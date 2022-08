Broncos Sign New Running Back Following Injury Loss

Here’s a list of players who have played quarterback for the Denver Broncos since Peyton Manning retired six years ago:. Kendall Hinton (who is a wide receiver!) Denver is a quarterback town, which makes the above list all the more tragic. The Mile High City was spoiled by John Elway, and then re-spoiled when Elway recruited Peyton Manning to finish his career in blue and orange. But since Manning and his noodle arm retired, the team has been throwing quarterbacks at the wall and seeing who sticks. Nobody has stuck, but plenty have stunk. Relatedly, the Broncos are amid five consecutive losing seasons for the first time in a half century. To stop the bleeding, Denver stopped fixing their quarterback position with Band-Aids and got surgical.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO