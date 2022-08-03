ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Lower humidity returns the rest of the week, hot weather to start the weekend

By Chad Roethlisberger
 2 days ago
wearegreenbay.com

Very hot and humid tomorrow

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Today will be another sunny day! However, temperatures today will be warmer in the mid 80s and the air will be more muggy and less comfortable. 90 degree temperatures are in the forecast for tomorrow! The day will start out...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

A nice day today before thunderstorm chances return this weekend

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. High pressure is in our favor today allowing it to be a beautiful day, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, and comfy air. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warmer, with more humidity arriving, as a warm...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Semi toppled, farms damaged in quick and powerful storms

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a small storm, but it packed a big punch. Quick and powerful storms Wednesday morning toppled a semi truck and damaged barns and bigger structures in its path. Action 2 News viewer Mandy Froehlich tweeted video of winds whipping up her patio furniture...
HARRISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fisherman catches nearly 6-foot shark in Louisiana ‘lake’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks, but on Monday, a fisherman caught a surprisingly large bull shark, and he wants people to be aware of the lake’s dangers. “I actually play the ‘Jaws’ theme song when I fish,” said fisherman Joseph...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin

Without a doubt, Wisconsin has a lot to offer and those who live in this state know that. And while not so many people choose to visit it, there are many beautiful but underrated places in this state, and that's what this article is all about: three amazing places in Wisconsin that you should really visit in case you haven't already. Whether you are traveling with your family, with a group of friends or even by yourself, all these places are great choices for a holiday so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to any of them. Here's the complete list:
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase

Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
JANESVILLE, WI
WSAW

Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 11th annual MK Splash-n-Dash duathlon will be held Saturday at Jack Lake. Racers will “Splash” into the crystal clear water of Jack Lake and “Dash” off on a 5k trail run. Race can be done either Solo or as a Tandem Team. The idea of the Splash-n-Dash came from Michelle Koss, who was tragically killed in a bike/car accident in 2016. She had hoped this race would be the sole fundraiser for Antigo Swim Club, to encourage heart-healthy activities, and bring the community together in a fun atmosphere. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
ANTIGO, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
On Milwaukee

14 new Wisconsin State Fair foods, reviewed and ranked

There are 70 new foods in which you can indulge at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair. But which ones are worth trying?. I spent the bulk of opening day working my way through a list of mostly reader-suggested foods, tasting every single one. I've ranked 14 of them from worst to best (14 being the worst) and included my tasting notes for your reading enjoyment.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

DNR investigating possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin

ASHLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – The DNR is investigating an incident where soil along Enbridge Line 5 in northern Wisconsin was suspected to be contaminated. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that it is assisting with an investigation of soil that is believed to be contaminated along Enbridge Line 5. The suspected contamination is south of Ashland.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says an I-41 overpass in Outagamie County will remain closed “indefinitely.”. Southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for hours Wednesday after a dump truck hit the overpass at Rose Hill Rd., also known as County Highway CC. The...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin State Fair 2022: Everything you need to know

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Fair is underway in West Allis. It celebrates 171 years this summer, with a full schedule of entertainment, food, rides, and animals. State Fair now opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. They will stay open Thursday through Saturday until midnight.
WEST ALLIS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
WISCONSIN STATE
947jackfm.com

Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash

LEAD, SD (WSAU) — A Wausau man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, South Dakota last weekend. According to the State Highway Patrol, George Seliger was westbound on Highway 14A near Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Seliger crossed the eastbound lane and went into the ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD

