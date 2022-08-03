Brad Pitt's Relationship With His Son Maddox Is Reportedly In Need Of Repair

Read on www.nickiswift.com
Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future
Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Today: See Photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Teenage Daughter
As a child of superstars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been in the spotlight since her birth in 2006. She's grown up right before our eyes and is now a...
Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"
On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
Watch Angelina Jolie Attempt to Dance the Electric Slide at Daughter Zahara's Spelman College Send-Off
Angelina Jolie is getting down on the dance floor. The 47-year-old actress joined her daughter, Zahara, at her college send-off. Morehouse College shared a video of the moment on Instagram Sunday, which shows Jolie smiling and laughing as others at the bash try to help get the actress do the Electric Slide. Angelina eventually departs the dance floor, and goes over to Zahara, 17, to give her a hug.
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh
Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
Angelina Jolie Is Happy Ex Brad Pitt 'Stepped Up' To Make Trip To Rome Where He Visited The Kids, Source Shares: 'A Huge Weight Off Her Shoulders'
On better terms? Earlier this week, Brad Pitt was spotted in the Rome, Italy, airport, where it was reported he was visiting his kids, who are abroad with their mother, Angelina Jolie. According to Hollywood Life, the handsome hunk, 58, traveled across the world to see the twins, Knox and...
Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents
Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
Princess Diana's Brother Warned Prince Harry About Marrying Meghan Markle, Bombshell Book Reveals
It looks like Meghan Markle didn't have many fans, including Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer. According to Tom Bower's new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, Charles was less than pleased with Harry's romance. Article continues below advertisement. "In early September 2017, Kate revealed that she...
Meghan Markle Reportedly Infuriated Royal Family After Breaking Rules for Magazine Cover Story, Says Royal Biographer
Meghan Markle reportedly infuriated the royal family after breaking rules for a magazine cover story claimed a royal biographer.
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos
Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
Brad Pitt praises his 17-year-old daughter Zahara amid news she'll be attending Spelman College: 'I'm so proud of her'
Pitt said he thinks his daughter will "flourish even more" at the historically Black institution and gushed that she's "so smart."
Princess Diana’s Family Reportedly Didn’t Give Harry the Support He Was Looking For in Marrying Meghan
Click here to read the full article. It was only a week ago when Prince Harry recounted the moment he knew his wife Meghan Markle was his soulmate. But as longtime royal family fans will tell you, the couple’s initial relationship was met with some skepticism from members of Harry’s family. Now we’re learning that it wasn’t just prominent figures in the House of Windsor who had their doubts about Harry and Meghan’s marriage — Princess Diana’s family seemingly shared a less than enthusiastic reaction to Meghan and Harry’s relationship. According to Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War...
Prince William and Prince Harry Were ‘Never Allowed’ to Break This Household Rule While Growing Up
Royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William were never allowed to break this one household rule at the palace, says one royal expert.
Brad Pitt Shock: Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband Sparks Rumors He’s In Italy To Celebrate Knox, Vivienne’s 14th Birthday
Brad Pitt is sparking rumors that he’s in Italy to celebrate his twins Vivienne and Knox’s 14th birthday. After all, the timing of his trip coincided with Angelina Jolie and their children’s vacation in the European country. According to Entertainment Tonight, Brad Pitt is not in Italy...
Everything We Know About Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt has truly grown up before our eyes. In case you missed it, Jolie recently announced that Zahara will attend the historical Black liberal arts school named Spelman College in the fall. So we can imagine the Jolie-Pitt household is over the moon right now as they celebrate their amazing Zahara.
'I'm Married, I Don't Care Who Knows': Wendy Williams Contradicts Manager's Claim She Didn't Get Hitched To NYPD Officer
Wendy Williams appeared on her friend Jason Lee’s podcast to announce she did get married hours after her new manager tried to shut down the story, Radar has learned. On Wednesday, the 58-year-old star called into the Gagging with Jason Lee podcast. Earlier in the week, Lee posted that Williams told him she had gotten married to an NYPD officer named Henry. Williams did not provide any additional details to Lee but said, “I’m married.”It didn’t take too long before Williams’ new manager Will Selby came forward denying the claim. “That’s inaccurate,” Will told Page Six. “She is excited about...
Why Kendall Jenner Says Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Was “Massive Birth Control Moment” for Her
Watch: Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner Are Courtside BFFs!. Kendall Jenner has no plans to keep up with the Kardashian family baby boom. In a newly released trailer for season two of Hulu's The Kardashians—which will premiere on Sept. 22—the supermodel admits she's not quite ready to become a mom.
Angelina Jolie reveals her daughter is attending Spelman College — and celebrates with the electric slide
Angelina Jolie is so excited daughter Zahara is heading to college that she can’t keep still. On Sunday, the Oscar-winning actor posted a photo on Instagram featuring 17-year-old Zahara, who was born in Ethiopia, with other new students at Spelman College, while revealing her daughter will be attending the historically Black college this year.
