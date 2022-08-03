Lower humidity returns the rest of the week, hot weather to start the weekend

Read on www.wearegreenbay.com
WSAW
First Alert Weather : Hot & humid Saturday, risk of storms late day into Sunday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clear to partly cloudy Friday evening into the night with and warmer overnight. Lows by daybreak on Saturday are in the mid to upper 60s. Hot and humid on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon readings rising into the mid 80s to around 90. Heat index values during the afternoon will be in the low to mid 90s.
wearegreenbay.com
Very hot and humid tomorrow
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Today will be another sunny day! However, temperatures today will be warmer in the mid 80s and the air will be more muggy and less comfortable. 90 degree temperatures are in the forecast for tomorrow! The day will start out...
wearegreenbay.com
A nice day today before thunderstorm chances return this weekend
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. High pressure is in our favor today allowing it to be a beautiful day, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, and comfy air. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warmer, with more humidity arriving, as a warm...
WBAY Green Bay
Semi toppled, farms damaged in quick and powerful storms
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a small storm, but it packed a big punch. Quick and powerful storms Wednesday morning toppled a semi truck and damaged barns and bigger structures in its path. Action 2 News viewer Mandy Froehlich tweeted video of winds whipping up her patio furniture...
wearegreenbay.com
Fisherman catches nearly 6-foot shark in Louisiana ‘lake’
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks, but on Monday, a fisherman caught a surprisingly large bull shark, and he wants people to be aware of the lake’s dangers. “I actually play the ‘Jaws’ theme song when I fish,” said fisherman Joseph...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin
Without a doubt, Wisconsin has a lot to offer and those who live in this state know that. And while not so many people choose to visit it, there are many beautiful but underrated places in this state, and that's what this article is all about: three amazing places in Wisconsin that you should really visit in case you haven't already. Whether you are traveling with your family, with a group of friends or even by yourself, all these places are great choices for a holiday so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to any of them. Here's the complete list:
Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase
Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 11th annual MK Splash-n-Dash duathlon will be held Saturday at Jack Lake. Racers will “Splash” into the crystal clear water of Jack Lake and “Dash” off on a 5k trail run. Race can be done either Solo or as a Tandem Team. The idea of the Splash-n-Dash came from Michelle Koss, who was tragically killed in a bike/car accident in 2016. She had hoped this race would be the sole fundraiser for Antigo Swim Club, to encourage heart-healthy activities, and bring the community together in a fun atmosphere. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
wearegreenbay.com
‘An electric Route 66’: Wisconsin joins three other states to bring charging stations to coastline
(WFRV) – A multistate collaboration was established to help create a ‘scenic route’ and bring vehicle charging options along the Lake Michigan coastline for electric vehicle drivers. Gov. Tony Evers joined three other Midwest governors in announcing a new road trip route that is specifically designed for...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
On Milwaukee
14 new Wisconsin State Fair foods, reviewed and ranked
There are 70 new foods in which you can indulge at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair. But which ones are worth trying?. I spent the bulk of opening day working my way through a list of mostly reader-suggested foods, tasting every single one. I've ranked 14 of them from worst to best (14 being the worst) and included my tasting notes for your reading enjoyment.
wearegreenbay.com
DNR investigating possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
ASHLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – The DNR is investigating an incident where soil along Enbridge Line 5 in northern Wisconsin was suspected to be contaminated. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that it is assisting with an investigation of soil that is believed to be contaminated along Enbridge Line 5. The suspected contamination is south of Ashland.
WSAW
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says an I-41 overpass in Outagamie County will remain closed “indefinitely.”. Southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for hours Wednesday after a dump truck hit the overpass at Rose Hill Rd., also known as County Highway CC. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Fair 2022: Everything you need to know
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Fair is underway in West Allis. It celebrates 171 years this summer, with a full schedule of entertainment, food, rides, and animals. State Fair now opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. They will stay open Thursday through Saturday until midnight.
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
947jackfm.com
Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash
LEAD, SD (WSAU) — A Wausau man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, South Dakota last weekend. According to the State Highway Patrol, George Seliger was westbound on Highway 14A near Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Seliger crossed the eastbound lane and went into the ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
Wisconsin Restaurant’s Menu Is Built On Just One Comfort Food
When you think of comfort food or foods, what's the first thing that pops to mind? If ever there were a question that has absolutely no wrong answer, it's the comfort food question. Why? Because any food you take some comfort and a bunch of extra joy from eating definitely...
Florida-based developer plans to bring retail back to Onalaska Shopko building
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The vacant former Shopko building could get another life soon. A spokesman for Florida based Corta Development confirmed Thursday that the company is under contract with the intent to buy the property for development. The building has been empty since 2019, when Shopko filed for...
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wisconsin
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
