Graduating class of Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management announced

WDBJ7.com
Childcare in southwest Virginia unable to meet “astronomical” demand
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The child care available in southwest Virginia can’t meet what one provider says is an “astronomical” demand. “The number one thing we hate saying is, ‘I’m sorry we don’t have a position,’” said Jeanna Williams, the Owner and Executive Director of the Children’s Castle Early Learning Center in Roanoke.
cutoday.info
Virginia CU’s Request to Expand FOM is Rejected by Commission
RICHMOND, Va.–The Virginia State Corporation Commission has ruled against Virginia Credit Union, saying it cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia. The ruling is the latest move resolving a three-year battle between Virginia Credit Union and the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
Augusta Free Press
Dominion Energy wins approval for $9.8B Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project
The State Corporation Commission has approved Dominion Energy Virginia’s proposed Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project, which when fully operational will be the largest offshore wind farm in North America. The project, consisting of 176 wind turbines, each designed to generate 14.7 megawatts, will be located approximately 27 miles off...
Tax break for teachers, school construction money approved by Youngkin
Governor Glenn Youngkin approved new laws giving teachers a tax break and providing more money for school construction.
SNAP Schedule: Virginia EBT Card Benefits for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia...
Augusta Free Press
Hilton to upgrade headquarters in Northern Virginia, creating 350 new jobs
Hilton plans to create 350 new jobs at its headquarters in Fairfax County – and has plans to make significant upgrades to the facility in McLean. Hilton located its global headquarters in Virginia in 2009. The new jobs will be created over the next five years. Hilton currently employs approximately 800 team members at its headquarters.
WSLS
Governor Youngkin announces details of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend
RICHMOND, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is back, and this year, prices for those essential school items are expected to be much higher than normal. Thankfully, Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is returning soon. On Thursday, Governor Youngkin announced that select items will be free of sales tax from 12:01 a.m....
Inside Nova
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Virginia
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Richmond, organizations see hate spiking in Virginia
Residents in Westover Hills area are speaking out after finding antisemitic flyers in their neighborhood, less than two months after similar materials were distributed in Bon Air.
Virginians will get SNAP emergency payments in August
SNAP emergency payments are coming to Virginia residents, a state agency confirmed Friday.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
Augusta Free Press
VCA looks to rebound from pandemic, announces new board leadership
The Virginia Commission for the Arts has announced its officers for the 2022-2023 year:. “As the VCA continues to build both capacity and community in the arts across the Commonwealth, we are inspired by the incredible service and leadership of Dena, Robert, and Amanda,” said Margaret Hancock, executive director of the VCA. “These individuals embody a high level of engagement in the arts in a time of utmost importance as the arts rebound from the effects of the pandemic and return full fledge to their important role in our vibrant Virginia.”
How to prepare for tuition changes at Virginia colleges, universities
(WFXR) — The month of August is filled with move-in days, but also many financial woes for college students and their parents. What do first-year and returning students need to know about tuition increases ahead of the fall semester? For many students, the cost of education is one of the deciding factors for choosing where […]
WJLA
Gov. Glenn Youngkin says 94,000 new jobs in Virginia have been created so far in 2022
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday Hilton will retain its global headquarters in Fairfax County --- including upgrades to its facility in McLean, Va. On the campaign trail, Youngkin promised 400,000 new jobs over four years. 7News asked the governor if he’s on track to meet...
Augusta Free Press
Tips on selecting the perfect Virginia-grown watermelon
Watermelons are grown throughout Virginia, but primarily in the southern and eastern parts of the state. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2017 Census of Agriculture, the state’s farmers grew 773 acres of watermelon on 338 farms. When selecting a watermelon at a farm stand or in...
WJLA
Gov. Glenn Youngkin to sign bills that will help construct new schools in Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News spoke to Gov. Glenn Youngkin about two bills he’s signing Friday that will create a program to fund the construction of new schools in Virginia. “This is one of the first times in a long time that the state government is going to be investing this kind of money into school construction across the commonwealth and we have a grant program, we have a loan program, and the two will come together based on level of need in order to provide localities some real support you know, we have to make sure that our kids have the kinds of facilities to learn and thrive, " Youngkin told 7News.
royalexaminer.com
Three quarters of Shenandoah Waterway locations sampled unsafe for swimming because of high bacteria levels
About three quarters of Virginia’s water monitoring stations in the Shenandoah Valley found levels of fecal bacteria so high in the first half of 2022 that they exceeded EPA recommendations for warning people about the health risks of swimming or splashing in the water. Seventy-six percent of Virginia Department...
Safety, health concerns lead to increase in Virginia homeschooling students
(WFXR) — Fall is quickly approaching, which means students are preparing to trade pool days for pencils. However, for the millions of homeschooled students across the U.S., going back to school looks a little different. According to Yvonne Bunn, the director of home school support and government affairs for the Home Educators Association of Virginia, […]
cardinalnews.org
Virginia Tech one of five schools to lead new transportation center; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help change that. Help fund us. * * *. Tech one of five involved with new transportation center. Virginia Tech has been chosen...
Augusta Free Press
Governor announces State Board for Community Colleges appointments
Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced his State Board for Community Colleges appointments. “We’re excited and grateful that these experienced leaders stepped up to serve our Commonwealth on the community college board,” said Youngkin. “They will ensure our community colleges are fueling the talent and skill development that Virginia’s students, communities, and businesses need to thrive.
