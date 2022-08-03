Read on www.ktlo.com
KTLO
Mountain Home Police Chief discusses signs, when they become offensive
Many people on social media and callers to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot this week have been talking about a man in downtown Mountain Home carrying signs that many found offensive. In a situation like this, when does a sign cross the line from being protected by the first amendment for freedom of speech to becoming something where law enforcement has to become involved?
KTLO
Prison sentence handed down for Gassville man
A Gassville man whose most recent charges include possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently. The latest criminal case was opened on 29-year-old James Lee Snurr after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Gassville May 15. Snurr pled guilty to the new...
KTLO
Arizona police officers say they killed Arkansas truck driver to end violent rampage
On May 24 last year, Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr., a long haul truck driver with ties to Baxter County, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Nogales, Arizona. Cockrum’s mother, Cora Waller of Shirley in Van Buren County, filed a civil suit in federal court in Arizona seeking unspecified monetary damages for the death of her son. An attorney for the police officers named as defendants has now filed an answer to the allegations contained in the mother’s suit in U.S. District Court in Tucson.
KTLO
5 races develop from municipal filings in Baxter, Marion counties
The filing period for municipal positions in Arkansas began Wednesday, and five races have developed in Baxter and Marion counties. Two races are in Mountain Home. Scott Liles and Billy D. Austin are running for city clerk, looking to succeed Brian Plumlee, who did not file for re-election. Marshella Norell is looking to challenge current council member Paige Evans for Ward 3, Position 1. Evans has not filed, but she did announce her candidacy last month.
KTLO
Arlon John Steinbach, 77, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Arlon Steinbach, 77, passed away on August 1, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Arlon was born on June 3, 1945 in Saint Louis, Missouri, to Ervin Steinbach and Leona (During) Steinbach. Arlon graduated from Hillsboro, Missouri high school and went on to earn a music education degree from Concordia University River Forest in 1967. He went on to receive his Masters in Church Music in 1981. He started his career as a Music Director and Organist and went on to work for 55 years with various Lutheran Churches.
KTLO
Mountain Home superintendent discusses interim report about school safety in Arkansas
This week the Arkansas School Safety Commission released its interim report, sharing recommendations including mental health and prevention; intelligence and communication; audits, educational opportunity programs and drills; law enforcement and security; and physical security. Mountain Home Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jake Long talked about the report and how prepared Mountain...
KTLO
Fred E. Mason, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Fred E. Mason of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Fred Mason died Friday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
Congratulations, Emma!
Pictured (Left to Right): Jeremy Welch, Store Manager, student Emma Massey, and Hannah Walker, Board Member & YF&R Committee Chairman. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee are pleased to announce the July recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Emma Massey. Emma is a member of the Norfork FFA Chapter and the daughter of Eddie and Crystal Baker.
KTLO
Ten area counties receive disaster designation for drought, help available for farmers
Ten area counties have been included in a natural disaster area due to the drought conditions this summer. The designation makes farm operators in these areas eligible to be considered for assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA). The counties included in the natural disaster area include Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, Boone and Newton counties in northern Arkansas along with Ozark, Douglas and Taney counties in southern Missouri.
KTLO
BRAD Weatherization Program accepting applications
The Black River Area Development (BRAD) Corporation is accepting applications for its free Weatherization Assistance Program. BRAD Weatherization, an energy efficiency program of the Arkansas Energy Office and Department of Energy, is available in all eight area Arkansas counties (Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Izard, Searcy, Stone, Boone and Newton). BRAD Weatherization...
KTLO
KTLO
Baxter Health celebrates grand opening of remodeled 5 South Unit
Baxter Health celebrated the grand opening of the newly remodeled Baxter Health Auxiliary 5 South Surgical Services nursing unit at an open-house Thursday, attended by hospital leadership, local dignitaries and Baxter Regional Hospital Foundation donors. 5 South Surgical Services is said to be a nursing unit serving patients under the...
KTLO
Land annexation on Mountain Home City Council agenda
The Mountain Home City Council will meet Thursday evening at 6.Items on the agenda include an ordinance annexing certain lands to the City of Mountain Home and for other purposes; amending an ordinance to expand and redefine the job classification and compensation plan in order to enhance efficient management within the departments of the city; and an ordinance adopting an updated personnel policy handbook and matters affecting the status of employees of the city.
KTLO
2022 Lady Bomber volleyball schedule announced
The Mountain Home High School volleyball program has recently unveiled its schedule for the upcoming 2022 season, as announced by head coach Jill Daves. It features four non-conference games, two tournaments and 14 5A-West conference games. The Lady Bombers will open the campaign on Aug. 23 at home as they...
KTLO
MHHS golf teams sweep Gosnell at Big Creek
The Mountain Home High School golf teams had a successful day at Big Creek Golf and Country Club as they were able to sweep Gosnell. The Lady Bombers defeated the Lady Pirates 285-318. Mountain Home’s Abby Edens was the medalist with an 84. In addition, Lexi Rauls shot a 99, and Faith Hilvert had a 102.
KTLO
MHHS football team to host scrimmage Friday
The Mountain Home High School football team is giving fans their first opportunity to preview the upcoming season. A scrimmage is scheduled for Friday night at Bomber Stadium. The public is invited to attend. Fans will need to bring a bottle of water or Gatorade for admission. All drinks will need to be brought to the front gate of the stadium.
