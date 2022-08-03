Arlon Steinbach, 77, passed away on August 1, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Arlon was born on June 3, 1945 in Saint Louis, Missouri, to Ervin Steinbach and Leona (During) Steinbach. Arlon graduated from Hillsboro, Missouri high school and went on to earn a music education degree from Concordia University River Forest in 1967. He went on to receive his Masters in Church Music in 1981. He started his career as a Music Director and Organist and went on to work for 55 years with various Lutheran Churches.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO