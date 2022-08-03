Gov. Mike DeWine continues fundraising lead over Democratic challenger Nan Whaley

Read on www.cleveland.com
relay
2d ago
Geez I wonder why? It would have nothing to do with the Democrats turning this country into a socialist state wound it. When the Democrats allowed socialist and radical Muslims run on the Democratic ticket it showed what the Democrats really stand for.
Reply(1)
6
Phyllis Lewis
2d ago
you think she will be any better, worst mayor Dayton ever had, don't want her to do to Ohio that she did to Dayton.
Reply
5
Related
Interview: Nan Whaley discusses Ohio governor race
FOX 8's Joe Toohey sat down with Whaley to discuss the Ohio governor race.
Ryan, Vance build campaign momentum for Ohio’s senate race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In less than 100 days, you will vote for statewide representation like governor and U.S. senator. Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan are both making their run for that senator’s seat. Recent polls show Ryan pulling ahead of Vance. This week, Vance launched his first campaign TV advertisement and said […]
Fox 19
Ohio election boards flooded with record requests seeking 2020 voting machine tapes
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Some county boards of elections in the Tri-State are receiving an influx of records requests from the 2020 elections, potentially clogging up public resources ahead of the 2022 contests. One of the requests obtained by FOX19 seeks 12 categories of records from the Warren County Board...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati Gerrymandering Expert: State Legislative Supremacy Would Be Bad in Ohio
Ohio just had its weird, technically illegal special primary election on Aug. 2, and the turnout was as bad as predicted. In Hamilton County, only 8.3% of registered voters showed up for the special race – about 49,500 people. By contrast, Ohio’s last three primaries saw an average 29% voter turnout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces grant funding for local law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A selection of enforcement agencies across Ohio, including several in Northeast Ohio, will receive a fresh sum of grant funding from the state government, Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday. Altogether, 16 local and state law enforcement agencies will be awarded a total of $5.7 million,...
wosu.org
Record low turnout and incumbent upsets mark historic Ohio August primary
The statewide primary for state legislative races — which could cost Ohio up to $25 million — saw a voter turnout of just 7.9%. Candidates were vying for their party’s nomination in 99 Ohio House district races and 17 Ohio Senate district races. There were also contests...
wyso.org
Primary elections are over, so what's going to be on the ballot for the midterms?
Jim Gaines is the statehouse bureau chief for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News newspapers. In this interview with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney, he talks about voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary and what voters will face in the November midterms. Transcript (edited lightly for length and clarity):
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMJ.com
Protests against Ohio abortion laws to take place throughout Ohio Sunday afternoon
The Ohio Pro-Choice Movement will be hosting a peaceful public sidewalk event throughout the state of Ohio on Sunday, August 7. The objective of this statewide event is to inform and unite pro-choice individuals from across the state who share the goal of restoring state and federal rights for legal access to abortion and contraceptive care in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling back in June.
Feds arrest Ohio man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers
Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is
Voters in Kansas Tuesday shot down a ballot referendum to remove abortion rights protections from their state constitution, by a margin of 59-41. Passing it would have paved the way for state lawmakers there to pass far-reaching abortion restrictions, or even an outright ban. Voters took a megaphone to the national stage and said, “No.” […] The post Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
crawfordcountynow.com
Governor DeWine announces safety and security support for over 1,000 Ohio Schools
COLUMBUS—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that more than 1,000 K-12 schools across Ohio will receive state assistance to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff. While speaking this morning at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus, Governor DeWine announced that 1,183 schools in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wksu.org
What the Kansas abortion vote might mean for a ballot effort here in Ohio
By a nearly two to one margin earlier this week, voters in Kansas turned down a measure that would have stripped protection for abortion rights from that state’s constitution. In Ohio, it's too late to mount a similar effort in time for this November's election, but some groups are...
wvxu.org
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
thepostathens.com
Results: Ohio special primary election
Ohio held a special primary election Tuesday for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, the Democratic and Republican state central committees and various local issues. Athens voters did not have issues to vote on, but did vote in all applicable state races. Each party put forward candidates for...
MSNBC
J.D. Vance trails Tim Ryan in new Ohio polling
California Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Dr Marty | Nature's Blend /
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DeWine awards $639K to Clark County Sheriff’s Office
Sixteen local and state law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $5.7 million in grant funding to help prevent and solve instances of violent crime.
wktn.com
Race is On for 83rd Ohio House District
The candidates in the race this fall for Representative of the 83rd District in the Ohio House are set after Tuesday’s Primary Election. On the Democratic ballot, Claire Osborn defeated Melissa Kritzell 849 to 524 in Hancock, Hardin and the northern section of Logan Counties that comprise the district.
wosu.org
2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races
It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
Cuyahoga Exec Armond Budish shut out of Democratic State Central Committee seat: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, and it will be warm, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s. The volatile weather remains likely overnight, with temps staying in the low 70s. Read more.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 9