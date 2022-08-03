ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brad Pitt's Relationship With His Son Maddox Is Reportedly In Need Of Repair

By Lillian Gao
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future

Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"

On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Watch Angelina Jolie Attempt to Dance the Electric Slide at Daughter Zahara's Spelman College Send-Off

Angelina Jolie is getting down on the dance floor. The 47-year-old actress joined her daughter, Zahara, at her college send-off. Morehouse College shared a video of the moment on Instagram Sunday, which shows Jolie smiling and laughing as others at the bash try to help get the actress do the Electric Slide. Angelina eventually departs the dance floor, and goes over to Zahara, 17, to give her a hug.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Maddox Jolie Pitt
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
CELEBRITIES
People

Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents

Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bafta Awards#Us Weekly#Spelman College#Fatherhood#Nbc News#Sun
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Princess Diana’s Family Reportedly Didn’t Give Harry the Support He Was Looking For in Marrying Meghan

Click here to read the full article. It was only a week ago when Prince Harry recounted the moment he knew his wife Meghan Markle was his soulmate. But as longtime royal family fans will tell you, the couple’s initial relationship was met with some skepticism from members of Harry’s family. Now we’re learning that it wasn’t just prominent figures in the House of Windsor who had their doubts about Harry and Meghan’s marriage — Princess Diana’s family seemingly shared a less than enthusiastic reaction to Meghan and Harry’s relationship. According to Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Everything We Know About Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt has truly grown up before our eyes. In case you missed it, Jolie recently announced that Zahara will attend the historical Black liberal arts school named Spelman College in the fall. So we can imagine the Jolie-Pitt household is over the moon right now as they celebrate their amazing Zahara.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'I'm Married, I Don't Care Who Knows': Wendy Williams Contradicts Manager's Claim She Didn't Get Hitched To NYPD Officer

Wendy Williams appeared on her friend Jason Lee’s podcast to announce she did get married hours after her new manager tried to shut down the story, Radar has learned. On Wednesday, the 58-year-old star called into the Gagging with Jason Lee podcast. Earlier in the week, Lee posted that Williams told him she had gotten married to an NYPD officer named Henry. Williams did not provide any additional details to Lee but said, “I’m married.”It didn’t take too long before Williams’ new manager Will Selby came forward denying the claim. “That’s inaccurate,” Will told Page Six. “She is excited about...
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy