Vt. Governor Becomes Nation's First to Travel Primarily in All-Electric Vehicle

2d ago
he should plug it in to a solar charger and not use electricity from the grid . that would be something to brag about
WCAX
Did a Grand Isle County Town violate Vermont’s Open Meeting Law?
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Did a town in Grand Isle County violate Vermont’s Open Meeting Law? Comments made by an Isle La Motte selectboard member have legal experts looking into that. During a selectboard meeting earlier this week, selectboard member Mary-Catherine Graziano asked names of meeting participants...
VTDigger
A living picture of Vermont history
At 94, Trueman Bryer is likely the last living Vermont Railroad Telegraph Operator and Dispatcher to have worked out of St. Albans for Central Vermont railroad moving freight and passengers through Vermont. He still has the Telegraph machine and Train Order sheets that would be ‘handed’ to the person located on the caboose, to be hand-carried to the engineer that directed each train. Canadian National acquired Central Vermont after the 1927 flood. This purchase allowed Vermont train rails and bridges (taken out by the flood) to be restored enabling tons of Canadian lumber, thousands of Christmas trees, and huge rolls of newsprint for newspaper outlets to be transported to the U.S.A. His book, “The Trueman Bryer Memory Book* provides a ‘living picture’ from him of the history of railroading from Canada to Connecticut.
Southern Vermont’s largest EMS provider set to open state’s 1st training academy
“Many rural communities in Vermont and around the region rely on their local emergency medical responders, but there’s a dearth of qualified individuals and training opportunities,” according to the head of Rescue Inc.’s new Vermont EMS Academy. Read the story on VTDigger here: Southern Vermont’s largest EMS provider set to open state’s 1st training academy.
Central Vermont is state’s 1st Cal Ripken World Series entrant
Comprising 11- and 12-year-olds from Sharon, Thetford, Tunbridge and Randolph, among other nearby towns, Central Vermont has not lost a game in winning the Vermont state tournament, the Corcoran Tournament and the New England championships. Read the story on VTDigger here: Central Vermont is state’s 1st Cal Ripken World Series entrant.
VTDigger
Anne Farley hired as new Homesharing Case Manager in central Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON -- HomeShare Vermont is pleased to announce that Anne Farley of Wolcott has joined the HomeShare Vermont staff as a Case Manager to help more neighbors in Central Vermont experience the benefits of homesharing. Anne will be working with people looking for a place to live and those with a home, who are looking for a housemate to provide some rental income and/or some help around the house.
Vermont Health Connect enrollees to pay hundreds more in premiums next year
Health insurance premiums could increase an average of $70 or more a month for more than 70,000 Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Health Connect enrollees to pay hundreds more in premiums next year.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State House primaries 2022: See results
VERMONT — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in Vermont. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results. Data will be updated as soon as possible after polls close at 7 p.m. If you don't see...
vermontbiz.com
State seeking volunteers to help monitor Vermont’s lakes and ponds
Carly Alpert, the Aquatic Invasive Species ECO AmeriCorps service member, leading volunteers at a Vermont Invasive Patrollers for Animals field survey training. Vermont Business Magazine This summer, the Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program is seeking volunteers to help monitor and collect information about lakes and ponds in the state. With over 800 lakes and ponds, volunteers are key to the success of the program’s lake monitoring efforts. Volunteers can be found statewide greeting lake visitors, inspecting boats, collecting water samples, tracking algal or cyanobacteria blooms, reporting aquatic invasive species, and more.
Democratic candidates for attorney general make final appeal for votes
Charity Clark, who served as chief of staff to former Attorney General TJ Donovan, and Rory Thibault, Washington County’s state’s attorney, are squaring off for the Democratic nomination to become Vermont’s next top prosecutor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democratic candidates for attorney general make final appeal for votes.
manchesterinklink.com
New Hampshire officials urge passage of Inflation Reduction Act
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Local and state officials gathered outside of Manchester City Hall on Friday and asked U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) to urge their colleagues to support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 due to components of the bill that address climate change. The...
mynbc5.com
Vermont begins accepting marijuana retail licenses ahead of legal sales
BURLINGTON, Vt. — We're just 8 weeks away from the scheduled launch of Vermont's recreational marijuana marketplace. As Vermont's Cannabis Control Board continues to accept applications from those seeking retail marijuana licenses, businesses in the area said they are ready to set up shop. The Bern Gallery Smoke Shop...
WCAX
Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and ‘Defeat the Peak’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a hot one out there on this Thursday, so thousands of Vermonters are being asked to “Defeat the Peak.”. Burlington Electric is asking customers to limit electricity use from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Vermont Electric Co-op is asking for...
mynbc5.com
Election results: Vermont 2022 primary election day
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermonters took to the polls Tuesday, casting their ballots for several key executive and legislative positions in the state's primary election day. Several big races headline this year's election, including primaries for Vermont's U.S. Senate seat and the state's lone congressional seat. This page has live,...
WCAX
Efficiency Vermont doing a free air conditioner giveaway
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Efficiency Vermont is doing a social media giveaway of a window air conditioner. According to a post on Facebook, people can enter to win a new Energy Star Air Conditioning unit by sharing their favorite place to cool down. People have left comments like “Lake Dunmore,” “My...
A standardized test is keeping potential teachers out of the workforce. Vermont wants to make it optional.
Prospective teachers in Vermont must take the standardized Praxis test to get their license. But officials say that, for many applicants, the test is an unfair hurdle. Read the story on VTDigger here: A standardized test is keeping potential teachers out of the workforce. Vermont wants to make it optional..
mynbc5.com
Vermont Governor primary race 2022: See results
VERMONT — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in Vermont. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results. Data will be updated as soon as possible after polls close at 7 p.m. If you don't see...
Addison Independent
It’s decision time for Vermont voters
ADDISON COUNTY — Addison County residents will have plenty of reasons to come out to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to cast ballots in a series of primary runoffs that will solidify the final field of candidates for a variety of county, statewide and federal positions that will ultimately be decided in the General Election this November.
WCAX
Vermont police department to participate in national training pilot
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting this fall, Montpelier police officers will take part in a pilot bias training program. It comes through a partnership with the Virginia-based research group CNA and the U.S. Department of Justice. Montpelier is one of several departments nationwide participating in the study. The DOJ will...
NECN
To Avoid Disqualified Ballots, Vermont Voters Now Get to Fix Certain Errors
A new state law in Vermont means voters can get a second chance to ensure their ballot is counted if they made certain mistakes in filling them out in early voting. Vermont’s primary day is August 9, when Republicans, Progressives, and Democrats will decide their parties’ nominees for the general election in November.
WCAX
Organic Valley begins milk pickups at Vermont farms
MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - One year after Horizon terminated contracts with dozens of dairy farmers in our region, a truck picked up milk at a Morrisville farm. The Rooney Farm was dropped last year by Horizon, and Wednesday they began their contract with a different milk processor, Organic Valley. Representatives...
