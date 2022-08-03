ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from Greenville, Abilene and Fort Worth Captured

easttexasradio.com
 2 days ago
Read on easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easttexasradio.com

Suspect Eludes Hopkins County Manhunt

UPDATE – Garrett is now believed to be out of the immediate area. Further investigation indicates he is now in the Mesquite area. Authorities say he had assistance in escaping from the Hopkins County area. Hopkins County deputies, a DPS Helicopter and K9’s from the TDCJ were involved in...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Capital Murder Charges Added Against Hopkins County Inmates

The couple accused of murdering a Dallas area man and dumping his body along a rural county road north of Sulphur Springs have had the charges against them upgraded. Twenty-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Oklahoma and 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth have now been charged by Dallas County authorities with Capital Murder. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Giovanni Alex Najarro. Bond for each suspect was set at $2.5 million.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Multiple News Outlets Suing DPS

A coalition of media from local, state and national organizations has filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety for records on the Uvalde mass shooting. Among records requested are emails, body camera and other video footage, emergency communications and call logs, interview notes and more. DPS has told the media that it is not releasing the records because of its ongoing investigation into the shooting. The lawsuit argues that there is no such investigation, as the guilt of the lone gunman has been established.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Greenville, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Abilene, TX
Greenville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
easttexasradio.com

Hunt County Booking

Daniel Mendoza was arrested in Hunt County on 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was reportedly set at $75,000. No other information about the incident has been disclosed.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report 08.05.22

Officers responded to a Burglary of a Building in the 2300 block of Bonham Street. The front glass door was shattered and the owner believes some DEF fluid may be missing. The incident will be investigated. Paris Police Department Detectives and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Detectives joined to execute a...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At. 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”. The Following Items Will Be Considered By...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris PD Report 08.04.22

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 1:53 pm: Officers responded to the Paris Police Department Lobby to a call of credit card or debit card abuse. The victim stated that an unknown subject had made an unauthorized charge on his Direct Express debit card in the amount of $511.10. The incident will be investigated.
PARIS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Texas Dps#Texas Justice#Most Wanted#Commerce
easttexasradio.com

Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences State Conference

Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension Agent, recently returned from the 2022 Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences state conference with awards in hand. The Healthy Texas Award was presented at the TEAFCS Awards ceremony in Decatur, TX, with Extension professionals from across the state in attendance. Her leadership with the Community Health/Wellness Alliance to conduct sessions at summer student day camps led to impressive results. It all started when the usual “Kids’ Camp: Fun, Food, Fitness” was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. However, the Sulphur Springs ISD developed a summer day camp in 2020 for students which has taken place each summer since then. Additional opportunities for Hicks and her collaborators surfaced as Cumby ISD added a camp program to its summer schedule in 2022. Hicks and her team jumped in to assist in leading sessions.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Area Weekend Events

First Christian Church at 780 20th NE Paris Texas will be serving all area First Responders their monthly Free Breakfast Saturday with Pancakes, Sausage and Paris Coffee Company Coffee and Orange Juice and Milk tomorrow between 8 and 9am. Free gifts to each first responder attending and $50 door prize to responder guessing closest to number of items in the jar upon entry.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To City Council

CLAIMS – We did not have any workers compensation claims in July. We had one minor liability claim in July. SENIOR CITIZENS BUILDING – The contract with Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is not ready for signature yet. I had expected to sign the contract in June, but we have gotten word that it may still be a few months.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

PJC Empowers Students With Move To 8-Week Classes

Building on a long-standing commitment to student success, a majority of Paris Junior College courses will transition from 16-week to eight-week terms this fall. Students registering for Fall 2022 courses will choose Fall 1 from August 29 to October 24 and Fall 2 from October 24 to December 15. Some courses, such as those with clinicals, will remain 16 weeks in length.
PARIS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
easttexasradio.com

Jet Ski Championships In Sulphur Springs

It is race week in Sulphur Springs! Four day of championship jet ski racing is coming to Lake Coleman Thursday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 7 for the Jettribe Mid-America WaterX Championship. Racers from all over the USA, and even as far away as Australia and England, will battle it out to see who takes home the championship trophy. Spectators can watch for free from the shores of Lake Coleman, just bring some shade and chairs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

TDI Advises Texans To Check Their Insurance Policies

Texans should make sure they have the right amount of insurance to recover from disasters like wildfires. With wildfires threatening many parts of the state, the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) reminds Texans to check their home insurance coverage limits. Although home insurance should pay for damage caused by wildfire,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy