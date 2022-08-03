Read on clutchpoints.com
Zenless Zone Zero: here's what we know about HoYoverse's next action game
HoYoverse is slowly teasing Zenless Zone Zero's characters and factions and we've got them all here.
CNET
Elden Ring: Everything You Need to Know About Dungeons
Elden Ring is ridiculously huge and will take hundreds of hours to fully explore. That's especially true of the dungeons in the game's open world. In Elden Ring, players will explore many dungeons, but not all dungeons are the same. Scattered across the Lands Between are catacombs, caves, tunnels and...
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
NME
Blizzard to release new ‘Diablo Immortal’ content every two weeks
Blizzard has confirmed it plans to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks. Sharing the news in a blog post, Blizzard wrote: “Our current plan is to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks—this will come in the form of either a mini or major update.”
ComicBook
Sonic Origins Update Fixes Tails' AI Problems and More
A new update for Sonic Origins, Ver. 1.04, has been released that fixes a bevy of different problems and bugs with the compilation video game. In case you weren't aware, the initial release of the title earlier this year came with a number of issues, many of which are fixed in the new update. Most notably, it would appear that the problem with Tails disappearing during Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been fixed.
IGN
What to Expect From One Piece Episode 1028
One Piece Episode 1027 titled Defend Luffy! Zoro and Law’s Sword Technique! got fans hyped as Zoro was in the spotlight once again. However, some contradictory events also took place in the episode, that didn't happen in the manga. The episode was very hyped up, but left a sour taste in fans' collective mouths because of the puzzling pacing of the first half of the episode. The episode's saving grace was its most expected scene, which was Zoro going against Kaidou. It was well animated and made the character look cool.
