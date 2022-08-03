Staunton Police reminds those sharing the road of safety before school starts

Read on www.whsv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHSV
I-81 crash in Augusta County cleared
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All lanes have reopened and this crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. On I-81 at mile marker 223 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The north left shoulder and left lane are closed. Backups are approximately 5.0 miles. This...
wvax.com
Man dead, 3 children seriously hurt, in Augusta County crash
VERONA (WINA) – A Mount Sidney man is dead and 3 children seriously hurt in a Thursday night crash in Augusta County near Verona. State Police say 36-year old Wallace Blackwell was driving a Honda Civic north on Limestone Road around 7:30pm when it ran off the right side of the road a-mile-and-a-half north of Quicks Mill Road, overcorrected, than ran off the left side into a tree. Blackwell was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
WHSV
Community members mourn the loss of Jerry Will
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People around the Rockingham County area are mourning the loss of Gerald “Jerry” Will who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Will was known as a long-time instructor at Massanutten Technical Center and known for his work with the Clover Hill Bucks of the Rockingham County Baseball League.
cbs19news
Play Putt Putt with police officers
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Members of the community can play a game of mini-golf with a police officer later this month. The Albemarle County Police Foundation says its Putt Putt with the Police event will take place Aug. 17 at the Putt Putt Fun Center on Rio Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHSV
SNP rangers rescue man who fell off a cliff
SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK, Va. (WHSV) - At about 8 a.m. Friday, a man was discovered about 20 feet down a cliff near Loft Mountain campground east of Grottoes. SNP rangers called for technical rescue assistance. Chief Jeremy Holloway with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue said the man had fallen sometime...
WHSV
Waterline work closes portion of East Market Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Public Utilities will began work Friday morning to relocate a waterline and replace a manhole along East Market Street in the Downtown area, causing a stretch of roadway to temporarily close. Crews were doing prep work ahead of Monday. The road has reopened as of...
cbs19news
One killed, three hurt in Augusta County crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An adult was killed and three children hurt in a crash in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m. Thursday on Limestone Road, more than a mile north of the intersection of Quicks Mill Road. Police say...
cbs19news
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Augusta County crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a weekend crash in Augusta County. According to police, 53-year-old Mark Braley of Amissville died at the scene of the Saturday morning crash on Scenic Highway. The crash occurred when Braley’s Harley-Davidson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHSV
‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg veterinarian had his license suspended and his practice is remaining closed until further notice. Dr. Ayman Salem had his license suspended indefinitely by the State Veterinary Board, and his practice, Harrisonburg Emergency Veterinary Clinic, has been closed since March. After two days of hearings...
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 7:37 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Limestone Rd. a mile and a half north of Quicks Mill Rd. A 2006 Honda Civic was traveling north on Limestone Rd. when it ran off the right side...
WHSV
United Way’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ happening this weekend
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - United Way kicked off its Stuff the Bus summer school supplies campaign on Friday. Now through Sunday volunteers will be collecting donations at local Walmarts. “It continues to be important just so kids have the tools that they need to be able to participate in...
One dead, one critically injured after alleged DUI-related crash in Virginia
Virginia State Police is investigating a high-speed two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County that left one person dead and three more injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHSV
Dayton, Harrisonburg police hosting Muddler
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Dayton Police Department and the Harrisonburg Police Foundation are once again partnering to host The Muddler, a 4-mile muddy adventure & obstacle course run all throughout the Town of Dayton. The event is this Saturday, August 6. “Muddlers” will encounter a variety of...
royalexaminer.com
17-year-old charged with ‘Driving Under the Influence’ in fatal Rockingham County two-vehicle collision – speed also cited as factor in ongoing investigation
According to Virginia State Police (VSP) a 17-year-old driver has been charged with “Driving Under the Influence” in the death of a 71-year-old driver in a mid-evening two-vehicle collision Wednesday, August 3, in Rockingham County. According to the VSP press release on the accident the northbound 2008 BMW driven by the unidentified 17-year-old minor male was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it and a 1997 Mercury Villager attempting to make a left turn onto Route 42 after stopping at a westbound stop sign on Route 765, collided. There was one passenger in each vehicle, another 17-year-old male in the BMW, and a 78-year-old female in the Mercury. The investigation into the accident continues.
WHSV
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
realcrozetva.com
Crozet Bridge + Truck = No Fun
At least two trucks hit and got stuck in the past two weeks. One was white, and one was yellow (the yellow truck people left their debris under the bridge). I figure once every 7 years, I might as well update the “how many times has the bridge in Crozet been hit by a truck?” post.
cbs19news
Scenic Railway now offering recreational tours
STAUNTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Staunton had developed a new attraction called the Virginia Scenic Railway. It has two tracks. One track is called the Blue Ridge Flyer, and the other one is called the Alleghany Special. Both of these trains take riders to view the incredible scenery of Virginia.
visitshenandoahcounty.com
Pet Stop, Shenandoah County, Virginia
Here in Shenandoah County, we know that many of our visitors enjoy traveling with their dogs, so we have just the weekend for you and your loyal companion to enjoy together. The region offers numerous hikes throughout the George Washington National Forest, public river access, and plenty of pet friendly restaurants, wineries and breweries to relax afterwards. Cool down with a splash in the Shenandoah River and unwind at a pet-friendly vacation rental home or hotel.
Augusta Free Press
Scam alert: Caller targeting Augusta County residents claiming to be sheriff’s deputy, asking for money
A scam is targeting residents in Augusta County with a caller purporting to be a sheriff’s deputy requesting money to get out of a warrant. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported on the scam Friday. The calls are coming from the 540-997-3149 phone number, with the caller identifying himself as Sgt. Davis, Deputy Cruz, Lt. Daniels or another deputy from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
WHSV
Volunteers build composting systems at Waterman Elementary
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, volunteers came together at Waterman Elementary School in Harrisonburg to build two new composting systems for elementary schools in the city. The project was made possible through a partnership with local nonprofit, Vine & Fig. “Our third-grade team has been working on how they...
Comments / 0