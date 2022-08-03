Read on www.wibw.com
Power pole replacement to close lane of SW Topeka Blvd.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A power pole replacement will close a northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. for three days. Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the City of Topeka says Torgeson Trenching will close the right northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. just north of 45th St. for a power pole replacement.
Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
Topeka property looking to bring new business to town
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A south Topeka property is preparing for new businesses. A 35,000 sq. ft. building is planned for construction at 5325 S Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS has learned that three businesses from out of state are being discussed as potential tenants. The building itself is expected to...
Gage Park mini train to close over weekend for repairs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Gage Park mini train will not be open over the weekend. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the Gage Park mini-train will not run over the weekend of Aug. 6-7 due to a mechanical issue. SCP+R noted that it hopes to have the train repaired...
Portion of eastbound Bluemont Ave to be closed Thurs. from 7am - 7pm
The City of Manhattan has announced that eastbound traffic on Bluemont Avenue will be diverted from 7am to 7pm Thursday. Bluemont Avenue will be closed at the southside of the intersection with North Manhattan Avenue for installation of a new storm sewer in the area. Eastbound traffic on Anderson/Bluemont Avenue...
UPDATE: MHK woman injured in Thursday evening rollover crash
MANHATTAN - A 30-year old Manhattan woman was injured in a Thursday evening rollover crash near the intersection of Hayes Drive and Gross Street. When Riley County Police Department officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2009 Pontiac G5 driven by 30-year old Lyndsay Jones of Manhattan on it's roof.
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
Westbound I-70 traffic back to normal following crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are working to clear a crash that has impacted westbound I-70 around Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4, that a crash between the 6th St. and 8th St. exits on I-70 has impacted the westbound lanes. At 2:50 p.m. city...
Stolen carpet flooring cases, industrial painter cost Ogden man $1.8K
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Carpet flooring cases and an industrial painter were allegedly stolen from an Ogden man, costing him about $1,800. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 100 block of 15th St. in Ogden with reports of a burglary and criminal damage to property.
KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
Two slashed tires cost Manhattan woman $500
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman will need to spend about $500 to replace two tires on her vehicle that were slashed. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers were called to the 3500 block of Mintons Landing in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
Water main break closes lanes of Crest Dr.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has closed lanes of Crest Dr. in Topeka. The City of Topeka says a water main has broken at the intersection of SW 17th Terr. and Crest Dr. and closure of the southbound lanes onto Crest is needed. The City noted that...
Crash brings attention to need for driver caution in construction zones
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle collision on westbound Interstate 70 just north of S.E. 8th Avenue that tied up traffic Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka drew attention to the need for driver safety in construction zones. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Brock Simone said the crash occurred...
School year preparations continue with KHP bus inspections
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are ensuring kids stay safe as they ride to school by inspecting the school buses. KHP conducted their annual school bus inspections by checking USD 437′s busses Wednesday. They tested the stop sign lights, running lights, window exits, and then pass any issues along to on-site mechanics to be fixed.
Commissioners approve funds for courthouse security upgrade
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Security at the Shawnee Co. Courthouse will be getting an upgrade. Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a request from Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill Thursday to upgrade security measures at the courthouse. It’s an $85,000 project replacing the courthouse’s existing metal detectors and X-ray scanners at both public entrances. Those will then will be kept as back-ups.
Opening arguments take place Friday afternoon in Dana Chandler retrial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Opening arguments were held Friday afternoon, Aug. 5, in the highly anticipated retrial of Dana Chandler, who is accused of killing her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiance Karen Harkness in July 2002 at a home in west Topeka. Twelve jurors and five alternates were sworn...
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital overnight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip arrived at St. Francis just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the injury was non-life threatening and believed to have happed in the 600 block of SW Roosevelt St. Topeka Police say the investigation is ongoing.
KU Defense 2022
Lots of music performances and other displays of the arts in the NOTO area during First Friday Art Walk. Sizzling temperatures didn’t keep people from packing the parking lot for Topeka’s National Night Out kickoff.
Legacy Kansas open by reservation only
The Brookville Hotel closed its doors in March 2020 after opening in the 1870s. In February 2021, Munsons’ Prime Steak House of Junction City burned to the ground. Owners of the steakhouse and Munson Angus Farms of Geary County Chuck and Deanna Munson, weren’t ready to leave the restaurant business and so they expressed interest in buying and reopening the Brookville Hotel.
