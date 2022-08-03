Mark Your Calendar-American Idol Auditions For Maryland

Read on wnav.com
ABC27 reporter announces he’s leaving station for post in D.C.
ABC27 announced on their Facebook page they are bidding farewell to reporter Daniel Hamburg today. “We wish him the best of luck in his [future] endeavors,” the post reads in part. On his own Facebook page, Hamburg announced he is leaving the central Pa. station to take a job...
Lancaster Farming
Maryland's Partition of Property Act Restores Hope
Maryland in May joined 21 other states that have enacted a version of the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act. Maryland’s new Partition of Property Act goes into effect Oct. 1. The goal of the legislation is to help Maryland families preserve their wealth and legacies in the form...
WTOP
Maryland trauma support group’s dance troupe advances on ‘America’s Got Talent’
It’s all yes’s for a local trauma support group that just competed on “America’s Got Talent: Ballet After Dark” — and it hopes that the recent performance on the show spreads the message of support. “We’ve turned our trauma into triumph,” said Tyde-Courtney Edwards,...
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest
The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.
Baltimore Times
Back to School Event in Annapolis Gives Parents a Hand with Free Hair Styling
A well-groomed child may become more confident and eager to walk through the doors of a school on the first day, but adults who feel the economic sting of inflation may struggle to budget for a student’s haircuts and hairstyles. Covering the expense may be even more challenging, especially for low-income families.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland ranks 6th amongst states where homes take the longest to sell
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is among the top 10 states where homes take the longest to sell, according to an online study. The study by online bank Tangerine.ca analyzed data from Zillow, including the average ‘days to pending’ and ‘days to close’ numbers over the past four years to see where homes take longest to sell on average.
WGAL
From side hustle to an empire: Maryland business owner finds innovative way to expand the brand
For Ashlee Sarai, starting a business was uncharted territory. She was a full-time school bus driver for three years, with no business experience, but the most important thing she had was a dream — a dream to do something she loved, something that made her happy－ and that was her love of eyelashes.
Milk run leads Maryland man to $50,000 Powerball prize
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a quick stop to buy milk for his family led to his winning a $50,000 prize from a Powerball lottery drawing. The 36-year-old Gaithersburg man told Maryland Lottery officials he stopped at the 7-Eleven store in Silver Spring, and while in the store, a lottery vending machine caught his eye.
WJLA
SEE IT: Sunflower field blooms in Clarksburg, Maryland
CLARKSBURG, Md. (7News) — 7News took a trip to Whitetails Farm in Clarksburg, Maryland, and captured stunning summer views. Check out the gallery above!
talbotspy.org
AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland
The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
Maryland family tells Lester Holt they see similarities in the death of their son and George Floyd
In September 2018, unarmed Black teenager Anton Black fled from police in Greensboro, Maryland. Black’s death was ruled an accident. One connection between George Floyd’s case and Anton Black’s was that Maryland’s former Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. David Fowler signed off on Anton’s autopsy report and also defended Derek Chauvin saying George Floyd’s cause of death was ‘undetermined.’ Now, one expert is raising the issue of in-custody police deaths and the lack of a central database to monitor how many people die in custody.Aug. 5, 2022.
Summer delight: Fenwick Bakery heating up its famous peach cake
You are craving right now for a “Pig Trough” from Farrell’s. Maybe a “German Chocolate Cake, from Herman’s. How about a “Strawberry Pie," from Haussner’s.
baltimorebrew.com
A story three Baltimore TV stations aren’t reporting: Lead paint chips falling from their broadcast tower
Woodberry residents, trying to warn neighbors about the red flakes on lawns and sidewalks, resort to homemade signs to spread the word. Ever since Christine Sajecki realized that the red flakes her six-year-old was picking up on the ground were lead paint – falling from the television tower that looms over her Woodberry neighborhood – she has been on a mission to alert her neighbors about their potential danger.
shoredailynews.com
Maryland’s Assateague Beach reopens
The regular life-guarded swimming area at North Ocean Beach on the Assateague Island National Seashore, in Maryland, is again open to the public. This area was closed due to the discovery of fragments of old military munitions on the beach, according to a spokesperson for the Seashore. During the 1940s, the area was used as a test range for U.S. Navy missiles and bombs. Debris was buried on the island in the 1950s and occasionally shows up on the beaches, the worker said, adding, “Unfortunately, six different pieces washed ashore on Saturday and Sunday of last week, necessitating the closure.”
Storms force Baltimore County Schools without power to close Friday
Several Baltimore County Schools were forced to close Friday after severe storms left them without power.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
Yes, items from RFK Stadium will be auctioned before demolition
WASHINGTON — A local sports landmark is being torn down, but not before fans are given a chance to buy a piece of history. The demolition contract obtained by WUSA9 includes a clause that will allow fans to buy memorabilia, like seats from the stands and even the scoreboard from inside RFK Stadium in Southeast, D.C.
Cape Gazette
Things to Do This Weekend at Delaware & Maryland Beaches
It's hard to believe that we're only about a month away from Labor Day and the end of the official summer season here at the Delaware and Maryland beaches. It's definitely been a great summer so far and we hope you've been able to get out and enjoy all that the coastal region has to offer over these last two or three months.
Wbaltv.com
Severe storms leave damage across Baltimore metro area Thursday night
Severe storms left damage behind Thursday evening across Baltimore, where many neighborhoods flooded and trees fell. Baltimore City reported as many as 65 trees down, 18 of which blocked roads, and multiple reports of cars partially submerged in water. Cleanup efforts continued Friday to remove debris from homes and the roads.
This huge wall of whisky can be found at a Virginia shopping mall
Learn more about Mac McCormack , his restaurants, and ascension to the top of the Virginia bourbon scene on this week's episode of Eat It, Virginia!
