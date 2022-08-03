Q&A With Mel Tucker: Big Ten Expansion, Future At Michigan State, How NIL Impacts Recruiting

Read on thespun.com
MLive.com
A look at Michigan State’s backup QB battle
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker spent each of the last two preseason camps fielding questions about who would be his starting quarterback. And the Michigan State coach let the key position battle linger until the last moment both times.
Former MSU football player resigns from state Board of Ed, Whitmer seeks replacement
Former Michigan State University football player Jason Strayhorn has resigned from the state Board of Education, citing “new academic and athletic opportunities that require us to relocate as a family out of state.”. Strayhorn, who now works as a real estate broker and color commentator for MSU football games,...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
mikefarrellsports.com
Michigan and the Gap of Landing the 5-star Quarterback
Why hasn’t Jim Harbaugh landed the elite Quarterback in Ann Arbor?. Back in school, many of us were tasked with reading Herman Melville’s classic novel, Moby Dick. Not to take us down a classic literary route, but quickly, it’s about a man (Ahab) and his obsessive quest for revenge against this giant whale named Moby Dick, who bit off part of his leg.
College Sports World Reacts To Developing Michigan Hockey Situation
Michigan hockey head coach Mel Pearson's fate still hangs in the balance amid the fallout from a recent independent investigation into the program. The investigation, conducted by law firm WilmerHale at the request of the University of Michigan, reportedly uncovered accusations of Pearson abusing players and misleading recruits about how much scholarship money they would receive, among other improprieties.
Lansing Catholic’s Brandon Lewis commits to Michigan State
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Catholic’s football team captured the Division 6 state title in 2021 because of athletes like Brandon Lewis. As a junior, Lewis played both sides of the ball for the Cougars and recorded an interception against Warren Michigan Collegiate to help Lansing Catholic win its second state title in three seasons. […]
Former MSU defensive tackle Jason Strayhorn faces real estate lawsuit, leaves Board of Education
Former MSU defensive tackle and current football broadcaster Jason Strayhorn is facing a real estate lawsuit. Real estate investors accused Strayhorn and a company he partners in of failing to submit payments. Strayhorn wrote a letter on July 29 resigning from his seat on the state Board of Education, just weeks after the lawsuit went public. According to the letter, his family will be moving to California due to educational and athletic openings that will better suit his three children. Strayhorn played football at MSU from 2008-11. He has stayed connected to MSU as a color analyst for football games....
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tick expert from Michigan State University weighs in on what you need to know when you encounter the bug
There is no doubt that tick populations in the state of Michigan are growing and moving into areas where we initially did not have concerns. 20 years ago, ticks in our area were really more of a nuisance because they rarely carry serious diseases. Unfortunately, that has changed. In response...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
These are the participants in this year’s Miss Jackson Crossroads Scholarship Pageant
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Six women are competing in the ninth edition of the Miss Jackson Crossroads Scholarship Pageant. The program is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Western Community Arts Center, 1400 S. Dearing Road. Just like other years, the participants are competing for not only a crown, but for a scholarship, Executive Director Chris Gorton said.
jtv.tv
Events of August 5, 6, and 7, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. Corner of Glick and Mechanic Streets, Downtown Jackson. Local farmers, fresh produce, crafts, plants, flowers and vendors. Fun in the Sun. 1 PM to 3 PM. I scream, you scream, we all scream for Chalk Art and Ice Cream! Join us at the Jackson District Library Eastern Branch to decorate our sidewalks with chalk art, watch an artist do a chalk art demonstration, and afterward, cool off from the summer heat with DIY Ice Cream in a bag.
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
abc12.com
One State House incumbent from Mid-Michigan loses, all others advance
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The November ballot will include a number of familiar names seeking re-election to State House and Senate races around Mid-Michigan. Incumbents around the region won their races in the August primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. 67TH DISTRICT. Republican...
Amazing Burger Joint Has Insanely Awesome Old School Burgers
An old school cheeseburger is a tasty food option. I'm talking about the burgers that are grilled fresh on the flat top. Topped with cheese, a slice of onion, pickles, tomato, ketchup and mustard. Keep it simple, wrap it in some wax paper and I'm going to be well on my way to stuffing my belly.
WILX-TV
I-94 to close, $120 million in Jackson road work begins Friday
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night, drivers in Jackson may want to seek alternate routes around I-94. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-94 from the east US-127 interchange to M-106 (Cooper Street) to make way for bridge demolition and drainage work in the Jackson area. “This work...
WILX-TV
Lansing School District: Bus provider, high school start time changing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing School District is dropping the traditional bus routes in exchange for a new deal with CATA. Superintendent Ben Shuldiner announced plans Friday for busing changes for Lansing High School Students, beginning in the upcoming school year. “The Lansing School District is incredibly excited to announce...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police shoot man allegedly armed with gun in Owosso
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso man was injured in a shooting with Michigan State Police outside a business late Thursday. Michigan State Police say troopers and the Owosso Police Department responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. to investigate reports of a man with a gun banging on the door.
Afternoon storm leaves behind flooding, damage
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After a severe thunderstorm hit mid-Michigan, residents are finding damaged trees, debris and flooding scattered across their streets. 6 News has been documenting some of the damage caused by this thunder storm. Below you can see a gallery of images showcasing just some of the damage seen in the greater Lansing […]
