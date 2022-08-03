Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from Greenville, Abilene and Fort Worth Captured

Read on easttexasradio.com
Suspect Eludes Hopkins County Manhunt
UPDATE – Garrett is now believed to be out of the immediate area. Further investigation indicates he is now in the Mesquite area. Authorities say he had assistance in escaping from the Hopkins County area. Hopkins County deputies, a DPS Helicopter and K9’s from the TDCJ were involved in...
Capital Murder Charges Added Against Hopkins County Inmates
The couple accused of murdering a Dallas area man and dumping his body along a rural county road north of Sulphur Springs have had the charges against them upgraded. Twenty-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Oklahoma and 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth have now been charged by Dallas County authorities with Capital Murder. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Giovanni Alex Najarro. Bond for each suspect was set at $2.5 million.
Multiple News Outlets Suing DPS
A coalition of media from local, state and national organizations has filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety for records on the Uvalde mass shooting. Among records requested are emails, body camera and other video footage, emergency communications and call logs, interview notes and more. DPS has told the media that it is not releasing the records because of its ongoing investigation into the shooting. The lawsuit argues that there is no such investigation, as the guilt of the lone gunman has been established.
Former North Texas Mayor and Land Developer Husband Sentenced for Public Corruption Convictions
SHERMAN, Texas – The former mayor of Richardson, Texas, and a land developer whom she married after the federal investigation began, have been sentenced for their public corruption convictions in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 57,...
Hunt County Booking
Daniel Mendoza was arrested in Hunt County on 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was reportedly set at $75,000. No other information about the incident has been disclosed.
Paris Police Report 08.05.22
Officers responded to a Burglary of a Building in the 2300 block of Bonham Street. The front glass door was shattered and the owner believes some DEF fluid may be missing. The incident will be investigated. Paris Police Department Detectives and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Detectives joined to execute a...
Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At. 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”. The Following Items Will Be Considered By...
Paris PD Report 08.04.22
Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 1:53 pm: Officers responded to the Paris Police Department Lobby to a call of credit card or debit card abuse. The victim stated that an unknown subject had made an unauthorized charge on his Direct Express debit card in the amount of $511.10. The incident will be investigated.
Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences State Conference
Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension Agent, recently returned from the 2022 Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences state conference with awards in hand. The Healthy Texas Award was presented at the TEAFCS Awards ceremony in Decatur, TX, with Extension professionals from across the state in attendance. Her leadership with the Community Health/Wellness Alliance to conduct sessions at summer student day camps led to impressive results. It all started when the usual “Kids’ Camp: Fun, Food, Fitness” was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. However, the Sulphur Springs ISD developed a summer day camp in 2020 for students which has taken place each summer since then. Additional opportunities for Hicks and her collaborators surfaced as Cumby ISD added a camp program to its summer schedule in 2022. Hicks and her team jumped in to assist in leading sessions.
Paris Area Weekend Events
First Christian Church at 780 20th NE Paris Texas will be serving all area First Responders their monthly Free Breakfast Saturday with Pancakes, Sausage and Paris Coffee Company Coffee and Orange Juice and Milk tomorrow between 8 and 9am. Free gifts to each first responder attending and $50 door prize to responder guessing closest to number of items in the jar upon entry.
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To City Council
CLAIMS – We did not have any workers compensation claims in July. We had one minor liability claim in July. SENIOR CITIZENS BUILDING – The contract with Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is not ready for signature yet. I had expected to sign the contract in June, but we have gotten word that it may still be a few months.
PJC Empowers Students With Move To 8-Week Classes
Building on a long-standing commitment to student success, a majority of Paris Junior College courses will transition from 16-week to eight-week terms this fall. Students registering for Fall 2022 courses will choose Fall 1 from August 29 to October 24 and Fall 2 from October 24 to December 15. Some courses, such as those with clinicals, will remain 16 weeks in length.
Jet Ski Championships In Sulphur Springs
It is race week in Sulphur Springs! Four day of championship jet ski racing is coming to Lake Coleman Thursday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 7 for the Jettribe Mid-America WaterX Championship. Racers from all over the USA, and even as far away as Australia and England, will battle it out to see who takes home the championship trophy. Spectators can watch for free from the shores of Lake Coleman, just bring some shade and chairs.
TDI Advises Texans To Check Their Insurance Policies
Texans should make sure they have the right amount of insurance to recover from disasters like wildfires. With wildfires threatening many parts of the state, the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) reminds Texans to check their home insurance coverage limits. Although home insurance should pay for damage caused by wildfire,...
