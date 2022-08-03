OBITUARY: Elisha Benjamin Davis

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Elisha Benjamin Davis, 85, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven.

He was born March 15, 1937, in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, son of the late J. Tom Davis and Rachel Dees Davis.

Mr. Davis was a veteran of the United States Army.

He worked as a diesel mechanic with Roadway Trucking for many years and loved being a mechanic. He was a member of the Rockingham American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and several brothers and sisters.

Mr. Davis is survived by his son, Steven Davis (Valerie) of Hamlet; grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Davis and Stewart Davis, both of Hamlet; sister, Janie Crowley of Hartsville, South Carolina; and dear friends, Ralph and Pauline McCormick.

All services will be held privately by the family.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Davis family.

