Omaha, NE

Omaha woman gets eight-year in Iowa for meth possession

By Gina Dvorak
WOWT
 2 days ago
KSNB Local4

Man arrested after pursuit, standoff near Missouri River I-80 Bridge

OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit and standoff on Interstate 80 near the Missouri River bridge in Omaha. At approximately 9:25 a.m. Friday, NSP received a report of a pickup driving erratically and at a high rate of...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Omaha Woman Sentenced for a Methamphetamine Offense

(Council Bluffs) An Omaha, Nebraska woman was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison, following her plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says in March 2021, the Mills County Sheriff’s Department received information that 33-year-old...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

I-80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase; suspect arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after 30 minutes. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, is lodged in Douglas County Jail and was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Autopsy: Omaha woman died of strangulation

A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. There are new details on a brief pursuit and standoff on I-80 that brought traffic to a halt. Bond denied for murder suspect in Omaha strangulation death. Updated: 3 hours ago. Bond was denied...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Omaha woman sentenced to eight years in prison

(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison in connection with a drug offense. The Southern District Court of Iowa says 33-year-old Anisha Ilene Luna was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday following her plea to the charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha officers arrest Family Dollar robbery suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department made an arrest concerning a store robbery Wednesday night. Noah Williams, 20, was arrested for robbery and attempted robbery. He was booked at Douglas County. Officers went to a Family Dollar near Ames Ave. and Fontenelle Blvd. and an employee told them...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Authorities suspect gunfire played a part in the 4 deaths in Laurel, NE

LAUREL, Neb. (AP) -- Police investigating the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska city have arrested a neighbor of the victims. The Nebraska State Patrol said a police team surrounded then entered a home in Laurel at about 2:30 a.m. Friday after gathering evidence at two burned houses where the four bodies were found Thursday morning.
LAUREL, NE
WOWT

Murder suspect in Omaha strangulation death appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A murder suspect appears in court Friday. Lorenzo Washington, 31, was arrested earlier this week in connection to the strangulation death of a woman. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault. The victim, 58-year-old Rita Hash was killed in early July. The autopsy...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Remington Heights

Man arrested for stealing several cars & motorcycles in Omaha. A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Updated: 8 hours ago. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing...
OMAHA, NE
wvik.org

Maquoketa Caves Victims Died from More than Gunshot Wounds

That's according to the autopsy results released today (Thursday) by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. It says 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and "multiple sharp force injuries." His wife, 42-year-old Sarah, died from "multiple sharp force injuries." Officials also say their 6-year-old daughter, Lula, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. They were all from Cedar Falls.
MAQUOKETA, IA
WOWT

Thursday Aug. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports two deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska beef industry meets challenges

A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing the total to 10 since the outbreak began. I-80 pursuit ends at Missouri River...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln doctor, patient sentenced for oxycodone scheme

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln doctor and his patient were sentenced on Tuesday for an illegal drug scheme. Dr. Keith Hughes, 56, and Colby Digilio, 34, of Valparaiso, began being investigated in January 2020. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office had received a tip that Hughes was prescribing a large number of oxycodone pills to Digilio.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gun amnesty day in Omaha

If you're looking to get rid of some leftover fireworks or some firearms, the Omaha Police Department is ready to serve. This Saturday is OPD's annual gun amnesty day. You can drop off fireworks and guns between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at two locations. Seymour Smith Park, 72nd and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Machine Gun Kelly’s tour bus vandalized in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bus on Machine Gun Kelly’s tour was vandalized in Omaha. An Omaha Police spokesman verified to 6 News on Thursday afternoon that authorities received a report that the bus had been vandalized with spray paint, which had since been removed with mineral water, leaving behind no visible damage.
OMAHA, NE

