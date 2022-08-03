ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

KTRE

Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle

SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. More houses are available to purchase in...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Van Mayor addresses concerns over new water rate increase

VAN, Texas (KETK) – After increasing the city’s water rate, Van Mayor Tammy Huff released a statement addressing community concerns and explained why the rates rose. “I understand that there are citizens who are extremely upset about the new water rates,” Huff said. “I want to explain a few things to help in the understanding […]
VAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

SSFD Getting New Fire Department Pumper

The Sulphur Springs City Council voted to allocate an additional $113,000 for a new pumper for the fire department. The council had previously allocated $550,000 for the pumper, but the price had risen since then, and the total cost will be just over $673,000.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ketr.org

City of Commerce lifts outdoor watering restrictions

The City of Commerce has lifted mandatory restrictions on outdoor watering. The announcement came earlier this afternoon. The restrictions had been in place since July 24th. Large leaks on two separate occasions combined with high usage due to drought and the city’s currently limited ability to produce potable water led to the restrictions. City officials say improvements at the city water plant are in the early stages and should be completed in the coming months. In the meantime, the statement from the city today encourages everyone in Commerce to practice water conservation.
COMMERCE, TX
livability.com

New Developments in Tyler, Texas, Are Transforming the Region

A new design plan is underway to shape the future of the Tyler region. For more than three decades, the community has worked to create an even better Tyler, and it’s not slowing down. In fact, residents, businesses, property owners, the city and the county are collaborating now more than ever on a cohesive design plan that’s meant to create public spaces and pedestrian/bicycle-friendly areas as well as enhance existing streets, green spaces and plazas.
TYLER, TX
ketr.org

State Highway 224 near Neylandville to be closed for months starting Friday

If you regularly drive the old back route between Commerce and Greenville, you might want to take an alternate route, starting tomorrow. State Highway 224 is going to be closed at the South Sulphur River bridge starting Friday. That’s immediately northeast of Neylandville, just about halfway between Commerce and Greenville. The bridge over the South Sulphur is going to be demolished and replaced entirely. That stretch of State Highway 224 is going to closed for months. A statement from the Texas Department of Transportation says the project is scheduled to be finished by January 2023. The state has contracted with Sulphur Springs-based Highway 19 Construction for the project, valued at more than $2.6 million. Traffic along State Highway 224 will be routed onto detours during the duration of the project.
GREENVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Grass fire causes road closure in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are battling a grass fire in the 15800 block of Shady Creek Road, according to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Christian said that Jackson Volunteer Fire Department requested law enforcement assistance around 4 p.m. to help block the road. The corner of Shady Creek Road […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Grass Fire

A 20-acre fire in Wood County was contained late Tuesday afternoon. As of 6 p.m., residents in the Horseshoe Bend area were allowed to go back to their homes. Six homes were in the path of the fire, but firefighters were able to protect them. The cause of the fire is not yet known. There were no injuries.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘Never seen a bond this high:’ Suspended Smith County Constable’s lawyer discusses $1 million bond

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris has pleaded not guilty, and a trial date has been set for Sept. 19 on his theft of property by a public servant and official oppression cases. Traylor-Harris’s attorney, Andrew Dammann, said usually his clients are given some leniency by the courts, but this time […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Help the Bustos Family: Tyler, TX Restaurant to Offer Discounts to Law Enforcement

Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29. Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Van Zandt County updating communication system with federal funds

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Van Zandt County’s communication system is in dire need of an upgrade, according to Judge Don Kirkpatrick. “We’re looking at about a $10 million project to help the citizens and our first responders for our citizens of Van Zandt County,” says Kirkpatrick. “So while you have the funds lets go ahead and use this money on something we were going to have to have anyhow.”
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Wills Point ISD exceeds enrollment projections, largest in district history

WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – Wills Point ISD has exceeded their enrollment projections for the 2022-2023 school year. With over 2,800 students expected this year, it’s the largest enrollment in district history. “While the state and country face teacher shortages, we continue to strive to meet our student’s needs and the community’s expectations by adding […]
WILLS POINT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Titus County Community Alliance hosting backpack giveaway

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Community Alliance is holding their second annual backpack giveaway on Thursday. People can go to the Dellwood Park Pavilion near Florey Avenue in Mount Pleasant from 5-7 p.m. Officials will also be passing out other supplies while they are available. “If you or someone that you know […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

DPS: East Texas man dead after hitting metal gate

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Brownsboro man died after his pickup truck struck a metal gate Wednesday evening about four miles north of Chandler. Jose Licea, 55, was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup north on FM 315 when for an unknown reason he drove off the west side of the road. His pickup struck a metal gate and wooden barrier covering a hill, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BROWNSBORO, TX
KSST Radio

Trading Post for August 5, 2022

Table and 4 chairs, 42 round solid oak, very reasonable make offer also brown leather recliner good condition, make offer, 903 919 3377. For Sale: 6 new pairs of Wolverine steel toed work boots. Never worn, still in boxes.Size 8 1/2 men’s. $50 a pair. Also 4 pairs of Athletic shoes, worn very little, $20 a pair. Call 903-866-2770.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

