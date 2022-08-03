Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022: What Thaneder’s victory means for Black representation in Congress in Detroit

The United Auto Workers closed its 38th Constitutional Convention last week with a bit of controversy after a week of historic moments. The event was held as the union approaches its first election where members can choose the International Executive Board directly instead of using the delegate model it has used since its founding. An agreement between the union and the federal government required members be allowed to choose how to elect their leaders. The UAW entered into that agreement after a corruption scandal led to more than a dozen convictions. Critics say the delegate system led to that corruption.

