools starting? Local school start dates
SALINAS, Calif. — Students will be returning to the classroom starting at the beginning of August. Video Player: Central Coast parents feel inflation during back to school shopping. Teens on the Central Coast will get to sleep in just a little bit this coming school year. Thanks to California...
How to See the Pebble Beach Concours and Monterey Car Week without Leaving Home
Each year, a panel of self-proclaimed experts denies 800 very wealthy people the right to park their old cars on a lawn. They're denied entry to the nation's most exclusive car show, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For the rest of us, we might feel bad that we're scrolling instead of strolling the fabled lawn. It's true that a few of us from Car and Driver will be there to report back on all the action and the cars, because it's what we do. And again this year, we'll also be live-blogging the entire weekend here on our site.
Was this the last Promenade ever? (photos)
Raul Caballero, 49, from San Jose was enjoying the Funky Latin Orchestra’s horns, drums and energetic vocal stylings in the early evening, July 28. The last of 2022’s Promenades was underway, after the seventh was canceled because the money to pay for it dried up. “I’ve been here...
Report: Santa Cruz-Watsonville is 2nd least affordable place to live in U.S.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—There are many things that Santa Cruz County residents can boast about the place they live, including the astounding natural beauty and proximity to the coast. But there is one aspect that will likely not be found on a tourism brochure, and will likely come as no...
Schoch Family Farmstead is the only local creamery making Monterey Jack.
Tucked off Highway 101 is a portal to another time. Here at Schoch Family Farmstead, there’s a rhythm that remains the same day after day, year after year and generation after generation, even as the outside world changes: The cows must be milked. And they have been, every day, twice a day, since 1944 – in the same milking barn.
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Aug. 5, 2022
KING CITY — King City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will host the 2022 Annual Awards Dinner, “Toast of the Town,” on Saturday, Aug. 6, inside the Orradre Building at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division St., in King City. This year’s honorees are Mee Memorial Healthcare System as Business of the Year, John and Karen Jernigan as Citizens of the Year, and Evette Wheeler as Friend of the Community. A social hour and silent auction kick off the event beginning at 5 p.m., followed by dinner, a live auction, awards ceremony and music and dancing to close out the night. For tickets, go to Eventbrite or call 831-385-3814 for more information.
A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert
George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
Family fun under the sun
The Hollister Recreation department has been busy bringing fun under the sun this summer for San Benito County residents. They recently invited the community for Family Fun Night on July 30 to play a couple of holes of miniature golf along with other family-friendly activities in downtown Hollister. Hollister Recreation...
