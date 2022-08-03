OBITUARY: Inez Leviner Smyers

ROCKINGHAM — Inez Leviner Smyers, 69, of Battley Dairy Road, Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at her residence.

She was born Nov. 22, 1952 in Scotland County, daughter of the late William Frank and Juanita Pettitt Leviner.

Inez was the only girl out of 11 children in her family. She attended Outreach for Jesus. She loved going consignment shopping and playing the North Carolina Lottery. Her greatest joy was going to see her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Juanita Leviner; and brothers, Bobby, Robbie, Dennis, Lee Sr., Johnny and William Leviner.

Inez is survived by her husband, Richard Smyers, of the home; daughters, Angel Coble and Dawn Roberts (Mark), all of Rockingham; grandchildren, Justin Roberts, Jason Sadler, Hali Johnson and Casey Cox; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Roger Leviner, Kenny Leviner, Charles Leviner, and Tim Leviner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 from 11 a.m.-noon at Outreach for Jesus.

The funeral will begin at noon following the visitation, with Pastor Marvin Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond County Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to: Outreach for Jesus, 440 Battley Dairy Road, Hamlet, NC 28345.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Smyers family.

Online condolences may be made at harringtonfuneralhome.com.